Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its engineering, procurement and construction project for Milliken & Company’s chemical plant expansion at its Allen Plant site in Blacksburg, South Carolina is underway.

"We are delighted to be a partner with Milliken, a client with whom we have a unique and long-term legacy beginning with Charlie Daniel and Roger Milliken, to deliver this important project,” said Juan G. Hernandez, president of Fluor’s Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing business line. "Fluor will leverage its integrated solutions portfolio and local project execution capabilities to design and construct the facility which will have significant positive impact on the state.”

The new chemicals facility will produce Milliken’s proprietary specialty chemicals used in a wide range of industries including food, cosmetics, office supplies and storage products. The project scope includes a new process manufacturing plant, utilities, warehouse and tank farm adjacent to Milliken’s existing operations.

Fluor’s Greenville, South Carolina office is leading the project with the team that performed the preparatory engineering work along with Fluor’s global chemicals experts. The project team will work closely with Milliken’s process engineers as the plant will leverage design and experience from previous expansions and improvements while incorporating numerous advancements.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

