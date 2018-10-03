finanzen.net
03.10.2018 15:24
Fluors Contributions on BASF Automotive Coatings Plant in China Honored as a Global Best by Engineering News-Record

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Engineering News-Record magazine has honored BASFs new automotive coatings plant in Caojing, China with an Award of Merit in the 2018 Global Best Projects Awards. The project, which was recognized in the Power/Industrial category, was completed safely, on schedule and under budget.

BASFs new automotive coatings plant in Caojing, China. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This project, which we completed safely, with quality, on schedule and under budget, exemplifies the creativity and commitment that our employees bring to all of our projects, said Sandeep Nibber, president of Fluors Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific. "BASFs state-of-the-art facility plays a key role in the growing automotive market in China and Asia-Pacific and we are proud that Engineering News-Record has recognized the teams contributions.

Fluor provided front-end engineering and design, engineering, procurement and construction management on the project, which is an expansion of the existing facility. With a fast-track, 15-month construction schedule, Fluor managed more than 1,200 craft workers at peak. The BASF and Fluor team maintained stringent quality standards during the project execution to ensure the quality of the coatings that will be produced in the facility. Working alongside the existing operating facility, the project team completed construction with no disruptions to operations.

Engagement of the entire project team through daily safety meetings, hazard identification and mitigation, trainings and safety observations created a strong safety culture at the site. This culture resulted in more than 3.6 million work hours without a recordable or lost-time incident.

BASFs new, state-of-the art facility produces thinners, primers, clear coats and waterborne basecoats for the Chinese automotive manufacturing market.

Engineering News-Record selected winning projects based on safety performance, innovations, overcoming challenges, and design and construction quality, with a focus on the global nature of the project.

The project team was featured in the October 1, 2018, issue of Engineering News-Record and honored at an awards ceremony in New York City on October 2, 2018.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

