  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.02.2021 14:30

Foresight: Eye-Net Partners with Wunder Mobility to Commercialize Eye-Nets Solution in Mobility Tech Applications

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., has signed an agreement with WunderCar Mobility Solutions, a German-based software, vehicles and service provider that enables companies and cities worldwide to launch and scale new mobility services.

As the urban use of micro-mobility vehicles such as electric bikes and electric scooters expands, safety solutions for all road users become increasingly important. According to the agreement, Eye-Net will be included in Wunder Mobilitys Marketplace online platform and will introduce its Eye-Net Protect accident prevention solution to potential global corporate customers seeking mobility tech-focused applications. Wunder Mobility has partners in more than 900 cities around the globe who use its platform to power carpooling, ride-hailing, fleet sharing and rental services, as well as to purchase sharing-ready vehicles, finance their fleets, and extend their software.

The Eye-Net Protect safe micro-mobility solution is an intuitive and easy-to-use mobile application that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to pedestrians and micro-mobility users. The Eye-Net solution suite enhances road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

"The Wunder Marketplace provides mobility providers with seamless access to services that fit their needs and that can be easily connected to their existing software ecosystem. We are delighted that Eye-Net is using our Wunder Marketplace to further drive its expansion into the European market. With their innovative solution, Eye-Net is hitting a nerve, especially with cities, as they place great importance on the safety of micro-mobility vehicles, said Gunnar Froh, CEO & Co-founder of Wunder Mobility.

"Eye-Net is now targeting the European market following a successful expansion of activities in Japan. The Wunder Marketplace is a great platform to expose Eye-Net Protect to mobility providers. Micro-mobility vehicles typically lack any kind of safety warning system, and the engagement with Wunder Mobility provides an out-of-the-box solution for micro-mobility operators looking to enhance their users safety, said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.

For more information about Eye-Net Mobile, please visit www.eyenet-mobile.com, or follow the Companys LinkedIn page, Eye-Net Mobile; Twitter, @EyeNetMobile1; and Instagram channel, Eyenetmobile1, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

About Wunder Mobility

Wunder Mobility is a global leading Mobility-Tech company based in Germany and backed by investors from Europe and the United States. Wunder provides turn-key solutions that enable companies and cities worldwide to provide clean, convenient, and accessible mobility. Cities and companies in 900+ cities on six continents use the Wunder platform to launch and scale new mobility services, manage and finance fleets of shared vehicles, optimize daily operations and improve urban planning and traffic management.

Wunder technology is used by 100+ clients from across the world, including German, Japanese and American OEMs, VC-backed start-ups and progressive cities. The global Wunder team of 40 nationalities includes veterans from the tech and travel industry and 50% of the team are in Product & Engineering.

Wunder Mobility was founded by Gunnar Froh and Samuel Baker in 2014.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.

Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the engagement with Wunder Mobility to commercialize Eye-Nets solution in mobility-tech applications, the potential of such engagement, and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresights current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

Nachrichten zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Foresight Autonomous News
RSS Feed
Foresight Autonomous zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Der Megatrend Gesundheit bietet Anlegern langfristig gute Chancen. Im exklusiven Online-Seminar erfahren Sie heute Abend live um 18 Uhr, wie Sie als Anleger davon profitieren können.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Foresight Autonomous News

15.01.21Why Foresight Autonomous Stock Is Surging Today
19.01.21Why Foresight Autonomous Holdings Stock Is Higher Today
26.01.21What's Driving Foresight Autonomous Shares 17% Higher Tuesday?
Weitere Foresight Autonomous News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ist der Silber-Spuk vorbei?
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Continental
Ethereum: Nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
Gold - eine wirksame Risikobremse?
Easyjet mit neuen Problemen - Aktionäre bleiben ruhig
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-wikifolios im Januar
Bringt Timing am Kapitalmarkt etwas oder mindert es die Rendite?
Die Grundlagen des Growth Investing
Wie Allvest-Kunden von Alternativen Investments profitieren
Über billige Aktien
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Foresight Autonomous-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Foresight Autonomous Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Zug der fossilen Energieträger ist stehen geblieben
Die große Silber-Spekulation  Blase oder kluges Investment?
Der große PKV-Irrtum  Privatversicherte sind plötzlich die Verlierer
Die nächste Rallye hat begonnen  so wertvoll ist Silber wirklich
Müssen wir aufhören, Einfamilienhäuser zu bauen?

News von

Kursexplosion bei Ripples XRP: Die Gründe
DAX-Chartanalyse: Korrektur geht weiter
Familienunternehmen performen an der Börse besser - vier deutsche Aktien-Favoriten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kryptowährung Ripple mit kräftigem Kurssprung
DAX fester: Aktien im Plus - Silber-Rally a la GameStop

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Airbus erhält Großauftrag -- Deutsche Bank profitiert von Anleihehandel -- Pfizer rechnet mit Milliardenumsatz durch Corona-Vakzin -- BP, Alphabet, CureVac im Fokus

Exxon mit Mega-Verlust - hohe Abschreibungen in Corona-Krise. Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Umsatz deutlich über Erwartungen. Post bringt erstmals Briefmarken mit Matrixcode auf den Markt. Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021. EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona. ProSieben zeigt offenbar erstmals Fußball-Europameisterschaft der U21.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen