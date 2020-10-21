Fluor Named Finalist in Two Categories for 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the MEGlobal BookraMEG project has been named a finalist for Construction Project of the Year for the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. In addition, Rocky Plemons, vice president of construction for Fluor, has been named a finalist for the organizations prestigious Lifetime Achievement award.

The BookraMEG Project is a world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility built in Oyster Creek, Texas. Fluor served as construction contractor on the project which began operations in October 2019 and marked the first time that MEGlobals parent company, the EQUATE Petrochemical Group, constructed a new ethylene glycol facility in the United States. The project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and under budget.

"We are honored to be named a finalist along with our client MEGlobal for the Construction Project of the Year by S&P Global Platts, said Mark Fields, president of Fluors Energy & Chemicals business. "By all measures, the BookraMEG project was a success, and Fluors construction team was integral in helping the project set industry benchmarks for progress, productivity and safety.

Rocky Plemons has more than 40 years of diversified experience in the construction industry, having advanced through several craft levels in both civil and mechanical disciplines. Most recently, he managed the successful completion of several major Fluor construction projects in United States Gulf Coast region. Over the course of his career, Plemons has shown a steadfast commitment to safety, quality and developing the industrys next generation of construction talent.

"Rocky exemplifies a passion to build in his work and does so in a safe, productive and quality manner, said Fields. "He is exceptional at setting the vision for the team, outlining achievable goals and holding himself and others accountable. He is truly one of the construction industrys finest and is most worthy of this recognition.

Established in 1999, the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. Finalists are selected based on their performance for each category's criteria within the designated time frame.

Winners will be selected from each corresponding group of finalists by the Global Energy Awards independent panel of judges and announced at the live-streamed Global Energy Awards Virtual Gala on December 10. The complete list of awards categories and list of finalists for the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards visit can be found at https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents.

