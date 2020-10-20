finanzen.net
20.10.2020 12:53

Fluors Stork Awarded 5-Year Pipeline Maintenance Contract in Peru

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluors Diversified Services segment, was awarded a new approximately five-year contract under the consortium of CMgP, Consorcio Mantenimiento de Gasoductos del Peru, (Stork Peru S.A.C. and SICIM S.P.A.) by Compañía Operadora de Gas, S.A.C  COGA in Peru. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005260/en/

Fluors Stork Awarded 5-Year Pipeline Maintenance Contract in Peru. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stork will provide integral pipeline maintenance services to the Sistema De Transporte De Gas Natural y Líquidos de Gas Natural de Camisea, operated by COGA.

The consortium will jointly plan, prepare and deliver geotechnical, construction and maintenance services for more than 1,500 kilometers of pipelines and for all relevant equipment and processing plants. The pipelines connect Perus main gas field Camisea to the Peruvian coast line and are of critical importance to the energy distribution of the country.

"Stork is honored to be selected by COGA for this important contract, said Taco de Haan, Storks president. "Stork will provide service excellence according to the highest safety standards relying upon our vast experience in pipeline construction and maintenance in Latin America, as well as leverage our global expertise and network of specialists across Fluor, Stork and SICIMs geotechnical expertise. This contract further solidifies Storks strong position and client confidence in Latin America allowing us to further grow our local employment in the communities in which we live and work.

Pre-mobilization activities of this contract have started with execution expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and completion scheduled in mid-2026.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluors 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $14.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#stork

