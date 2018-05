Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the third year in a row. The annual Forbes ranking honors employers based on an independent survey asking how likely employees would be to recommend their employer—and other employers in their respective industries—to someone else.

"We owe this honor to our employees who are the heart and soul of our Company,” said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, James H. Roberts. "Our employees walk and talk our Core Values, the cornerstone of our success for nearly a century. It is because of them that we strive to create rewarding careers while growing our business safely and profitably.”

Forbes, in partnership with Statista.com, conducted an anonymous survey of over 30,000 U.S. employees working for large and mid-size U.S. firms, divisions of international companies or institutions to compile the list. Respondents were asked to rate 30 work related attributes grouped in terms of atmosphere, compensation and diversity to ascertain if the employers make their employees feel secure, understood, needed and inspired.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. As America’s Infrastructure Company, Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, water, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006375/en/