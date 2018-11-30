Franklin Covey Announces Strong Start to Fiscal 2019

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company
that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes,
and tools that organizations and individuals use to transform their
results, today announced financial results for its first quarter of
fiscal 2019, which ended on November 30, 2018.
Introduction
The Companys transition to a subscription-based model in the Enterprise
Division (comprised of the Direct Office and International Licensee
segments) continued the strong momentum generated in fiscal 2018 in the
first quarter of fiscal 2019. Following the launch of the All Access
Pass (AAP) in fiscal 2016, the Company began a major transition in its
business model and its interaction with clients. Previously, Franklin
Covey sold content and solutions one course, or one solution at a time,
and often to only one team at a time. However, three years ago the
Company determined that it could better serve its clients, and
substantially expand the breadth and depth of its client impact by
providing its world-class content and offerings through
subscription-based offerings and services, featuring the All Access Pass
in the Enterprise Division and The Leader in Me online service in
the Education Division. These new offerings are changing the way in
which clients engage with the Company; the extent of both the impact and
reach they can have within their organizations; and the flexibility and
agility with which they can develop leaders and teams to improve their
organizations results.
Bob Whitman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were
very pleased with the strong start to fiscal 2019, which exceeded our
expectations and produced increased sales, increased gross profit,
improved operating results, and a significant increase in Adjusted
EBITDA in the quarter and for the latest 12 months. Our revenue grew
12%, or $5.9 million, to $53.8 million, with growth occurring in both
our Enterprise and Education Divisions, and our Adjusted EBITDA improved
$2.6 million over the prior year.
Whitman continued, "Our first quarter fiscal 2019 performance in the
Enterprise Division, which makes up nearly 80% of our total revenues,
was very encouraging with sales growing 12% to $42.1 million, an
increase of $4.6 million, compared with last years first quarter
revenue of $37.5 million and 29%, or $1.3 million, growth in Adjusted
EBITDA. The Enterprise Divisions fiscal 2018 results marked the
crossing of the bridge on the transformation of our Enterprise
Divisions business model, and our strong first quarter fiscal 2019
results position us for accelerated growth in both revenue and
profitability during the year. With continued strong Enterprise Division
results and expected ongoing improvements in Education Division
operations, especially in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, we are now
positioned to generate significant growth in Adjusted EBITDA and cash
flow during fiscal 2019 and in future periods.
Financial Overview
The following is a summary of key financial results for the quarter
ended November 30, 2018:
-
Net Sales: Consolidated revenue for the
first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 12% to $53.8 million, an
increase of $5.9 million, compared with net sales of $47.9 million in
the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Enterprise Division sales increased
12% to $42.1 million, a $4.6 million increase compared with $37.5
million in last years first quarter. Education Division revenues
increased 13% to $10.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, compared
with $9.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The Companys
sales were favorably impacted by increased direct office revenues, at
both domestic and international locations, increased government
service sales, increased international licensee revenues, and
increased Education practice revenues. In addition, the adoption of
Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606 had a $1.1 million
favorable impact on the Companys revenues in the Education Division
during the quarter as described below. For the last 12 months, net
sales grew 12% to $215.7 million, an increase of $22.3 million,
compared with $193.4 million for the 12 months ended November 30, 2017.
-
Adoption of ASC 606: On September 1,
2018, the Company adopted the new revenue recognition rules found in
ASC 606. The adoption of this standard increased reported sales by
$1.1 million, primarily in the Education Division, and decreased the
loss from operations by $1.0 million during the quarter ended November
30, 2018. The financial statement results referenced in this press
release include the impact of the adoption of ASC 606.
-
Deferred Subscription Revenue and Unbilled
Deferred Revenue: During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the
Companys subscription and subscription-related revenue grew 36% to
$27.8 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared with the prior
year. At November 30, 2018, the Company had $65.8 million of billed
and unbilled deferred subscription revenue, an increase of $18.1
million, or 38%, compared with $47.7 million at the end of last years
first quarter. The Companys balance of billed deferred subscription
revenue grew 32% in the first quarter to $41.4 million, an increase of
$9.9 million compared with $31.4 million at the end of last years
first quarter. The Companys balance of unbilled deferred subscription
revenue increased 50% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 to $24.4
million, an increase of $8.2 million, compared with $16.3 million at
the end of last years first quarter. Unbilled deferred revenue
represents business that is contracted but unbilled and excluded from
the Companys balance sheet.
-
Gross profit: First quarter 2019 gross
profit increased 12%, or $3.9 million, to $36.8 million compared with
$32.9 million in the prior year. The increase in gross profit was
primarily due to increased sales as described above. The Companys
gross margin for the quarter ended November 30, 2018 remained strong
at 68.3 percent of sales compared with 68.6 percent in the first
quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
Operating Expenses: The Companys
operating expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased by
$1.3 million compared with the prior year, which was primarily due to
a $0.8 million increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A)
expenses, and a $0.7 million increase in depreciation expense.
However, the Companys SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales,
decreased to 64.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with
70.6% in the first quarter of the prior year. Increased SG&A expenses
were primarily related to increased associate costs resulting from
increased commissions on higher sales and continued investments in new
sales and sales related personnel. Increased depreciation expense was
primarily due to addition of capital assets in fiscal 2018, including
a new ERP system and a significantly enhanced AAP portal.
-
Operating Income (Loss): The Company
reported a loss from operations for the first quarter, but its loss
improved by $2.6 million to $(0.7) million compared with $(3.3)
million in the first quarter of the prior year.
-
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the
first quarter increased 426%, or $2.6 million, to $3.2 million,
compared with $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. For
the last 12 months, Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% to $14.4 million,
compared with $11.1 million for the corresponding trailing 12 months
of the prior year.
-
Income Taxes: The lower tax benefit rate
in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to a reduced
U.S. statutory rate of 21 percent compared with a statutory rate of 35
percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, tax expense from Global
Intangible Low-taxed Income, nondeductible expenses, and effective
foreign tax rates which were significantly higher than the U.S.
federal statutory rate.
-
Net Income (Loss): The Company reported a
first quarter 2019 net loss of $(1.4) million compared with a net loss
of $(2.4) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting the
above-noted factors.
-
Cash Flows from Operating Activities: The
Companys cash flows from operating activities increased 248%, or $5.8
million, to $8.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019,
compared with $2.3 million through the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
Cash and Liquidity Remain Strong: The
Companys balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong with
$11.1 million of cash at November 30, 2018, compared with $10.2
million at August 31, 2018. At November 30, 2018, the Company had
$21.5 million of available borrowing on its revolving line of credit
facility.
-
Fiscal 2019 Outlook: The Company
reaffirms its previously announced Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal
2019, which is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $22
million, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, compared with $11.9
million in fiscal 2018.
Earnings Conference Call
On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m.
Mountain time) Franklin Covey will host a conference call to review its
financial results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018.
Interested persons may participate by dialing 888-771-4371
(International participants may dial 847-585-4405), access code:
48038712. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following
Web site: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uduptb5g.
A replay will be available from January 9 (7:30 p.m. ET) through January
16, 2019 by dialing 888-843-7419 (International participants may dial
630-652-3042), access code: 48038712#. The webcast will remain
accessible through January 16, 2019 on the Investor Relations area of
the Companys Web site at: https://investor.franklincovey.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102601&p=irol-IRHome.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
including those statements related to the Companys future results and
profitability; expected Adjusted EBITDA and growth in deferred revenues
in fiscal 2019; expected growth and profitability of the
subscription-based business model; expected growth and profitability of
the Education Division; and other goals relating to the growth of the
Company. Forward-looking statements are based upon managements current
expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties
including, but not limited to: general economic conditions; renewals of
subscription contracts; the impact of new sales personnel; the impact of
deferred revenues on future financial results; market acceptance of new
products or services, including new AAP portal upgrades; the ability to
achieve sustainable growth in future periods; and other factors
identified and discussed in the Companys most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Many of these conditions are beyond the Companys
control or influence, any one of which may cause future results to
differ materially from the Companys current expectations, and there can
be no assurance that the Companys actual future performance will meet
managements expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on
managements current expectations and the Company undertakes no
obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances subsequent to this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of a non-GAAP
financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA, to consolidated net loss, the most
comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA
as net income or loss excluding the impact of interest expense, income
tax expense, amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation
expense, and certain other items such as adjustments to the fair value
of expected contingent consideration liabilities resulting from the
acquisition of businesses. The Company references this non-GAAP
financial measure in its decision making because it provides
supplemental information that facilitates consistent internal
comparisons to the historical operating performance of prior periods and
the Company believes it provides investors with greater transparency to
evaluate operational activities and financial results. The Company is
unable to provide a reconciliation of the above forward-looking estimate
of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP measures because certain information
needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate is difficult to
estimate and dependent on future events which may be uncertain or out of
our control, including the amount of AAP contracts invoiced, the number
of AAP contracts that are renewed, necessary costs to deliver our
offerings such as unanticipated curriculum development costs, and other
potential variables. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available
without unreasonable effort.
