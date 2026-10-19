DAX 25.241 -1,5%ESt50 6.118 -1,4%MSCI World 4.908 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,92 +2,3%Nas 26.140 -2,1%Bitcoin 73.502 +0,6%Euro 1,1228 -0,1%Öl 108,0 -1,7%Gold 4.164 -0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC
2.88 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
Charts | News | Analysen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: permanent tsb Group Holdings plc

19-Oct-2026 / 13:54 GMT/BST

Werbung

Ap27

 

FORM 8.3

Werbung

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

Werbung

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

  1.           Full name of discloser

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

  1.           Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

  1.           Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc

  1.          If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)

 

  1.           Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

16 October 2026

  1.            In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

No

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.


Ap28

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

 

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

$0.01 ordinary shares

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

7,412,086

1.36%

 

 

  1. Cash-settled derivatives

 

 

 

 

  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell

 

 

 

 

Total

7,412,086

1.36%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

$0.01 ordinary shares

Purchase

67,777

3.01 EUR

 

 

 

Ap29

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description e.g. call
option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

  

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

 

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

 Not Applicable

 

 

 


Ap30

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 none

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 none

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

No

 

Date of disclosure

19 October 2026

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
Category Code: RET - Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 446795
EQS News ID: 2418196

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Werbung

permanent tsb Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für permanent tsb Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.