Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement solutions, and Mango Media Inc., an independent publisher, today announced the release of Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector, co-authored by FranklinCovey senior consultants Patrick R. Leddin, Ph.D., and Shawn D. Moon.

The new book is specifically designed to provide federal, state, and local government institutions with five key practices for inspiring employees at any level to become leaders. It also offers senior leaders strategies for creating a winning culture  a culture in which everyone is proactively engaged in the achievement of the organizations key strategic initiatives.

The 2017 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government survey data revealed that the level of federal employee engagement was 61.4 percent out of 100, compared to 77.8 percent out of 100 for private sector employees, according to Mercer | Sirota, a survey research organization.

"In addition to the challenges faced by every organization, government institutions today face additional leadership challenges, including increased media scrutiny, reduced funding and the unique challenges associated with moving large, multi-layered and highly-regulated organizations, said Patrick R. Leddin, Ph.D., and FranklinCovey Senior Consultant. "What is even more difficult is that many government organizations report that their employees are less engaged than ever before and their leaders feel helpless to change the situation. In many cases, employees and leaders are caught in a vicious cycle. Performance declines, scrutiny increases, and employees experience decision and action paralysis. Unfortunately, this cycle is repeated over and over again.

In Building a Winning Culture in Government, Leddin and Moon advise that in order to break this cycle, organizations should embrace the mindset that everyone can and should be a leader. This simple, yet significant shift is key to building an effective government in the 21st century.

By leveraging the power of the following five practices, government organizations further unleash the leadership potential within every employee at every level and create a culture that is engaging and rewarding:

LEAD WITH PURPOSE  A compelling mission is the catalyst for engagement  Find the voice of the organization and connect and align accordingly EXECUTE STRATEGY WITH EXCELLENCE - Discipline is the hallmark of successful individuals and organizations UNLEASH PRODUCTIVITY  Discover the untapped potential of every team member - Engage people to do infinitely more than they imagined they could INSPIRE TRUST  Why character and competence matter - Be the most trusted organization possible CREATE INTENSE LOYALTY  Stay true to those you serve - Create fervent loyalty with all stakeholders

The co-authors discuss the challenge and opportunity associated with building a powerful winning culture within government, and frame the paradigm of "leadership at all levels. They conduct an in-depth review of these five practices needed to create this culture.

"For years, FranklinCovey has helped government organizations employ these practices, develop leaders at every level, create results and ignite their ultimate mission essential  a winning culture, said Moon. "We have worked with thousands of work teams and hundreds of organizations at every level of the government. Now, with this book, we want to help everyone who reads this book and works within government to create a winning culture of their own.

Leddin and Moon define culture as the collective behavior of people in any organization  what the majority of the people do the majority of the time; the nature of the language and relationships; and the spoken and unspoken values, norms, and systems at work.

Leddin said, "Winning cultures are filled with superb people who deliver as promised, time after time. In the public sector, a winning culture means that customers go to you not just because they must, but because they know you can effectively provide services or support. It means that they have someone and something to trust. Winning cultures are unique, and deliberately designed and maintained.

Building a Winning Culture in Government was written by Leddin and Moon to assist government organizations in creating lasting change within their own circles of influence with the knowledge that their influence can grow over time to become truly significant, regardless of the challenges they face now, and in the future.

Moon said, "Leaders are a significant leverage point for any team or organization. What the leaders say and how they behave represents an organizations single largest opportunity for affecting change. Perhaps you are a leader with responsibility for a team, agency, or division, or perhaps you dont have any formal direct reports. Either way, you can be a force for change, for creating engagement, and  ultimately - for getting the most important things done.

Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector

Co-Authored by Patrick R. Leddin and Shawn D. Moon

"Over my 25 years with the United States Navy, I saw firsthand the power of creating a winning culture, where leaders and team members are effectively accomplishing a purposeful mission. I partnered with FranklinCovey and learned that creating such a culture doesnt happen by chance; rather, it is deliberately designed. This book speaks to the inner workings of such a design.  LCDR Mitch Seal, United States Navy, Retired

"Leddin and Moon have hit on a topic that has proven unwaveringly important throughout my career in public service  the importance of creating a winning culture.  Gwendolyn Sykes, Chief Financial Officer, United States Secret Service

ABOUT THE CO-AUTHORS

Patrick R. Leddin, Ph.D.

Patrick R. Leddin is an associate professor of Management Studies at Vanderbilt University and a senior consultant at FranklinCovey. He is an expert in the areas of strategy creation and execution, leader development, and organizational culture. He has worked with private and public sector clients in the United States, Canada, Asia, the Caribbean, and throughout Europe. Patrick is a former officer in the United States Army, where he completed some of the militarys most challenging training, including infantry school, ranger school, and jumpmaster school. He is the co-author of Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector and Olivers Spot: The Five Ps Leading Teams to Top Results and Olivers Spot for the Public Sector: A Leadership Story.

Shawn D. Moon

Shawn D. Moon is a 30 year FranklinCovey executive and senior consultant. He has worked with clients across the globe, from Fortune 500 to governmental organizations, bringing his first-hand experience in leadership and management, sales and marketing, program development, and consulting services in both private and public sectors. His deep knowledge and robust experience inspires others to become leaders through personal effectiveness and execution. Shawn is the author or co-author of several books, including Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector, Talent Unleashed: 3 Leadership Conversations to Ignite the Unlimited Potential in People, which offers powerful leadership insights and practices, as well as The Ultimate Competitive Advantage: Why Your People Make All the Difference and 6 Practices You Need to Engage Them.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Franklin Covey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.

ABOUT MANGO MEDIA INC.

Mango Media Inc. (Mango) is an independent publisher founded to reinvent publishing. Mango publishes books with innovative and distinctive authors around the world. In its fourth year, Mango is one of the fastest-growing publishers in the U.S.

