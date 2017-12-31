20.08.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Fluor Prices $600 Million Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has priced a registered public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028. The net proceeds of this offering are expected to be used to redeem or repay outstanding indebtedness, and for general corporate purposes. Fluor expects to close the offering on August 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. acted as joint book-running managers, along with several senior co-managers and co-managers.

The senior unsecured notes offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) that Fluor has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the base prospectus. A copy of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at 1-800-294-1322, by contacting BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at 1-800-854-5674, or by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes," "expects," is "positioned or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to future growth, backlog, earnings and the outlook for the Companys business, as well as the notes offering and the use of proceeds from the notes offering, are based on current management expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the cyclical nature of many of the markets the Company serves, including the Companys Energy & Chemicals segment; the Company's failure to receive new contract awards; the Companys failure to meet cost and schedule estimates; cost overruns, project delays or other problems arising from project execution activities; intense competition in the industries in which we operate; failure of our joint venture or other partners, suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or dispute resolution proceedings or claims; cyber-security breaches; foreign economic and political uncertainties; client cancellations of, or scope adjustments to, existing contracts; client delays or defaults in making payments; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our control, including weather conditions; the Companys failure, or the failure of our agents or partners, to comply with laws; the potential impact of certain tax matters; possible information technology interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; liabilities associated with the performance of nuclear services; foreign currency risks; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities, both for the Company and our clients, suppliers, subcontractors or other partners; failure to maintain safe worksites and international security risks; the inability to hire and retain qualified personnel; possible limitations on bonding or letter of credit capacity; risks or uncertainties associated with acquisitions, dispositions and investments; risks arising from the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the use of estimates and assumptions in preparing our financial statements; and the Companys ability to secure appropriate insurance. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, the Companys results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2018. Such filings are available either publicly or upon request from Fluor's Investor Relations Department: (469) 398-7222. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21:39 Uhr
Fluor Corporation -- Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Fluor's proposed senior unsecured notes (Moodys)
15.08.18
Fluor Rides on Market Diversity & Solid End-Market Prospect (Zacks)
06.08.18
Fluor expands new contract partnership with BHP South Flank (SteelGuru)
03.08.18
Fluor (FLR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Backlog Up (Zacks)
03.08.18
Fluor expands BHP South Flank partnership with new contract (Australian Mining)
02.08.18
Fluor (FLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
31.07.18
Fluor (FLR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards? (Zacks)
31.07.18
Ausblick: Fluor stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor News
RSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fluor News

31.07.18Ausblick: Fluor stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
03.08.18Fluor (FLR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates. Backlog Up
02.08.18Fluor (FLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
03.08.18Fluor expands BHP South Flank partnership with new contract
31.07.18Fluor (FLR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
06.08.18Fluor expands new contract partnership with BHP South Flank
15.08.18Fluor Rides on Market Diversity & Solid End-Market Prospect
Weitere Fluor News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Gold: Erholung steht kurz bevor
Neu an der Börse: Anleger setzen auf diese Tech-Aktie, um den nächsten großen Trend nicht zu verpassen!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Bayer  Langfristiges Verkaufssignal aktiv
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Erholung im MDAX erreicht alte Abrisskante
Scalable Capital: Mehr Risiko bedeutet nicht automatisch mehr Rendite
ING Markets: DAX - 12.300 Punkte im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

10.08.18KBR-Aktionäre erhalten konstante Dividende
06.08.18Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018
04.08.18Ausblick: Jacobs Engineering Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
03.08.18McDermott International awarded subsea tieback contract for Ayatsil field
01.08.18Why SodaStream International. McDermott International. and Container Store Group Jumped Today
01.08.18Why SodaStream International. McDermott International. and Container Store Group Jumped Today
31.07.18KBR Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates. Guidance Up
31.07.18Moving Average Crossover Alert: KBR (KBR)
30.07.18KBR Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
28.07.18Ausblick: KBR präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

News von

Schafft es Venezuela mit einer Kryptowährung aus der Wirtschaftskrise?
Nur ein Problem trübt Griechenlands neue Euphorie
Mit dem Krypto-Trick wagt Venezuela ein Jahrhundert-Experiment
Türkei-Krise weckt böse Erinnerungen an 1997
Jetzt schlägt die EZB-Politik voll auf die Ersparnisse der Deutschen durch

News von

Alibaba-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum der Titel gefährdet ist
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Dax erzielt den größten Tagesgewinn seit fast vier Wochen
iShares ETF Global Water: Wie Anleger auf den blauen Rohstoff setzen
Goldpreis: So pessimistisch waren die Profis zuletzt im Jahr 2001

News von

Rewe und Aral stellen nach vielen Jahren eine weit verbreitete Zahlungsmethode ein
Superdry-Gründer spendet eine Million Pfund für ein zweites Brexit-Referendum
Warren Buffett setzt jetzt vor allem auf eine Aktie, die er noch vor wenigen Jahren verschmäht hat
Ein DAX-Aufstieg würde Wirecard vor große Herausforderungen stellen, sagt ein Finanzexperte
SpaceX ließ Menschen erstmals ins Innere seiner Kapseln für die Nasa-Astronauten - so sehen sie aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street mit leichten Gewinnen -- Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Linde-Praxair-Deal unter Auflagen genehmigt -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard, Tesla, Nike im Fokus

Analystenempfehlung treibt Nike-Aktie auf Rekordhoch. Sixt-Aktie steigt auf Allzeithoch. FBI will angeblich Facebook zur Entschlüsselung des Messenger zwingen. Pepsi will Sodastream übernehmen. Weidmann sieht EZB auf Kurs zu einer weniger lockeren Geldpolitik. Rocket Internet verliert Finanzchef Peter Kimpel. Venezuela streicht bei Preisen fünf Nullen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street mit leichten Gewinnen -- Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Linde-Praxair-Deal unter Auflagen genehmigt -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard, Tesla, Nike im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Aktie im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Kräftige Kurszielsenkung: JPMorgan rechnet erneut mit Einbruch von Tesla - Aktie stemmt sich dagegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Netflix Inc.552484
Daimler AG710000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G