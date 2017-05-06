01.02.2018 23:38
Fluor Team Selected for Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team was selected as the preferred proponent to design-build, finance, operate and maintain the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Automated People Mover project for the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). Fluor plans to book its share of the contract value later this year.

"We are excited to join with LAWA on its first public-private partnership, providing a best-value technical and financial solution to extend LAXs world-class facilities, reduce congestion and provide time-certain travel options, said Hans Dekker, president of Fluors infrastructure business. "The selection of the Fluor team further solidifies Fluors industry-leading ability to successfully manage complex public-private partnership (P3) projects. The project will benefit from Fluors megaproject and transit expertise, including the Eagle Commuter Rail P3 project in Denver and Marylands Purple Line Light Rail Transit P3, and the recently awarded design-build Green Line project in Boston. We are proud to enter into a long-term partnership with Los Angeles World Airports to deliver this world-class transit link using our proven integrated life-cycle approach and experience.

The project includes a total of six stations that will connect a new consolidated rental car facility, intermodal transportation facilities, expanded airport parking and Metro transit to the airline terminals. The project will provide reliable, time-certain access to the airline terminals for passengers and employees. It will transform the experience for travelers at one of Americas busiest and most iconic airports, while bringing jobs and workforce development opportunities to the local community.

Fluor will participate in every phase of the 30-year project. Fluor is an equity member of the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) development team, along with partners Balfour Beatty, Hochtief, ACS and Bombardier. Fluor will also lead the design-build joint venture team, which includes LINXS Constructors, along with partners Balfour Beatty, Flatiron and Dragados. Design and construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with passenger service scheduled for 2023.

Following the construction, LINXS Operators, comprising Fluor, Bombardier, Hochtief and ACS will provide approximately 25 years of operations and maintenance services.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

