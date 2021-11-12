  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wie machen Sie Ihre Bestandsimmobilien jetzt zukunftsfähig? Antworten liefert das Dossier "Upgrade statt Abriss"
Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen -w-
12.11.2021 14:08

Flux Power Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of FY 2022; Revenue of $6.3M, an Increase of 39% YOY

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (Q122).

Financial Highlights:

  • Q122 revenue grew 39% to $6.3M compared to Q121 revenue of $4.5M.
  • Q122 gross profit margin increased to 21.3% compared to 19.4% in Q121.

Strategic Highlights:

  • Achieved 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Increased customer order backlog to a record $28M as of November 10, 2021.
  • Closed a registered direct offering priced at-the-market for net proceeds of approximately $14.1M to support growth.

Q122 Financial Results

Revenue: Q122 revenue increased by 39% to $6.3M compared to $4.5M in Q121, driven by sales of packs with higher selling prices and a higher unit volume of packs sold.

Gross Profit: Q122 gross profit improved by 53% to $1.3M compared to a gross profit of $873K in Q121, primarily attributable to higher unit volume of sales to both new and existing customers, and to improved overall cost of sales efficiencies. However, gross profit was impacted by higher costs for steel, electronic parts, and common off the shelf parts in Q122.

Selling & Administrative: Expenses increased to $3.5M in Q122 from $2.9M in Q121, reflecting increases in outbound shipping costs, personnel related expenses, insurance premiums, and sales & marketing expenses.

Research & Development: Expenses increased to $2.0M in Q122, compared to $1.5M in Q121, primarily due to new product development activities.

Net Loss: Q122 net loss increased slightly to $4.1M from a net loss of $4.0M in Q121, principally reflecting increased operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense and an increase in gross profit.

Balance Sheet: The balance sheet was strengthened during Q122 with a registered direct capital raise of $14.1M in net proceeds, which provided capital to support continued revenue growth and provide an important element to reaching cash flow breakeven. Additionally, in October 2021, the line of credit with Silicon Valley Bank was increased from $4.0M to $6.0M to provide additional resources to manage working capital needs.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The supply chain disruptions continue, with delivery delays at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Prices for steel and electrical components have seen dramatic increases, along with shipping costs over the past twelve months. No immediate abatement to these challenges is anticipated within the next several months. A price increase was implemented in October to offset these increases, although there will be limited benefit near term, given pricing in much of the current backlog of orders.

The current backlog of $28M reflects continued strong demand from both new and existing customers. Less than $2M of the current backlog is directly related to supply chain delays.

As the airline industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is increasing demand for zero-emission GSE battery packs, which support the many environmental initiatives underway at airlines and airports.

Product development work continues on a new design platform for battery packs to achieve improvements with regard to manufacturing complexity, product cost, and working capital.

"We are not immune to the supply chain disruptions, but we believe we have executed plans to minimize the impact on production, CEO Ron Dutt stated. "We have a record backlog of orders from new and existing customers which reflects the growing demand for our lithium-ion battery packs.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, Friday, at 4:30 PM ET. Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543. The conference ID is 2915539. A recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Flux Power website once it is available.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), solar energy storage, and other commercial applications. Our lithium-ion battery packs, including our proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide our customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Powers business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Powers business, results and financial condition; Flux Powers ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Powers ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Powers ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Powers ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Powers ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Powers actual results of ?operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ?results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-?looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:
Blog: Flux Power Blog
News Flux Power News
Twitter: @FLUXpwr
LinkedIn: Flux Power

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

15,737,000

 

 

$

4,713,000

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

4,511,000

 

 

 

6,097,000

 

Inventories

 

 

13,846,000

 

 

 

10,513,000

 

Other current assets

 

 

1,026,000

 

 

 

417,000

 

Total current assets

 

 

35,120,000

 

 

 

21,740,000

 

Right of use asset

 

 

2,929,000

 

 

 

3,035,000

 

Other assets

 

 

89,000

 

 

 

131,000

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

1,471,000

 

 

 

1,356,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

39,609,000

 

 

$

26,262,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

9,298,000

 

 

$

7,175,000

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,908,000

 

 

 

2,583,000

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

127,000

 

 

 

24,000

 

Customer deposits

 

 

322,000

 

 

 

171,000

 

Office lease payable, current portion

 

 

452,000

 

 

 

435,000

 

Accrued interest

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

2,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,110,000

 

 

 

10,390,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office lease payable, less current portion

 

 

2,745,000

 

 

 

2,866,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

14,855,000

 

 

 

13,256,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,987,502 and 13,652,164 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

14,000

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

95,073,000

 

 

 

79,197,000

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(70,335,000

)

 

 

(66,205,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders equity

 

 

24,754,000

 

 

 

13,006,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders equity

 

$

39,609,000

 

 

$

26,262,000

 

 

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues

 

$

6,271,000

 

 

$

4,499,000

 

Cost of sales

 

 

4,933,000

 

 

 

3,626,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,338,000

 

 

 

873,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative

 

 

3,498,000

 

 

 

2,920,000

 

Research and development

 

 

1,967,000

 

 

 

1,507,000

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

5,465,000

 

 

 

4,427,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(4,127,000

)

 

 

(3,554,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(430,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(4,130,000

)

 

$

(3,984,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

 

13,804,475

 

 

 

9,536,441

 

 

Nachrichten zu Flux Power Holdings Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Flux Power News
RSS Feed
Flux Power zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Flux Power Holdings Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Flux Power News

08.11.21Flux Power Announces FY 2022 Q1 Financial Results & Company Update Conference Call Scheduled for Friday. November 12. 2021
04.11.21Will Flux Power Holdings. Inc. (FLUX) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know
Weitere Flux Power News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Metaverseum - ist es Mega? Ist es das nächste große Investment-Ding oder eine lächerliche virtuelle Vision?
Entspannung am Ölmarkt in Sicht
DZ BANK - Webinar: Preisexplosion bei Öl & Gas
Moderna mit Problemen - Aktie bricht ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Lohnen sich Luxus-Aktien? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Northern Data's überraschender Kurssprung
Eyb & Wallwitz: Die Große Inflation
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Flux Power-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Flux Power Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Megatrend Luxus  diese Aktien profitieren besonders vom elitären Kaufrausch
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Handy am Black Friday  das sind die besten Angebote
Ewiges Wachstum? Neun Aktien sind Kandidaten für dieses Versprechen
Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt

News von

Siemens Energy, Bayer und Allianz: Drei DAX-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlage-Check
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Anleger hoffen auf 737-Order für Boeing
DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Nachfrage beginnt schon früh
Europa scheint keinen starken Euro mehr haben zu wollen
Siemens-Aktie nach Zahlen: Buschs Premiere bringt Gewinnsprung - Dividende angehoben

Heute im Fokus

DAX wenig bewegt -- Lufthansa zahlt Finanzhilfen zurück -- VW-Absatz bricht ein -- J&J teilt sich auf -- Telekom mit durchwachsenem Quartal -- Knorr-Bremse, Deutsche Euroshop, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus

GSK und Vir verbuchen Studienerfolg mit COVID-19-Behandlung. EZB-Mitglieder bemühen sich um Dämpfung von Zinsfantasien. Stabilus blickt vorsichtig optimistisch auf 2022. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank wird noch zuversichtlicher für 2021. Deutsche Euroshop bestätigt Prognose. Hapag-Lloyd erwartet auch 2022 Transportengpässe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 21/45: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen