Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector

Franklin
Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational
performance improvement solutions, and Mango
Media Inc., an independent publisher, today announced the release of Building
a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success
in the Public Sector, co-authored by
FranklinCovey senior consultants Patrick
R. Leddin, Ph.D., and Shawn
D. Moon.
The new book is specifically designed to provide federal, state, and
local government institutions with five key practices for inspiring
employees at any level to become leaders. It also offers senior leaders
strategies for creating a winning culture a culture in which everyone
is proactively engaged in the achievement of the organizations key
strategic initiatives.
The
2017 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government survey data
revealed that the level of federal employee engagement was 61.4 percent
out of 100, compared to 77.8 percent out of 100 for private sector
employees, according to Mercer
| Sirota, a survey research organization.
"In addition to the challenges faced by every organization, government
institutions today face additional leadership challenges, including
increased media scrutiny, reduced funding and the unique challenges
associated with moving large, multi-layered and highly-regulated
organizations, said Patrick R. Leddin, Ph.D., and FranklinCovey Senior
Consultant. "What is even more difficult is that many government
organizations report that their employees are less engaged than ever
before and their leaders feel helpless to change the situation. In many
cases, employees and leaders are caught in a vicious cycle. Performance
declines, scrutiny increases, and employees experience decision and
action paralysis. Unfortunately, this cycle is repeated over and over
again.
In Building a Winning Culture in Government, Leddin and
Moon advise that in order to break this cycle, organizations should
embrace the mindset that everyone can and should be a leader. This
simple, yet significant shift is key to building an effective government
in the 21st century.
By leveraging the power of the following five practices, government
organizations further unleash the leadership potential within every
employee at every level and create a culture that is engaging and
rewarding:
-
LEAD WITH PURPOSE A compelling mission is the catalyst for
engagement Find the voice of the organization and connect and align
accordingly
-
EXECUTE STRATEGY WITH EXCELLENCE - Discipline is the hallmark
of successful individuals and organizations
-
UNLEASH PRODUCTIVITY Discover the untapped potential of every
team member - Engage people to do infinitely more than they imagined
they could
-
INSPIRE TRUST Why character and competence matter - Be the
most trusted organization possible
-
CREATE INTENSE LOYALTY Stay true to those you serve - Create
fervent loyalty with all stakeholders
The co-authors discuss the challenge and opportunity associated with
building a powerful winning culture within government, and frame the
paradigm of "leadership at all levels. They conduct an in-depth review
of these five practices needed to create this culture.
"For years, FranklinCovey
has helped government organizations employ these practices, develop
leaders at every level, create results and ignite their ultimate mission
essential a winning culture, said Moon. "We have worked with
thousands of work teams and hundreds of organizations at every level of
the government. Now, with this book, we want to help everyone who reads
this book and works within government to create a winning culture of
their own.
Leddin and Moon define culture as the collective behavior of people in
any organization what the majority of the people do the majority of
the time; the nature of the language and relationships; and the spoken
and unspoken values, norms, and systems at work.
Leddin said, "Winning cultures are filled with superb people who deliver
as promised, time after time. In the public sector, a winning culture
means that customers go to you not just because they must, but because
they know you can effectively provide services or support. It means that
they have someone and something to trust. Winning cultures are unique,
and deliberately designed and maintained.
Building a Winning Culture in Government
was written by
Leddin and Moon to assist government organizations in creating lasting
change within their own circles of influence with the knowledge that
their influence can grow over time to become truly significant,
regardless of the challenges they face now, and in the future.
Moon said, "Leaders are a significant leverage point for any team or
organization. What the leaders say and how they behave represents an
organizations single largest opportunity for affecting change. Perhaps
you are a leader with responsibility for a team, agency, or division, or
perhaps you dont have any formal direct reports. Either way, you can be
a force for change, for creating engagement, and ultimately - for
getting the most important things done.
Building a Winning Culture in Government
FranklinCovey All Access Pass®
The solutions referred to in A Winning Culture of Government are
available through the FranklinCovey
All Access Pass. This annually renewable pass offers passholders
unlimited access to FranklinCoveys entire collection of best-in-class
content. Passholders are able to assemble, integrate, and deliver that
content through an almost limitless combination of delivery
modalitieslive, live-online, on demand, and integration into existing
training offerings. All Access Pass also includes the services of an
Implementation Specialistexperts in FranklinCovey contentas well as an
array of affordable add-on services, such as coaching, to help clients
unleash the full scope and power of All Access Pass. To learn more about
the FranklinCovey All Access Pass and how to bring it into your
organization, visit https://www.franklincovey.com/engage-with-us/all-access-pass.html
Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for
Delivering Success in the Public Sector
Co-Authored by
Patrick R. Leddin and Shawn D. Moon
| Franklin Covey Co.|
Paperback $16.99 | ISBN: 978-1936222-82-4 | 241 Pages
"Over my 25 years with the United States Navy, I saw firsthand the
power of creating a winning culture, where leaders and team members are
effectively accomplishing a purposeful mission. I partnered with
FranklinCovey and learned that creating such a culture doesnt happen by
chance; rather, it is deliberately designed. This book speaks to the
inner workings of such a design. LCDR Mitch Seal, United States
Navy, Retired
"Leddin and Moon have hit on a topic that has proven unwaveringly
important throughout my career in public service the importance of
creating a winning culture. Gwendolyn Sykes, Chief Financial
Officer, United States Secret Service
FOR MEDIA: The co-authors are available for press interviews, as well
as to write guest articles, blogs or to participate in podcasts.
ABOUT THE CO-AUTHORS
Patrick R. Leddin, Ph.D.
Patrick R. Leddin is an associate professor of Management Studies at
Vanderbilt University and a senior consultant at FranklinCovey. He is an
expert in the areas of strategy creation and execution, leader
development, and organizational culture. He has worked with private and
public sector clients in the United States, Canada, Asia, the Caribbean,
and throughout Europe. Patrick is a former officer in the United States
Army, where he completed some of the militarys most challenging
training, including infantry school, ranger school, and jumpmaster
school. He is the co-author of Building a Winning Culture in
Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector and
Olivers Spot: The Five Ps Leading Teams to Top Results and Olivers
Spot for the Public Sector: A Leadership Story.
Shawn D. Moon
Shawn D. Moon is a 30 year FranklinCovey executive and senior
consultant. He has worked with clients across the globe, from Fortune 500
to governmental organizations, bringing his first-hand experience in
leadership and management, sales and marketing, program development, and
consulting services in both private and public sectors. His deep
knowledge and robust experience inspires others to become leaders
through personal effectiveness and execution. Shawn is the author or
co-author of several books, including Building a Winning Culture in
Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector,
Talent Unleashed: 3 Leadership Conversations to Ignite the Unlimited
Potential in People, which offers powerful leadership insights and
practices, as well as The Ultimate Competitive Advantage: Why Your
People Make All the Difference and 6 Practices You Need to Engage Them.
ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Franklin
Covey Co.
(NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing
in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and
individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our
expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust,
sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Franklin Covey
clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75
percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses,
as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions.
Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing
professional services in over 150 countries and territories.
ABOUT MANGO MEDIA INC.
Mango
Media Inc. (Mango) is an independent publisher founded to reinvent
publishing. Mango publishes books with innovative and distinctive
authors around the world. In its fourth year, Mango is one of the
fastest-growing publishers in the U.S.
