02.10.2019 20:15
Fluor Joint Venture Breaks Ground on Chicago Transit Authoritys Red and Purple Line Modernization Program

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and its joint venture partner Walsh Construction Company broke ground today on the Chicago Transit Authoritys (CTA) Red and Purple Line Modernization Phase One Project, the largest capital project in CTAs history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005771/en/

Fluor CEO Carlos Hernandez (center) at Chicago Transit Authority's Red & Purple Line groundbreaking today along with Greg Amparano, senior VP (right) & Dago Beek, project director (left) (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor CEO Carlos Hernandez (center) at Chicago Transit Authority's Red & Purple Line groundbreaking today along with Greg Amparano, senior VP (right) & Dago Beek, project director (left) (Photo: Business Wire)

The project involves the construction of a new bypass bridge to eliminate a 100-year-old bottleneck where three rail lines intersect. The Walsh-Fluor team will rebuild almost two miles of tracks while trains continue to operate. Four of CTAs busiest rail stations will be replaced and the signal system will be upgraded.

"We are pleased to be a partner to CTA in modernizing its 100-year-old rail system, said Terry Towle, group president of Fluors Infrastructure & Power business. "This modernization project will create capacity for decades to come, which will allow CTA to provide more reliable service on modern infrastructure.

The construction of the bypass will increase train speeds and increase CTAs capacity to add train service. Four modern, accessible stations will also be built. The new stations will have elevators, wider platforms, longer canopies, more benches, windscreens, better lighting and security features, and real-time information boards.

The bypass portion of Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project will take place in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago, a dense residential and commercial area, steps from Wrigley Field. The design and construction plans incorporate many elements to mitigate the impact of the project on the environment, residents, businesses and patrons, pedestrians, bicycle and car traffic.

Fluor and Walsh Construction bring decades of megaproject and transit experience to this program, delivering state-of-the-art services, improved quality, safety and reliability.

The $2.1 billion project is funded by a mix of federal and local funding. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

