finanzen.net
14.05.2019 08:00
Bewerten
(0)

Foresight Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Japan

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of a distribution agreement with Cornes Technologies, a leading Japanese trading house. According to the agreement, Cornes Technologies will have exclusive rights to promote and sell Foresights QuadSight system in Japan. Cornes Technologies, a renowned trading company, plays a significant role in establishing and developing commercial links and trade between Japan and the rest of the world.

The distribution agreement was signed following a successful technology roadshow in Japan carried out by Foresight with the assistance of Cornes Technologies. The roadshow, completed a few weeks ago, consisted of conducting real time live demonstrations of the QuadSight system to six interested leading OEMs and Tier One suppliers. Different scenarios were tested, simulating obstacle detection in harsh weather and lighting conditions. The outstanding performance of the QuadSight system was well received, and several OEMs and Tier One suppliers have expressed interest in purchasing prototype systems for further evaluation over the next few months.

"According to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Japan is the worlds third largest vehicle manufacturer, with more than 9.69 million passenger cars and commercial vehicles produced in 2017, out of 97.3 million units produced globally, stated Doron Cohadier, Foresights VP of Business Development. "The Japanese automotive industry is one of the most prominent and innovative industries in the world, making it a suitable target market for Foresights breakthrough QuadSight vision system.

About QuadSight

QuadSight, Foresights four-camera vision system, offers exceptional obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety. Through sensor fusion, QuadSight leverages reflected light from visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared cameras for robust accurate object detection of any shape, form or material, in all weather and lighting conditions - including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare. By adapting field-proven security technology that has been deployed for almost two decades, QuadSight offers autonomous vehicles perception capabilities beyond those of human eyes and reduces the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., we develop both "in-line-of-sight vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications. Foresights vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients movement.

The companys systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts, and are targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses collaboration with Cornes Technologies. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresights current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 20, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Foresight Autonomous News
RSS Feed
Foresight Autonomous zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Foresight Autonomous News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Foresight Autonomous News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Kurz & Kompakt
DZ BANK - Aufgeschoben ist nicht aufgehoben - Britisches Pfund trotz Brexit-Verschiebung mit Potenzial
EUR/USD Kurs wagt einen undynamischen Angriff auf die 1,13
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit zweiten Reversal
Tesla liefert nicht, aber verspricht Besserung
Video: S&P500 unter 2.900 Punkten short!
Ölpreise steigen wegen Angebotssorgen
UBS: Apple  Verkaufswelle belastet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Foresight Autonomous-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Foresight Autonomous Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt verschwindet die Kostenfalle bei Auslandsgesprächen
Dow Jones verliert an einem Tag über 600 Punkte
Ich rüge die Höhe der Miete
Riester, Rürup oder Betriebsrente? Was sich für Sie wirklich lohnt
Darum sind Deutsche von Tankstellen genervt

News von

DAX: Verkäufe wie in der Vorwoche?
Topmärkte: Im Bann der Bullen - Wo es die höchsten Renditen gibt
DAX verliert über 1,5 Prozent - Ölpreis steigt
China kontert im Zollstreit mit USA - "Rezessionsgefahr steigt"
Türkische Lira: Regierung in Ankara will Milliarden von Zentralbank

News von

Facebook-Managerin erklärt, wie man die wichtigste Frage im Vorstellungsgespräch beantwortet
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
Batterienzellen aus Deutschland: Wie eine Stadt im Osten die E-Auto-Industrie in Deutschland voranbringen könnte
Ein Ex-Netflix-Manager hat gerade 1,5 Millionen Euro von Investoren bekommen - für Wasser aus der Dose
Aldi erhöht Preise - das ist eine Gefahr für den Discounter, warnt ein Handelsexperte

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen in Rot -- K+S macht mehr Umsatz und Gewin -- Allianz übertrifft Erwartungen -- thyssenkrupp rutscht in die roten Zahlen -- Merck, innogy im Fokus

Ströer wächst deutlich. Nordex rutscht tiefer in die Verlustzone. Steigende Mieten verhelfen Deutsche Wohnen zu mehr Gewinn. Evotec verdient deutlich mehr. Uber-Aktie fällt auch am zweiten Börsentag. LANXESS steigert Gewinn trotz Abkühlung der Autokonjunktur leicht. Bayer verliert neuen US-Glyphosat-Prozess - Jury fordert Milliarden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesjustizministerin Barley (SPD) hat vorgeschlagen, die Mietpreisbremse zu verschärfen. Was halten Sie von dieser Idee?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:58 Uhr
Asiens Börsen in Rot -- K+S macht mehr Umsatz und Gewin -- Allianz übertrifft Erwartungen -- thyssenkrupp rutscht in die roten Zahlen -- Merck, innogy im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08:00 Uhr
10 wichtige Fakten zum Dienstagshandel an der Börse
Nebenwerte
08:05 Uhr
Ausblick: Südzucker zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
thyssenkrupp AG750000
UberA2PHHG
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
SteinhoffA14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403