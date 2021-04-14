Flux Power Launches Next Generation M24 Lithium-ion Battery Pack for End Riders & Center Riders

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux Power) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the launch of the next generation M24 lithium-ion battery pack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005299/en/

Flux Power's M24 lithium-ion battery pack (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed to power end riders and center riders that are commonly used in warehouses and distribution centers, the M24 delivers 24 V, 420 Ah and can last for 3,500 cycles. It is UL Listed and compatible with forklift OEM interface requirements.

Flux Power has begun initial shipments, which have been well received by multiple customers.

The completely redesigned M24 lithium-ion battery pack incorporates customer feedback from previous versions, along with innovative design features:

Improved SOC gauge provides more accurate information about the battery pack

"Soft power-off function ensures a smooth power transition for the equipment

Hinged top cover for easier service accessibility

Robust lifting lugs for increased safety

Removable charge / discharge cable for easy replacement

The M24 uses safe lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and is available with the SkyBMS telematics option.

"We launched the original M24 two years ago and have made multiple improvements based on customer input, said Flux Powers Director of Sales, Tod Kilgore. "Early reaction indicates we have a leading contender for the high-volume end rider and center rider market.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment (GSE), stationary energy storage, and other industrial and commercial applications. Flux Powers lithium-ion battery packs, including its proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide its customers with a better performing, higher value, and more environmentally friendly alternative as compared to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

