Fluor Joint Venture Selected for $1.7 Billion I-635 LBJ East Infrastructure Project in Dallas

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Fluor-led joint
venture company composed of Fluor and Balfour Beatty Infrastructure,
Inc., was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to
design and construct the I-635 LBJ East Project in Dallas. The Fluor
teams scope of work includes the widening and full reconstruction of
about 11 miles of I-635, also known as LBJ Freeway. The contract also
includes an option for Fluor to provide capital maintenance services
following construction of the project. Fluor anticipates the company
will book the contract value in the third quarter of 2019.
Fluor JV to lead I-635 LBJ East at the I-635/I-30 interchange project (Photo: Business Wire)
"The award of this critical mobility improvement project to Fluors
joint venture with Balfour Beatty is a clear demonstration of our
ability to use innovation to improve cost and schedule and the value
that TxDOT places on the services we have continuously provided to them
for the last 18 years, said Terence
Easton, president of Fluors Infrastructure & Power business. "Fluor
remains focused on and committed to the Texas
infrastructure market and the upcoming numerous opportunities with
TxDOT.
The I-635 LBJ East Project will improve the capacity and operational
efficiency of the portion of the I-635 loop around north and east Dallas
from east of U.S. Highway 75 to I-30. This includes significant
reconstruction and improvements to the I-30 interchange and a section of
I-30 from west of Gus Thomasson Road to east of N. Galloway Avenue in
Dallas County, Texas.
The project includes adding a general purpose lane in each direction and
rebuilding the existing managed lane in each direction to this critical
section of I-635. The project will also feature the construction of
continuous frontage roads with numerous intersection improvements for
the frontage roads and cross streets to function more efficiently,
including the design and construction of a signature bridge at the
Skillman/Audelia intersection. The overall goal is to improve mobility
and reduce traffic congestion in a main Dallas-Fort Worth commuter
corridor that carries more than 200,000 vehicles per day. The completed
project is also expected to improve safety and mobility within the I-635
corridor as well as improve the access to existing roadway connections.
In addition to the management personnel on the project, the
Fluor-Balfour joint venture will employ about 500 craft workers at peak.
Substantial completion is anticipated in the second half of 2024.
