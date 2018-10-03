Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Engineering
News-Record magazine has honored BASFs new automotive coatings
plant in Caojing, China with an Award of Merit in the 2018 Global Best
Projects Awards. The project, which was recognized in the
Power/Industrial category, was completed safely, on schedule and under
budget.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005518/en/
BASFs new automotive coatings plant in Caojing, China. (Photo: Business Wire)
"This project, which we completed safely, with quality, on schedule and
under budget, exemplifies the creativity and commitment that our
employees bring to all of our projects, said Sandeep
Nibber, president of Fluors Energy & Chemicals business in
Asia-Pacific. "BASFs state-of-the-art facility plays a key role in the
growing automotive market in China and Asia-Pacific and we are proud
that Engineering News-Record has recognized the teams
contributions.
Fluor provided front-end engineering and design, engineering,
procurement and construction management on the project, which is an
expansion of the existing facility. With a fast-track, 15-month
construction schedule, Fluor managed more than 1,200 craft workers at
peak. The BASF and Fluor team maintained stringent quality standards
during the project execution to ensure the quality of the coatings that
will be produced in the facility. Working alongside the existing
operating facility, the project team completed construction with no
disruptions to operations.
Engagement of the entire project team through daily safety meetings,
hazard identification and mitigation, trainings and safety observations
created a strong safety culture at the site. This culture resulted in
more than 3.6 million work hours without a recordable or lost-time
incident.
BASFs new, state-of-the art facility produces thinners, primers, clear
coats and waterborne basecoats for the Chinese automotive manufacturing
market.
Engineering News-Record selected winning projects based on safety
performance, innovations, overcoming challenges, and design and
construction quality, with a focus on the global nature of the project.
The project team was featured in the October 1, 2018, issue of Engineering
News-Record and honored at an awards ceremony in New York City on
October 2, 2018.
