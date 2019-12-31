finanzen.net
29.07.2020 22:58

Fluor Receives Full Notice to Proceed from Gold Fields for Salares Norte Gold Mining Project in Chile

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was given full notice to proceed by Gold Fields for its Salares Norte open pit gold mine in Chile. Fluor booked its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006031/en/

Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services for the project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile about 14,000 feet above sea level. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services for the project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile about 14,000 feet above sea level. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor is providing comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction management services for the project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile situated approximately 14,000 feet above sea level. Fluor has worked with Gold Fields since 2016 when it completed the pre-feasibility study for the project.

"This award is a tribute to the close working relationship that our team has developed with Gold Fields since first starting work on the pre-feasibility study four years ago, said Tony Morgan, president of Fluors Mining & Metals business. "Fluors innovative engineering and construction approach has demonstrated how we have been able to provide solutions to the challenges this project has presented by its remote, arid and high altitude location.

Fluors scope of work includes the engineering, procurement of permanent plant material, tendering, award and post-award services for major construction and primary services contracts, as well as construction management and pre-commissioning support.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year and be completed in early 2023. When fully operational, the mine will produce an estimated average of 400,000 ounces of gold per year over the 11 1/2 year life expectancy of the mine.

The project will be managed by Fluors Santiago, Chile office.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluors 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#mm

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor News
RSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fluor News

29.06.20Is Fluor (FLR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
08.07.20Fluor (FLR) Wins Position in Multiple Award IDIQ Contract
22.07.20Fluor Wins FEED Contract for CRC's Carbon Capture Project
Weitere Fluor News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Sparen leicht gemacht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Zeichen auf Erholung
Netflix wird vorsichtig - Aktie vor richtungsweisendem Test
Vontobel: Video: Gold und Bitcoin: Weiter im Rallye-Modus?
Starke Preisbewegungen bei Gold und Silber
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest beim Börsentag ONLINE am 01.08.2020
Jetzt teilnehmen: Webinar mit Top-Trader Christian Jagd
Geld oder Gold?
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

15:44 UhrMcDermott Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100.000 Investing In McDermott International. Inc. To Contact The Firm
27.07.20Why KBR (KBR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
22.07.20SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky. LLP Notifies Shareholders of McDermott International. Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 16. 2020 - MDR
22.07.20Erste Schätzungen: KBR veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
21.07.20McDermott Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100.000 Investing In McDermott International. Inc. To Contact The Firm
17.07.20KBR Inks Kutch Specialities Contract for Plinke Technology
15.07.20KBR Wins a Catalyst Supply Contract From Shenghong in China
23.06.20KBR Plans to Exit LNG Business &amp; Focus on Government Unit
22.06.20KBR &amp; LTHE Unite for Refinery and Petrochemical Projects
16.06.20KBR Wins $570M Contract to Aid Marshall Space Flight Center

News von

Mit diesen 12 Aktien kassieren Sie jede Woche ein Extra-Gehalt
Stichtag 31. Juli  So bekommen Sie mehr Zeit für Ihre Steuererklärung
Die teure Liebe zum Bausparvertrag
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
So gießen Sie Ihren Rasen richtig

News von

Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung
Bitcoin wieder über 10.000 Dollar: Was das jetzt für Anleger bedeutet
Familien: Kann ich die Rückzahlung von Kindergeld stunden lassen?
DAX fällt leicht ab: Virus-Sorgen und Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Europas Börsen
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis geht langsam die Luft aus

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt leichter --Fed hält Leitzins stabil -- Zalando will mit Wandelanleihen 1 Mrd Euro erlösen -- Boeing mit Milliardenverlust -- Aphria, eBay, Visa im Fokus

Corona-Pandemie beschert Enel Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im 1H. Spotify mit hohem Verlust. Volkswagen reicht in Spitzelaffäre Strafanzeige ein. Dürr traut sich wieder Prognose für 2020 zu. General Motors massiv in den roten Zahlen, aber weniger als befürchtet. Starbucks übertrifft trotz roter Zahlen die Erwartungen. General Electric trifft Einbruch im Triebwerksgeschäft massiv. Shopify profitiert von Corona-Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
Dow beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt leichter --Fed hält Leitzins stabil -- Zalando will mit Wandelanleihen 1 Mrd Euro erlösen -- Boeing mit Milliardenverlust -- Aphria, eBay, Visa im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:11 Uhr
Zoom im Corona-Hoch - Kann der Videokonferenz-Anbieter den Schub mitnehmen?
Aktie im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
Spotify-Aktie im Minus: Spotify mit hohem Verlust durch schwedische Steuern
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81