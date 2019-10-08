finanzen.net
08.10.2019 23:01
Fluor, JGC and Technip Selected for Landmark Rovuma LNG Project in Mozambique

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that a consortium of Fluor, JGC Corporation of Japan and TechnipFMC of France was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV) for its Mozambique Rovuma Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Phase 1 Project in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique with an immediate release of a limited notice-to-proceed. Fluor will book its portion of this work in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005791/en/

Pierre Bechelany (center), Fluor's president of Pipelines & LNG, signs contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pierre Bechelany (center), Fluor's president of Pipelines & LNG, signs contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Fluor is pleased to have been selected for this strategic development and to partner with a team that combines considerable LNG expertise and design build capabilities on the African continent, said Mark Fields, group president of Fluors Energy & Chemicals business. "We worked closely to develop the project model that builds upon each partys strengths and capabilities to partner with MRV to advance this landmark project in a safe, secure and sustainable manner creating new opportunities for Mozambique and its citizens.

The project will develop Area 4 of the ultra-deep Rovuma Basin, a giant offshore natural gas field with up to 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas located off the coast of Mozambique.

MRV is an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. Galp, KOGAS and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos E.P. each hold a 10 percent interest.

The project team will be located in Farnborough, UK; Paris, France and Yokohama, Japan.

Fluor has more than 55 years of experience working in Africa, executing more than 750 projects across the continent.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

