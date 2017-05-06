Fluor Team Selected for Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team
was selected as the preferred proponent to design-build, finance,
operate and maintain the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Automated People Mover project for the Los Angeles World Airports
(LAWA). Fluor plans to book its share of the contract value later this
year.
"We are excited to join with LAWA on its first public-private
partnership, providing a best-value technical and financial solution to
extend LAXs world-class facilities, reduce congestion and provide
time-certain travel options,
said Hans
Dekker, president of Fluors infrastructure business.
"The
selection of the Fluor team further solidifies Fluors industry-leading
ability to successfully manage complex public-private partnership (P3)
projects. The project will benefit from Fluors megaproject and transit
expertise, including the Eagle Commuter Rail P3 project in Denver and
Marylands Purple Line Light Rail Transit P3, and the recently awarded
design-build Green Line project in Boston. We are proud to enter into a
long-term partnership with Los Angeles World Airports to deliver this
world-class transit link using our proven integrated life-cycle approach
and experience.
The project includes a total of six stations that will connect a new
consolidated rental car facility, intermodal transportation facilities,
expanded airport parking and Metro transit to the airline terminals. The
project will provide reliable, time-certain access to the airline
terminals for passengers and employees. It will transform the experience
for travelers at one of Americas busiest and most iconic airports,
while bringing jobs and workforce development opportunities to the local
community.
Fluor will participate in every phase of the 30-year project. Fluor is
an equity member of the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS)
development team, along with partners Balfour Beatty, Hochtief, ACS and
Bombardier. Fluor will also lead the design-build joint venture team,
which includes LINXS Constructors, along with partners Balfour Beatty,
Flatiron and Dragados. Design and construction is scheduled to begin
later this year, with passenger service scheduled for 2023.
Following the construction, LINXS Operators, comprising Fluor,
Bombardier, Hochtief and ACS will provide approximately 25 years of
operations and maintenance services.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds
and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six
continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by
delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With
headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500
list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000
employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