About Franklin Covey Co.
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) (www.franklincovey.com),
is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance
improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that
require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas:
leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer
loyalty and education. Over its history, Franklin Covey clients have
included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the
Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as
numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin
Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing
professional services in over 150 countries and territories.
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per-share amounts, and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
November 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
53,829
|
|
|
$
|
47,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
17,046
|
|
|
|
15,064
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
36,783
|
|
|
|
32,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
34,644
|
|
|
|
33,824
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
901
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
1,238
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(653
|
)
|
|
|
(3,252
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(604
|
)
|
|
|
(488
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(1,257
|
)
|
|
|
(3,740
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,357
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,392
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
13,917
|
|
|
|
13,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other data:
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
The term Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain
other items) is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company
believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results. For a
reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable
GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Loss to
Adjusted EBITDA as shown below.
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted
EBITDA
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
November 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,357
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,392
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
488
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
(1,348
|
)
|
Amortization
|
|
|
1,238
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
901
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
Increase in contingent consideration liabilities
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
Licensee transition costs
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
ERP implementation costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Additional Financial Information
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
November 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Sales by Division/Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise Division:
|
|
|
|
|
Direct offices
|
|
$
|
38,471
|
|
|
$
|
34,197
|
|
International licensees
|
|
|
3,677
|
|
|
|
3,320
|
|
|
|
|
42,148
|
|
|
|
37,517
|
|
Education Division
|
|
|
10,347
|
|
|
|
9,176
|
|
Corporate and other
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
$
|
53,829
|
|
|
$
|
47,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit by Division/Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise Division:
|
|
|
|
|
Direct offices
|
|
$
|
27,082
|
|
|
$
|
24,561
|
|
International licensees
|
|
|
2,854
|
|
|
|
2,503
|
|
|
|
|
29,936
|
|
|
|
27,064
|
|
Education Division
|
|
|
6,389
|
|
|
|
5,430
|
|
Corporate and other
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
$
|
36,783
|
|
|
$
|
32,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Division/Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise Division:
|
|
|
|
|
Direct offices
|
|
$
|
4,111
|
|
|
$
|
3,078
|
|
International licensees
|
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
1,412
|
|
|
|
|
5,794
|
|
|
|
4,490
|
|
Education Division
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(670
|
)
|
Corporate and other
|
|
|
(2,607
|
)
|
|
|
(3,218
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
11,085
|
|
|
$
|
10,153
|
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of
$3,929 and $3,555
|
|
|
55,646
|
|
|
|
71,914
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
2,920
|
|
|
|
3,160
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
13,841
|
|
|
|
14,757
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
83,492
|
|
|
|
100,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
20,691
|
|
|
|
21,401
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
50,701
|
|
|
|
51,934
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
24,220
|
|
|
|
24,220
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|
4,877
|
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
12,343
|
|
|
|
12,935
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,324
|
|
|
$
|
213,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of term notes payable
|
|
$
|
9,063
|
|
|
$
|
10,313
|
|
Current portion of financing obligation
|
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
2,092
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
7,685
|
|
|
|
9,790
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
46,221
|
|
|
|
51,888
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
16,948
|
|
|
|
20,761
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
82,393
|
|
|
|
94,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
|
8,508
|
|
|
|
11,337
|
|
Term notes payable, less current portion
|
|
|
2,187
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
Financing obligation, less current portion
|
|
|
18,419
|
|
|
|
18,983
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
7,747
|
|
|
|
5,501
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
119,464
|
|
|
|
133,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
212,290
|
|
|
|
211,280
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
59,069
|
|
|
|
63,569
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
341
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 13,148 and 13,159 shares
|
|
|
(195,884
|
)
|
|
|
(196,043
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
76,860
|
|
|
|
80,500
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,324
|
|
|
$
|
213,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
