For the Sixth Straight Year, Humana has Earned Platinum Status from the National Business Group on Health and its Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® Award

Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has again earned Platinum status, the highest
honor, from the National Business Group on Health, whose Best
Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® award highlights the best
workforce health and well-being programs in the nation.
Now in its 14th year, the Best Employers for Healthy
Lifestyles® awards recognize employers with exceptional commitment
to improving their employees' physical and emotional health and
well-being, productivity and overall quality of life. The awards program
incorporates a wide range of well-being contributors including job
satisfaction, community involvement, financial security, emotional
health and social connectedness. This is the sixth straight year Humana
has achieved Platinum status.
"Were honored to receive this recognition, because holistic well-being
is at the heart of our business strategy and culture, said Tim State,
Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being at Humana. "Our
associates are striving to improve their own well-being together,
driving a common sense of purpose that inspires us as we guide our
members toward their own best health. Its a powerful social movement
within Humana, fueled by the deep and real commitment of our teammates.
Humanas well-being success and commitment is exemplified by the
companys Bold
Goal to improve the health and communities it serves 20 percent by
2020 by making it easier for people to achieve their best health.
Over the last five years, Humana employees have been on their own Bold
Goal journey, improving their number of Healthy Days by 18 percent by
the end of 2017. Those gains amount to 1.8 million more Healthy Days
than they would have otherwise experienced.
And despite aging five years, 63 percent of continuously employed Humana
employees since 2012 reduced or maintained biometric health risks
associated with chronic disease, reversing the expected trend.
The whole-person approach is making a big difference for Humana and its
people, as results show that employees with high levels of social
belonging experience six times fewer mentally Unhealthy Days. The
growing number of employees with high overall well-being also experience
three times less stress, miss three times less work, are less likely to
look for another job, and are more engaged.
Another barometer for well-being at Humana is how its community joins
together for action, like the growing popularity of the companys annual
100 Day Dash. This year, more than 20,000 Dashers took nearly 14 billion
steps; and since the first Dash in 2012, more than 43.2 million miles
have been logged enough for 90 trips to the moon and back.
Participation increases every year, climbing from 40% in 2012 to 55% in
2018, helping to energize and connect the employee community. Dashers
with more than a million steps have significantly higher levels of
engagement & belonging.
Other indicators of workforce well-being at Humana, all of which are top
drivers of world-class engagement, include that over 8 out of 10
employees:
-
Believe Humana is committed to employee well-being
-
Believe their leader really cares about their well-being
-
See a link between their work and Humanas Bold Goal, and are inspired
by it
Humanas holistic approach to well-being recognizes that there are
multiple dimensions of life, encompassing each persons sense of
purpose, health, belonging and security.
Employees are provided with time off to volunteer, and roughly half of
employees have actively logged time volunteering in their community.
Other benefits include flexible work arrangements, financial planning
advice and network resource groups. Humanas health and wellness rewards
program, Go365,
offers personalized activities, tracking, support and rewards to
encourage healthier lifestyles.
