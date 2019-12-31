Fluor Receives Full Notice to Proceed from Gold Fields for Salares Norte Gold Mining Project in Chile

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was given full notice to proceed by Gold Fields for its Salares Norte open pit gold mine in Chile. Fluor booked its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2020.

Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services for the project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile about 14,000 feet above sea level. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor is providing comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction management services for the project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile situated approximately 14,000 feet above sea level. Fluor has worked with Gold Fields since 2016 when it completed the pre-feasibility study for the project.

"This award is a tribute to the close working relationship that our team has developed with Gold Fields since first starting work on the pre-feasibility study four years ago, said Tony Morgan, president of Fluors Mining & Metals business. "Fluors innovative engineering and construction approach has demonstrated how we have been able to provide solutions to the challenges this project has presented by its remote, arid and high altitude location.

Fluors scope of work includes the engineering, procurement of permanent plant material, tendering, award and post-award services for major construction and primary services contracts, as well as construction management and pre-commissioning support.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year and be completed in early 2023. When fully operational, the mine will produce an estimated average of 400,000 ounces of gold per year over the 11 1/2 year life expectancy of the mine.

The project will be managed by Fluors Santiago, Chile office.

