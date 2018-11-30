Foresight Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Japan

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator
in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of a
distribution agreement with Cornes Technologies, a leading Japanese
trading house. According to the agreement, Cornes Technologies will have
exclusive rights to promote and sell Foresights QuadSight system in
Japan. Cornes Technologies, a renowned trading company, plays a
significant role in establishing and developing commercial links and
trade between Japan and the rest of the world.
The distribution agreement was signed following a successful technology
roadshow in Japan carried out by Foresight with the assistance of Cornes
Technologies. The roadshow, completed a few weeks ago, consisted of
conducting real time live demonstrations of the QuadSight system to six
interested leading OEMs and Tier One suppliers. Different scenarios were
tested, simulating obstacle detection in harsh weather and lighting
conditions. The outstanding performance of the QuadSight system was well
received, and several OEMs and Tier One suppliers have expressed
interest in purchasing prototype systems for further evaluation over the
next few months.
"According to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle
Manufacturers), Japan is the worlds third largest vehicle manufacturer,
with more than 9.69 million passenger cars and commercial vehicles
produced in 2017, out of 97.3 million units produced globally, stated
Doron Cohadier, Foresights VP of Business Development. "The Japanese
automotive industry is one of the most prominent and innovative
industries in the world, making it a suitable target market for
Foresights breakthrough QuadSight vision system.
About QuadSight
QuadSight, Foresights four-camera vision system, offers exceptional
obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety.
Through sensor fusion, QuadSight leverages reflected light from
visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared
cameras for robust accurate object detection of any shape, form or
material, in all weather and lighting conditions - including complete
darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare. By adapting field-proven security
technology that has been deployed for almost two decades, QuadSight
offers autonomous vehicles perception capabilities beyond those of human
eyes and reduces the likelihood of accidents and injuries.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in
2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and
commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through
our wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net
Mobile Ltd., we develop both "in-line-of-sight vision systems and
"beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications. Foresights vision
sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced
algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobiles
cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident
prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients
movement.
The companys systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling
highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest
rates of false alerts, and are targeting the semi-autonomous and
autonomous vehicle markets. The company predicts that its systems will
revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade,
cost-effective platform and advanced technology.
