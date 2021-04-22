  • Suche
24.01.2022 22:32

Fluor Joint Venture Begins Work to Reconstruct Chicago Transit Authoritys North Main Curve to Speed Service

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and its joint venture partner Walsh Construction Company broke ground today to rebuild and straighten a section of Chicago Transit Authoritys (CTA) North Main Line Red and Purple Line track structure, a portion of track on the historic Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project that has been slowing traffic for more than a century.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005785/en/

The <a href=Fluor joint venture team began reconstruction to straighten the North Main bend today on the Red & Purple Line Modernization project for CTA in Chicago. (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

The Fluor joint venture team began reconstruction to straighten the North Main bend today on the Red & Purple Line Modernization project for CTA in Chicago. (Photo: Business Wire)

When the North Main line was constructed more than 100 years ago, the tracks were built around the Vautravers building, a historic greystone built in 1894, creating a curve in the tracks that slowed train speeds for millions of riders over the years. In late 2021, the joint venture raised and moved the entire building about 30 feet so the tracks could be straightened, thereby marking a significant step in major revitalizations to the CTAs rail system. When completed, the new track will be able to accommodate more trains and passengers per hour and allow for increased train speeds.

"As was shown with the recent passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, existing American infrastructure needs to be rebuilt and upgraded, not just repaired, said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluors Infrastructure business. "That is exactly what our team is doing with the RPM project. Design-Build solutions will be an ideal project delivery method going forward. We are working collaboratively with CTA to make sure that the Red and Purple lines remain in operation while at the same time making this vital upgrade that will improve safety, operations and speed up service across the entire transit system.

Along with removing the curve in the tracks, the Fluor joint venture will build a new closed-deck track structure with sound walls on the North Main line that is expected to reduce train noise for residents and pedestrians in the neighborhood, which includes Wrigley Field. The new elevated tracks will create a brighter, cleaner, safer pedestrian environment at street level.

As part of the RPM project, the Fluor joint venture is also installing a new signal system on 23 track miles that will improve train flow and service reliability.

The RPM Phase One Project is the largest reconstruction in CTA history, modernizing and replacing 100-year-old rail structures and rebuilding four stations. The project will improve access by creating American Disability Act (ADA)-compliant platforms and stations as well as increase capacity, rail reliability and service for riders throughout the entire system.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients greatest challenges. Fluors 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

