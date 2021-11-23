  • Suche
23.11.2021 22:34

Fluor Wins Three Construction Project Industry Awards

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that three of its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences projects were recognized with 2021 awards of excellence by the Construction Users Roundtable (CURT) at its annual awards gala in Cape Coral, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005932/en/

(L-R) Fluors Rocky Plemmons, Justin Lamb and Kevin Anderson with Fluors three 2021 CURT awards recognizing the companys Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences projects. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, said Juan Hernández, president of Fluors Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business. "These projects exemplify the value Fluor offers clients with a knowledge-based solutions model focused on safety, teamwork, integrity and excellence.

Fluor was recognized with a Construction Industry Project Excellence (CIPE) award, a Construction Industry Safety Excellence (CISE) award and a Construction Industry Workforce Development (CIWD) award.

Project Excellence Award for Hyperscale Data Center Project
Fluor was awarded the CIPE award for its Hyperscale Data Center project in Finland. CIPE awards recognize project teams for outstanding delivery of capital projects. The award judging committee evaluated the ability to add value, eliminate waste and increase overall excellence in five areas: safety, cost performance, schedule performance, quality and innovation. Fluor won in the international $500-million to $1-billion projects category.

Safety Excellence Award for ASR Domino Sugar Refinery Rebuild
Fluor was awarded the CISE award for its rebuilding of two sugar silos at the 111-year-old ASR Domino Sugar refinery located in Chalmette, Louisiana, after they were almost destroyed by fire in August 2020. Fluor deployed the day after the fire and provided immediate site cleanup, extensive repairs and restoration of the fire-damaged silos and associated machine rooms. The rebuild included assembly of engineered circular scaffolding systems to address logistics around each 80 high silo located on the top of a 60 tall building roof and the removal of 1.8 million pounds of sugar that was stored in each silo prior to the fire. Fluor won in the Heavy Construction Contractors 200,000 to 500,000 work hours per-year category.

Workforce Training Award for N.C. Pharmaceutical Facility
Fluors third award, the CIWD award, was for workforce training related to a pharmaceutical facility in North Carolina. Training was undertaken to address safety, quality, technical skills, soft skills and leadership. Training was critical to project execution as nearly 14,000 workers on the project delivered approximately 11 million on-site work hours.

About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients greatest challenges. Fluors 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#atls

Fluor-Aktie

