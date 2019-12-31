finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,75 % Deutschland Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Continental 📈 E.ON 📈 Münchener Rück - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
18.02.2020 12:50

Fluor Reports Preliminary Select Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today disclosed preliminary select financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and announced a delay in the submission of full year financial statements. The Company does not expect to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 prior to the end of February.

Full Year Results

Given the Company has not finalized and filed its full year financial results, the following information is preliminary and unaudited, and could be affected by subsequent events or determinations.

At year-end, Fluors cash plus current and marketable securities was $2.0 billion, up slightly from a year ago. Corporate G&A expense is expected to be $167 million, up from $118 million a year ago and primarily driven by foreign currency exchange losses as compared to foreign currency exchange gains a year ago. Full year financial results, when filed, are expected to include a non-cash charge of $668 million related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets; non-cash impairments of $305 million; restructuring and other exit costs of $202 million, $84 million of which is non-cash; and non-cash expenses of $138 million related to the settlement of the U.K. pension plan.

Full year new awards for 2019 were $12.6 billion, consisting of $3.7 billion in Energy & Chemicals, $1.9 billion in Mining & Industrial, $2.6 billion in Infrastructure & Power, $2.2 billion in Government, and $2.2 billion in Diversified Services. Consolidated backlog at year-end is expected to be $32.7 billion.

"In 2019 we started down the path of making tangible, actionable changes to our business strategy and structure to position Fluor for long-term success, said Carlos Hernandez, Fluor chief executive officer. "As we look ahead, driven by our talented workforce, we will continue to act with a sense of urgency to drive our business forward and deliver positive results to our clients and our shareholders.

Update on Planned Divestitures

Last fall, as part of Fluors strategic review process to improve its financial position, the Company announced that it was initiating plans to sell substantially all of its Government business. As Fluor worked through the fourth quarter and realized some of the early benefits of its restructuring plan, the Company gained confidence in its solid liquidity position and its viable options for generating cash flow such that the Company no longer deemed it advisable or necessary to proceed with the sale of this business. As a result, the Company has decided to retain the Government segment which will cease to be reported as a discontinued operation in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Hernandez continued, "We are excited about retaining this important and attractive asset that provides us exposure to long term clients, with less-cyclical projects, cost-reimbursable contracts and high cash flow potential all drive our company-wide focus on having an appropriate mix of risk in our backlog. Furthermore, our significantly enhanced risk criteria and oversight will play a critical role in how we manage the Government business going forward.

The Companys plan to sell the AMECO equipment business remains unchanged. It is the Companys intent to have made significant progress with one or more potential buyers by the end of the second quarter.

SEC Investigation and Form 10-K filing

Fluor announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) is conducting an investigation of the Companys past accounting and financial reporting, and has requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.

In the course of responding to the SECs data requests and conducting our own internal review, the Company is reviewing its prior period reporting and related control environment. The Company has not made a determination at this time as to whether there are prior period material errors in its financial statements, although such remains possible. Given the ongoing internal review and recent developments on two projects, the Company does not expect to complete and file its annual report on Form 10-K prior to the end of February.

Outlook

For 2020, Fluor is introducing adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.60 per share from continuing operations, which includes the Government business. Adjusted EPS guidance excludes costs related to restructuring and NuScale. Additionally, the Company is providing guidance on the following financial metrics for 2020:

Adjusted EPS
Guidance

$1.40 to $1.60 per share

Excludes restructuring expenses and NuScale

Segment Margins

Energy & Chemicals: 3.0% to 5.0%
Mining & Industrial: 2.0% to 3.0%
Infrastructure & Power: ~1.0%
Government: 2.5% to 3.5%
Diversified Services: 3.0% to 4.0%

Government margin guidance excludes Radford and Warren

Adjusted G&A

~$40 million to $50 million per quarter

Excludes restructuring expenses

Tax Rate

~28%

Actual tax rate will vary

NuScale Expenses

~$110 million

Expected to be funded by investors

Business Segments

Additional preliminary information regarding Fluors segment results for 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019 is set forth below. Given the Company has not finalized and filed its full year financial results, the following information is preliminary and unaudited, and could be affected by subsequent events or determinations.

