Flux Power to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15 at 12 PM ET

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux Power) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that CEO Ron Dutt will present at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15 at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT).

"The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference is a great venue for investors to learn about small, high-growth companies, said Flux Power CEO, Ron Dutt. "Im excited about this opportunity to share the Flux Power story and provide an update on our strategy and execution. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected all aspects of the economy, weve made solid progress and look forward to continued momentum in 2021 and beyond.

Register here.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Lets see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike, stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Flux Powers profile here.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Powers LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at: Blog: Flux Power Blog News: Flux Power News Twitter: @FLUXpwr LinkedIn: Flux Power

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006081/en/