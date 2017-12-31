Fluor Prices $600 Million Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has priced a
registered public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount
of 4.250% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028. The net proceeds of
this offering are expected to be used to redeem or repay outstanding
indebtedness, and for general corporate purposes. Fluor expects to close
the offering on August 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, BNP Paribas
Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and MUFG Securities
Americas Inc. acted as joint book-running managers, along with several
senior co-managers and co-managers.
The senior unsecured notes offering is being made pursuant to an
effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus)
that Fluor has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus
supplement and the base prospectus. A copy of the prospectus supplement
and the base prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may
be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated at 1-800-294-1322, by contacting BNP Paribas Securities
Corp. at 1-800-854-5674, or by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, nor
shall there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any
state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would
be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering,
procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that
transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress.
Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe,
well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With
headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500
list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000
employees worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements: This
release may contain forward-looking statements (including without
limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management
"believes," "expects," is "positioned or other similar expressions).
These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to
future growth, backlog, earnings and the outlook for the Companys
business, as well as the notes offering and the use of proceeds from the
notes offering, are based on current management expectations and involve
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a
result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the
cyclical nature of many of the markets the Company serves, including the
Companys Energy & Chemicals segment; the Company's failure to receive
new contract awards; the Companys failure to meet cost and schedule
estimates; cost overruns, project delays or other problems arising from
project execution activities; intense competition in the industries in
which we operate; failure of our joint venture or other partners,
suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; failure to
obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or dispute
resolution proceedings or claims; cyber-security breaches; foreign
economic and political uncertainties; client cancellations of, or scope
adjustments to, existing contracts; client delays or defaults in making
payments; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our
control, including weather conditions; the Companys failure, or the
failure of our agents or partners, to comply with laws; the potential
impact of certain tax matters; possible information technology
interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; new or
changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental,
health and safety matters; liabilities associated with the performance
of nuclear services; foreign currency risks; the availability of credit
and restrictions imposed by credit facilities, both for the Company and
our clients, suppliers, subcontractors or other partners; failure to
maintain safe worksites and international security risks; the inability
to hire and retain qualified personnel; possible limitations on bonding
or letter of credit capacity; risks or uncertainties associated with
acquisitions, dispositions and investments; risks arising from the
inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the use of
estimates and assumptions in preparing our financial statements; and the
Companys ability to secure appropriate insurance. Caution must be
exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due
to known and unknown risks, the Companys results may differ materially
from its expectations and projections.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be
found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Item
1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2018.
Such filings are available either publicly or upon request from Fluor's
Investor Relations Department: (469) 398-7222. The Company disclaims any
intent or obligation other than as required by law to update its
forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.