Full year new awards for its Energy & Chemicals segment were $3.7 billion, compared to $10.6 billion in 2018. In the fourth quarter, the segment booked new awards of $1.7 billion, including a project for INVISTA in China and the Polyols Petrochemicals project for Bharat Petroleum Corporation in India. Ending backlog is expected to be $14.1 billion compared to $17.8 billion a year ago.

Full year new awards for the Mining & Industrial segment were $1.9 billion, compared to $8.7 billion in 2018. In the fourth quarter, the segment booked new awards of $527 million and ending backlog is expected to be $5.4 billion compared to $8.9 billion a year ago.

Full year new awards for the Infrastructure & Power segment in 2019 were $2.6 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in 2018. In the fourth quarter, the segment booked new awards of $67 million and ending backlog for the segment is expected to be $6.9 billion compared to $6.3 billion a year ago.

Full year new awards for the Government segment were $2.2 billion, compared to $4.1 billion a year ago. New awards totaled $146 million for the fourth quarter including an award for the Hanford Central Plateau Cleanup Contract for the Department of Energy. Ending backlog is expected to be $3.8 billion compared to $4.6 billion a year ago.

Full year new awards for the Diversified Services segment, including certain retained AMECO operations, were $2.2 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in 2018. New awards totaled $574 million for the fourth quarter and ending backlog is expected to be $2.5 billion, up from $2.3 billion a year ago.

The Other segment includes allocated overhead expenses on the Radford and Warren projects and expenses for NuScale. Full year NuScale expenses will be approximately $79 million. Funding for NuScale in the second half of 2019 was provided by outside investors.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

Fluor will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 18th, which will be webcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto http://investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 800-458-4148 (U.S./Canada) or 323-794-2093. The conference ID is 1769290. A supplemental slide presentation will be available shortly before the call begins.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for one week. Click Here to register for the replay.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains forward-looking references to Adjusted EPS and Adjusted G&A that are non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules. Adjusted EPS is defined as net earnings per diluted share from continuing operations attributable to Fluor less restructuring expenses and NuScale expenses. Adjusted G&A is defined as corporate general and administrative expense less restructuring expenses. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS and Adjusted G&A allow investors to evaluate the Companys ongoing earnings and general and administrative expenses on a normalized basis and make meaningful period-over-period comparisons. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include restructuring expenses and other unusual gains or losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 47,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes," "expects," plans, "intends, is "positioned or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the timing of the filing of our annual report on Form 10-K, financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, efforts to sell the AMECO business and other strategic and operational plans, projected earnings level, revenue, margins, cash flow, tax rate, charges, expenses and costs, forecast adjustments, market outlook, new awards, and backlog levels, are based on current management expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the results of the review of prior period accounting on certain projects; developments in governmental investigations and/or inquiries; the use of estimates and assumptions in preparing our financial statements; the cyclical nature of many of the markets the Company serves, including the Companys Energy & Chemicals segment; the Company's failure to receive new contract awards; cost overruns, project delays or other problems arising from project execution activities, including the failure to meet cost and schedule estimates; intense competition in the industries in which we operate; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or regulatory proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings or claims, including claims for additional costs; failure of our joint venture or other partners, suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; cyber-security breaches; foreign economic and political uncertainties; client cancellations of, or scope adjustments to, existing contracts; failure to maintain safe worksites and international security risks; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our control, including weather conditions, public health crises, political crises or other catastrophic events; client delays or defaults in making payments; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities, both for the Company and our clients, suppliers, subcontractors or other partners; failure to implement strategic and operational initiatives; risks or uncertainties associated with acquisitions, dispositions and investments; the inability to hire and retain qualified personnel; the potential impact of certain tax matters; possible information technology interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; the Companys failure, or the failure of our agents or partners, to comply with laws; the Company's ability to secure appropriate insurance; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; liabilities associated with the performance of nuclear services; foreign currency risks; the loss of one or a few clients that account for a significant portion of the Company's revenues; possible limitations on bonding or letter of credit capacity; asset impairments; and risks arising from the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses.

Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to the preliminary and unaudited nature of the financial information included in this release, the risks and uncertainties identified in this release, and the possibility for additional or unknown risks, the Companys results may differ materially from its expectations and projections. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2019. Such filings are available either publicly or upon request from Fluor's Investor Relations Department: (469) 398-7222. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.02.20
Ausblick: Fluor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
28.11.19
Fluor wird Erweiterung der Olefin-Anlage von Orlen leiten (Nov-Ost.info)
24.09.19
Fluor wird die Dividende deutlich reduzieren (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Fluor stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
02.08.19
Aktionäre von Fluor erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
30.07.19
Ausblick: Fluor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
Fluor stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
Aktionäre von Fluor erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor News
RSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fluor News

17.02.20Ausblick: Fluor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
23.01.20Fluor Inks Air Force Deal for Ascension Auxiliary Airfield
24.01.20Fluor to Offer Engineering Services to Neptune's Dutch Assets
04.02.20Is Fluor Stock a Buy?
11.02.20Analysts Estimate Fluor (FLR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
14.02.20Lower Segmental Contribution to Ail Fluor (FLR) Q4 Earnings
Weitere Fluor News
Werbung

Inside

Herzstillstand in EUR-USD
BASF  Globale Führungsposition
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Letzte Chance für die Bullen im FTSE 100
Patrizia verdient weniger, aber Aktie ist stark
ETF-basiert und persönlich
DZ BANK - Bullen legen Verschnaufpause am Allzeithoch ein
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Merck KGaA, Adidas, Siemens
Video: DAX sackt wieder ab
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

13.02.20KBR Inc. (KBR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
05.02.20Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
05.02.20Jacobs Engineering Group hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
03.02.20Ausblick: Jacobs Engineering Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
31.01.20KBR Wins Right to Train Private Astronauts at NASA Facilities
22.01.20McDermott International Files for Bankruptcy: What to Expect
19.01.20McDermott International may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week - Bloomberg
18.01.20McDermott International may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week -Bloomberg
17.01.20KBR to Work With IMCOM to Support DoD's M-FLEETS Program
15.01.20KBR schüttet Dividende an die Investoren aus

News von

An den Börsen tickt die 12,4-Billionen-Euro-Schuldenbombe
Dieser Chip entscheidet, ob die Kasse aus dem Supermarkt verschwindet
Die Immobilienpreise entkoppeln sich vom Alltag der Deutschen
Wie finde ich die richtige Matratze? Die wichtigsten Tipps zum Kauf
Sind die Anleger zu leichtsinnig?

News von

Powercell-Aktie explodiert: Was ist da los?
Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?
Commerzbank-Aktie vor neuem Kaufsignal: Was jetzt noch zu erwarten ist
Varta-Aktie: Erst Börsenstar - jetzt gefallener Engel?
Deutsche Telekom vor den Zahlen: Unterschätzter Performance-Faktor

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- Coronavirus: Epidemie kippt Apples Umsatzprognose -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP, Tesla im Fokus

Milliarden-Deal: Alstom will Bombardier-Zugsparte kaufen. PATRIZIA übertrifft eigene Prognose beim operativen Ergebnis. Trotz Schlichtung: Lufthansas Kündigungsprozess um Ex-Ufo-Chef geht weiter. PSA-Aktie im Minus: Opel kehrt nach Japan zurück. Sartorius bestätigt Prognosen. ZEW-Index bricht im Februar ein - Virusepidemie belastet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:18 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Coronavirus: Epidemie kippt Apples Umsatzprognose -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:53 Uhr
Milliarden-Deal: Alstom will Bombardier-Zugsparte kaufen - Alstom-Aktie tiefer
Sonstiges
12:53 Uhr
Darum zeigt sich der Eurokurs kaum verändert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Varta AGA0TGJ5
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
ITM Power plcA0B57L