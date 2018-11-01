finanzen.net
01.11.2018 08:00
Foresight to Hold Investor Conference and Live Demonstration of QuadSight Quad-Camera Vision System

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq:FRSX) (TASE:FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today it will hold an investor conference and present a live demonstration of its breakthrough QuadSight quad-camera vision system.

The conference will take place on December 17th, 2018, in Rehovot, Israel. The live demonstration will take place at the companys advanced demonstration site which is equipped with unique systems that simulate extreme weather and lighting conditions such as heavy rain, fog, and more.

In addition, the company will provide an update on its current business status as well as its future roadmap.

Following the live demonstration, the investors presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Foresights website.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.foresightauto.com/investors2018

About QuadSight

Foresight first launched a demo of its QuadSight system last January at the CES show in Las Vegas. Foresight regards QuadSight as the industrys most accurate quad-camera vision system, offering exceptional obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety. Using proven, highly advanced image-processing algorithms, QuadSight uses four-camera technology that combines two pairs of stereoscopic infrared and daylight cameras. QuadSight is designed to achieve near-100% obstacle detection with near zero false alerts under any weather or lighting conditions  including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare.

Stereoscopic vision technologys exceptional three-dimensional (3D) images, detection and accuracy are essential for safe and reliable semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle vision systems. Stereoscopic cameras exceed a human drivers ability to see objects in real time, whether large or small, in-motion or static, and from short or long-range distances. The dynamic driving environment demands a level of accuracy that only stereoscopic cameras can provide.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry. Foresights vision systems are based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention which are designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The companys systems are targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

