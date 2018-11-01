Foresight to Hold Investor Conference and Live Demonstration of QuadSight Quad-Camera Vision System

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq:FRSX) (TASE:FRSX), an
innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today it will hold an
investor conference and present a live demonstration of its breakthrough
QuadSight quad-camera vision system.
The conference will take place on December 17th, 2018, in
Rehovot, Israel. The live demonstration will take place at the companys
advanced demonstration site which is equipped with unique systems that
simulate extreme weather and lighting conditions such as heavy rain,
fog, and more.
In addition, the company will provide an update on its current business
status as well as its future roadmap.
Following the live demonstration, the investors presentation will be
available on the Investor Relations page of Foresights website.
For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.foresightauto.com/investors2018
About QuadSight
Foresight first launched a demo of its QuadSight system last
January at the CES show in Las Vegas. Foresight regards QuadSight
as the industrys most accurate quad-camera vision system, offering
exceptional obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous
vehicle safety. Using proven, highly advanced image-processing
algorithms, QuadSight uses four-camera technology that
combines two pairs of stereoscopic infrared and daylight cameras.
QuadSight is designed to achieve near-100% obstacle
detection with near zero false alerts under any weather or lighting
conditions including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare.
Stereoscopic vision technologys exceptional three-dimensional (3D)
images, detection and accuracy are essential for safe and reliable
semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle vision systems. Stereoscopic
cameras exceed a human drivers ability to see objects in real time,
whether large or small, in-motion or static, and from short or
long-range distances. The dynamic driving environment demands a level of
accuracy that only stereoscopic cameras can provide.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in
2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and
commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X
cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry. Foresights vision
systems are based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image
processing, and sensor fusion. The company, through its wholly owned
subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., develops advanced systems for
accident prevention which are designed to provide real-time information
about the vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The systems are
designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and
reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false
alerts. The companys systems are targeting the Advanced Driver
Assistance Systems (ADAS), semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle
markets. The company predicts that its systems will revolutionize
automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective
platform and advanced technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101005143/en/