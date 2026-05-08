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Forbo accelerates Movement Systems transformation: new operating model and direct CEO leadership

11.05.26 18:00 Uhr
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Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Forbo accelerates Movement Systems transformation: new operating model and direct CEO leadership

11.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

The Forbo Group announces a new operating model for its Movement Systems division and a change in divisional leadership, both effective June 1, 2026. The changes are the outcome of a strategic review and are designed to restore profitable growth in the division and strengthen Forbo's position with its customers worldwide.

Baar, May 11, 2026

A sharper operating model
Movement Systems will move from its current geographic structure to a functional organization built to deliver three key objectives: operational excellence at scale, enhanced commercial rigor, and faster execution.
A new Global Operations function will bring production, fabrication, and on-site services under unified leadership. These capabilities – close to the customer, technically demanding, and difficult to replicate – are among Forbo's strongest competitive advantages, and the company will further invest in them.
'Movement Systems has leading positions, strong technology, and a footprint that few competitors can match,' says Johannes Huber, CEO Forbo Group. 'We see clear opportunities to improve performance, and we are taking decisive action to capture them. The new structure gives us clearer accountability, faster decisions, and a stronger commercial engine.'

Leadership
Effective June 1, 2026, Johannes Huber will assume direct leadership of Movement Systems alongside his role as Group CEO. This is a deliberate choice: the division's priorities for the next phase warrant the CEO's full ownership, and the new functional model is designed to operate effectively under unified leadership.
'The Board of Directors has carefully considered the right leadership setup for this next phase and fully supports the direction announced today,' says Bernhard Merki, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 'Direct CEO leadership of Movement Systems, combined with a stronger functional organization, is the most effective way to translate the division's potential into results.'

Marc Deimling, Executive Vice President Movement Systems, has decided to leave Forbo by the end of May 2026 to take up a role outside the Forbo Group. Over more than eight years, Marc Deimling has advanced the modernization of the division’s global footprint, including major investments in Pinghu/China and Fukuroi/Japan, strengthened its innovation pipeline, and guided the division through the exceptionally challenging period of the Covid pandemic. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board thank Marc Deimling for his contribution and wish him every success.

More information:
forbo.com/en/investors 

About Forbo
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability. Forbo employs about 5,050 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,085.4 million in the 2025 business year. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.

The Group company Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).

Contact person:
Peter Germann
CFO ad interim Forbo Group
Phone +41 58 787 25 25
www.forbo.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Forbo Holding AG
Lindenstrasse 8
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 787 25 25
Fax: +41 58 787 25 20
E-mail: info@forbo.com
Internet: www.forbo.com
ISIN: CH0003541510
Valor: 354151
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2325500

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325500  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

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