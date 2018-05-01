Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Clemon Prevost was
named the 2019 Craft Instructor of the Year by Associated Builders and
Contractors (ABC). Prevost is the electrical trade instructor at Fluors
U.S. Gulf Coast Craft Training Center in Pasadena, Texas. He was
recognized during the Careers in Construction ceremony at the ABC
Convention in Long Beach, California last week.
"Clemon has a passion for developing tomorrows workforce, and the heart
he has for his students is evident in everything he does, said Mark
Landry, executive vice president and chief human resources officer
for Fluor. "From instructing students through technical simulations and
competitions to mentoring them on employability skills, Clemon prepares
them for success.
A journeyman in the electrical and instrumentation fields and an
NCCER-certified instructor, Prevost has more than 42 years of experience
in the electrical industry. Since 2015, he has led the electrical
program at Fluors U.S. Gulf Coast Craft Training Center. With Fluor, he
has safely delivered more than 300,000 hours of craft training with 169
graduates in the electrical program. He is active in his community,
mentoring others to help them prepare for careers in the construction
industry.
At Fluors U.S.
Gulf Coast Craft Training Center, Fluor provides tuition-free,
pre-employment training to individuals desiring high-demand construction
careers. The center offers entry-level courses in the electrical,
instrumentation and pipefitting disciplines and advanced welder
training. Since its opening in late 2015, more than 600 students have
graduated from the center with industry-recognized NCCER certifications.
The Craft Instructor of the Year award is presented annually by ABC to
an instructor who possesses outstanding creativity, a positive attitude
and the ability to transfer knowledge through communications skills and
innovative teaching to promote lifelong learning.
