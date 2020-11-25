  • Suche
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (the "Company), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE) and trade under the ticker symbol "FRX.U beginning November 25, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects that the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "FRX and "FRX WS, respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the technology, media and telecommunications space.

The Company is led by Keith L. Horn, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tom Staggs, Chairperson of the Strategic Advisory Committee and Director, Kevin Mayer, Strategic Advisor, Zachary Tarica, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Investment Officer, Salil Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, and Idan Shani, Chief Operating Officer. The team also includes strategic advisors Mark Burg and Shaquille O'Neal, as well as independent directors Peter Schlessel, Sheila A. Stamps, Teresa Miles Walsh and Martin Luther King III.

The Forest Road Company, LLC, the managing member of the Companys sponsor, is a specialty finance platform across media, real estate, and renewable energy tax credit lending as well as film tax credit administration and tax credit brokerage.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is serving as sole bookrunner with Guggenheim Securities acting as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,915,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on November 24, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Werbung

