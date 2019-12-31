finanzen.net
16.04.2020 22:44

Foresight Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that on April 9, 2020, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Companys closing bid price for its American Depositary Shares was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until October 6, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. During the compliance period, the Companys American Depositary Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Companys American Depositary Shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

If the Company is not in compliance by October 6, 2020, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar day compliance period. To qualify for this additional time, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period(s), including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Companys American Depositary Shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its American Depositary Shares between now and October 6, 2020, and will consider available options to resolve the Companys noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications. Foresights vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients movement.

The companys systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses regaining compliance with Nasdaqs continued listing requirements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresights current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

Nachrichten zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Foresight Autonomous News
RSS Feed
Foresight Autonomous zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Foresight Autonomous News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Foresight Autonomous News
Werbung

Inside

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Boeing steckt weiter im 737 Max-Desaster
EZB, FED & Co.
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Doppeltop
Ölmarkt: Schrecken ohne Ende
Vontobel: Video: Bezahldienstleister - Profiteure der Krise?
Bayer  Abprall am 50er-EMA
Mit Netflix durch die Quarantäne
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause als Vorbereitung für neue Welle
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Foresight Autonomous-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Foresight Autonomous Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Lohnt es sich jetzt Aktien zu kaufen, oder kommt nochmal ein günstigerer Zeitpunkt?
Zweimal Bezos in der Liste der größten Krisengewinner
Plus 24 Milliarden Dollar  Die größten Gewinner der Corona-Krise
Ein fehlerfrei gebautes Haus ist inzwischen die Ausnahme
Diese Aktien sind jetzt am aussichtsreichsten

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Dow um Nulllinie -- DAX findet zum Handelsschluss ins Plus zurück -- VW mit Gewinnwarnung -- Goldpreis im Höhenrausch -- Zalando mit operativ roten Zahlen -- PUMA, Drägerwerk im Fokus

Amazon und Netflix-Aktien steigen in neue Höhen auf. Airbus ringt mit Kunden um Verschiebung von Aufträgen. Verizon kauft Zoom-Wettbewerber Bluejeans Network. OPEC erwartet drastischen Einbruch der Ölnachfrage. Corona-Krise verursacht verheerenden Einbruch des US-Arbeitsmarktes. AUDI-Gewinn massiv eingebrochen - Produktion in Ingolstadt startet im April.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
Dow um Nulllinie -- DAX findet zum Handelsschluss ins Plus zurück -- VW mit Gewinnwarnung -- Goldpreis im Höhenrausch -- Zalando mit operativ roten Zahlen -- PUMA, Drägerwerk im Fokus
Ausland
22:38 Uhr
Wolfpack Research-Untersuchung: Chinas Netflix fälscht Nutzerzahlen
Ausland
22:41 Uhr
LVMH senkt wegen Corona-Krise Dividende - LVMH-Chef verzichtet auf Teil des Gehalts
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
TUITUAG00
Infineon AG623100