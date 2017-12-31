finanzen.net
26.09.2018
For the Sixth Straight Year, Humana has Earned Platinum Status from the National Business Group on Health and its Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® Award

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has again earned Platinum status, the highest honor, from the National Business Group on Health, whose Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® award highlights the best workforce health and well-being programs in the nation.

Now in its 14th year, the Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® awards recognize employers with exceptional commitment to improving their employees' physical and emotional health and well-being, productivity and overall quality of life. The awards program incorporates a wide range of well-being contributors including job satisfaction, community involvement, financial security, emotional health and social connectedness. This is the sixth straight year Humana has achieved Platinum status.

"Were honored to receive this recognition, because holistic well-being is at the heart of our business strategy and culture, said Tim State, Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being at Humana. "Our associates are striving to improve their own well-being together, driving a common sense of purpose that inspires us as we guide our members toward their own best health. Its a powerful social movement within Humana, fueled by the deep and real commitment of our teammates.

Humanas well-being success and commitment is exemplified by the companys Bold Goal to improve the health and communities it serves 20 percent by 2020 by making it easier for people to achieve their best health.

Over the last five years, Humana employees have been on their own Bold Goal journey, improving their number of Healthy Days by 18 percent by the end of 2017. Those gains amount to 1.8 million more Healthy Days than they would have otherwise experienced.

And despite aging five years, 63 percent of continuously employed Humana employees since 2012 reduced or maintained biometric health risks associated with chronic disease, reversing the expected trend.

The whole-person approach is making a big difference for Humana and its people, as results show that employees with high levels of social belonging experience six times fewer mentally Unhealthy Days. The growing number of employees with high overall well-being also experience three times less stress, miss three times less work, are less likely to look for another job, and are more engaged.

Another barometer for well-being at Humana is how its community joins together for action, like the growing popularity of the companys annual 100 Day Dash. This year, more than 20,000 Dashers took nearly 14 billion steps; and since the first Dash in 2012, more than 43.2 million miles have been logged  enough for 90 trips to the moon and back.

Participation increases every year, climbing from 40% in 2012 to 55% in 2018, helping to energize and connect the employee community. Dashers with more than a million steps have significantly higher levels of engagement & belonging.

Other indicators of workforce well-being at Humana, all of which are top drivers of world-class engagement, include that over 8 out of 10 employees:

  • Believe Humana is committed to employee well-being
  • Believe their leader really cares about their well-being
  • See a link between their work and Humanas Bold Goal, and are inspired by it

Humanas holistic approach to well-being recognizes that there are multiple dimensions of life, encompassing each persons sense of purpose, health, belonging and security.

Employees are provided with time off to volunteer, and roughly half of employees have actively logged time volunteering in their community. Other benefits include flexible work arrangements, financial planning advice and network resource groups. Humanas health and wellness rewards program, Go365, offers personalized activities, tracking, support and rewards to encourage healthier lifestyles.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group's mission is to keep its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, which include 73 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

20.09.18
Fitbit Partners With Humana, Unviels Fitbit Care Platform (Zacks)
20.09.18
Humana (HUM) Expands Pact With Fitbit to Rein in Claim Cost (Zacks)
19.09.18
Fitbit announces new Care platform for health plans, expands Humana partnership (MarketWatch)
28.08.18
Humana (HUM) Launches Center for Digital Health Enhancement (Zacks)
27.08.18
Humana (HUM) Hits 52 Week High: Will the Rally Continue? (Zacks)
24.08.18
Humana Inks Deal to Offer Value-Based Care to MA Members (Zacks)
17.08.18
Humana hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
13.08.18
Humana (HUM): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions (Zacks)

