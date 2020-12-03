Foresight to Showcase Its Mass Screening COVID-19 Symptom Detection Solution in the United Arab Emirates

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, will exhibit its mass screening COVID-19 symptom detection solution at the GITEX Future Stars 2020 conference and exhibition, December 69, 2020, in booth number SR-73 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

GITEX Future Stars is the largest startup expo in the whole of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, GITEX will showcase the transformational ideas that will shape the future of government and business in the next decade. GITEX plays host to more than 1,200 innovative tech enterprises, startups and government entities from more than 60 countries and brings together the most active investors and VCs from 30 countries.

Foresight leveraged its extensive knowledge and intellectual property using both thermal and visible-light cameras, artificial intelligence, and advanced algorithms to develop a unique outdoor and indoor mass screening solution designed to rapidly and accurately detect some of the main symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus. The system detects several symptoms, including cough and signs of fatigue (red eyes) in addition to high body temperature, thus increasing the likelihood of accurate detection and potentially eliminating false positive results. The solution is designed for mass screening of large groups of people in high traffic areas such as airports, hospitals, universities, shopping malls and residential complexes.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications. Foresights vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients movement.

The companys systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresights current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

