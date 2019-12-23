Fluor-Led Joint Venture Opens Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway Project

finanzen.net
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team has opened the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Located in the Phoenix metropolitan area, it is the largest highway project in the states history and the first freeway project procured under Arizonas public-private-partnership statute. It is also ADOTs first design-build-maintain project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005243/en/

Fluor-led JV completes the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and interchange west of Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor-led JV completes the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and interchange west of Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The completion of this project on-time is a clear demonstration of our ability to successfully execute complex road and bridge projects, said Terry Towle, group president of Fluors Infrastructure & Power business. "Not only will it lead to a more prosperous area around the highway, but it will increase the connectivity for commuters for generations to come.

The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway Project comprises 42 bridges and 22 miles of improved mobility via four lanes in each direction  three general-use lanes and one High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane  and includes modern features such as rubberized asphalt and aesthetics that reflect nearby communities. The project also includes a freeway-to-freeway interchange, including approximately five miles of tie-in work on I-10 Papago Freeway.

Construction began in 2016 and the project has achieved more than 5.5 million work hours without a lost time incident.

"Working in partnership with ADOT over the last three and half years, we have achieved our goal of providing Arizona with a safe, innovative, cost-effective and much needed connection that will help alleviate traffic congestion and improve the safety and operational efficiency for drivers throughout the Phoenix-metro area, said Walter J. Lewis, III, project director for Fluor and Connect 202 Partners, LLC.

The Fluor-led joint venture consortium, Connect 202 Partners, is a design-build and maintenance partnership of Fluor Enterprises Inc., Granite Construction Co., and Ames Construction Inc. WSP Inc. is lead designer.

Connect 202 Partners has been recognized for its commitment to diversity by the Arizona Million Dollar Circle of Excellence and by the Women in Transportation Rosa Parks Diversity Leadership Award for exceeding its requirement to award more than $100 million to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises during the life of the project.

The project was funded by a combination of Regional Area Road Fund revenues, Highway User Revenue Fund revenues and federal funds dedicated to the Maricopa County region and ADOT. ADOT funded the projects capital costs with a combination of available public funds from sales tax revenues and tax-exempt bonds.

Fluor will maintain the project for 30 years with oversight from ADOT.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

