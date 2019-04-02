Forbes: The Handiest Chromebooks for Hardworking Students Calls out "Few Laptops  If Any  Can Match the Durability Of Sector 5 E3 Chromebook

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV) a fast-growing OEM provider of rugged
computers, computer equipment, and services, has once again had its
newest Sector 5 E3 Chromebook examined by Forbes. Forbes once more
boasted about the durability of the product, "
so if you want something
likely to make it through an entire school year unscathed, its an
attractive option
This has been the second time Sector 5s E3
Chromebook has been praised through Forbes and has been rated by another
site as "Best
in Class and "Tank-like.
Independent news site Chrome Unboxed, arguably the top resource for
Chrome OS related news on the Internet, has praised the new Sector 5 E3
Chromebook from Sector 5, Inc. as "Best in Class with "the best build
quality weve seen in a device of this type, "the best value
available, it is "designed to take a beating and do so repeatedly, for
years, and that it "leads the pack when it comes to picking the best
overall rugged device.
"Best in Class Sector 5 E3 Chromebook (2-year factory warranty) that
will include Chrome Management Console Software and GoGuardian Software
for $275.00. This offer expires on April 15, 2019.
For any school that is currently not using the GoGuardian Software,
Sector 5 will provide special introductory pricing.
GoGuardian, the fastest-growing education company in the U.S., helps
thousands of K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every
student. Its products including GoGuardian Admin, Teacher, Beacon and
Fleet helping educators identify learning patterns, protect students
from harmful and distracting content, and support mental health. With
GoGuardian, educators can seamlessly connect students with engaging
resources, manage instruction, and receive actionable insight into
students individual learning needs.
There is a minimum order quantity of 20 Chromebooks and only 1,000 units
are available at this promotional price. Please Contact Sector 5 for
this limited time offer at contact@sector-five.com
or call our sales team at (425)269-1037.
The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook leads the market with such advanced features
as the powerful Intel N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor with HD
graphics, an extended battery life of all day use; much more features
such as a 10-point touch screen, and an extended 2-year factory
warranty. Sector 5 also offers accessories like charging carts and
headphones.
Erick Kuvshinikov, CEO of Sector 5, Inc. stated, "We are extremely proud
of our product. The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook has consistently been touted
for its durability and 'Best
in Class.' With such a competitive price, few Chromebooks can match
the quality and excellence of our product. Schools, students,
businesses, and professionals will be exposed to an outstanding out of
the box experience. These units are extremely user friendly and easy to
use. They are quick, reliable, secure, and maintain an all-day battery
usage. Coupled with their 10-point touch screens the Sector 5 E3
Chromebook brings together surfing the web and productivity. We are so
proud of our Sector 5 E3 Chromebook that we stand behind our product
with an unheard of 2-year factory warranty!
You can buy a Sector 5 E3 Chromebook today on their website:
https://www.sector-five.com/chromebooks/sector-5-e3-chromebook
A review of the Sector 5 E3 Chromebook by one of its users celebrating
how much of a life changing experience he had using the product can be
viewed here: https://youtu.be/ee7pRMOL28o
About Sector 5, Inc.
Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation
committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the
education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted
member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS
and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1
designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the
strengths of East and West to create products with the latest
technology, that are easy to use, and offer innovative features. We are
a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable
market-tailored solutions. Sector 5s promise to the world is defined by
our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service.
Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com
and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.
Best in Class:
https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/
