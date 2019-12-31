Flux Power Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux Power) (NASDAQ CM: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that its financial results for FY2020 will be released before the market opens on Monday, September 28, 2020. Flux Power will host a conference call at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 4727817. Please join approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recording of the conference call will be available on the Flux Power website.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Powers LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

