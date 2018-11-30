finanzen.net
30.05.2019
Fluor Joint Venture Selected for $1.7 Billion I-635 LBJ East Infrastructure Project in Dallas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Fluor-led joint venture company composed of Fluor and Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design and construct the I-635 LBJ East Project in Dallas. The Fluor teams scope of work includes the widening and full reconstruction of about 11 miles of I-635, also known as LBJ Freeway. The contract also includes an option for Fluor to provide capital maintenance services following construction of the project. Fluor anticipates the company will book the contract value in the third quarter of 2019.

Fluor JV to lead I-635 LBJ East at the I-635/I-30 interchange project (Photo: Business Wire)

"The award of this critical mobility improvement project to Fluors joint venture with Balfour Beatty is a clear demonstration of our ability to use innovation to improve cost and schedule and the value that TxDOT places on the services we have continuously provided to them for the last 18 years, said Terence Easton, president of Fluors Infrastructure & Power business. "Fluor remains focused on and committed to the Texas infrastructure market and the upcoming numerous opportunities with TxDOT.

The I-635 LBJ East Project will improve the capacity and operational efficiency of the portion of the I-635 loop around north and east Dallas from east of U.S. Highway 75 to I-30. This includes significant reconstruction and improvements to the I-30 interchange and a section of I-30 from west of Gus Thomasson Road to east of N. Galloway Avenue in Dallas County, Texas.

The project includes adding a general purpose lane in each direction and rebuilding the existing managed lane in each direction to this critical section of I-635. The project will also feature the construction of continuous frontage roads with numerous intersection improvements for the frontage roads and cross streets to function more efficiently, including the design and construction of a signature bridge at the Skillman/Audelia intersection. The overall goal is to improve mobility and reduce traffic congestion in a main Dallas-Fort Worth commuter corridor that carries more than 200,000 vehicles per day. The completed project is also expected to improve safety and mobility within the I-635 corridor as well as improve the access to existing roadway connections.

In addition to the management personnel on the project, the Fluor-Balfour joint venture will employ about 500 craft workers at peak. Substantial completion is anticipated in the second half of 2024.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

