finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
12.09.2019 20:27
Bewerten
(0)

Franklin Covey Co. Appoints Mr. Derek van Bever as New Member of Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes, tools, and services that organizations and individuals use to transform their results, announced today the appointment of Derek C.M. van Bever to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"I am so pleased and honored to be asked to join the Franklin Covey board, said Mr. van Bever. "We were blessed at the Advisory Board Company to discover Stephen Covey's work and insights at a pivotal time in our history, and I look forward to helping Franklin Covey achieve this same level of impact with the leadership teams of forward-thinking organizations worldwide.

Mr. van Bever is a Senior Lecturer in the General Management Unit at the Harvard Business School. Derek teaches courses in the Harvard MBA program, including "Leadership and Corporate Accountability and "Building and Sustaining a Successful Enterprise, and he is the faculty lead for Dr. Clay Christensens Executive Education course entitled "Disruptive Innovation. Mr. van Bever is also the Director of the Forum for Growth and Innovation, a research project sponsored by Professor Christensen that is focused on discovering, developing, and disseminating predictive theory on management and innovation.

In 1983, Derek co-founded The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ: ABCO), a global research, consulting, and technology firm serving hospital and university executives, and was a member of the founding executive team of The Corporate Executive Board (NYSE: CEB), a global thought leadership and advisory network, which spun out of the Advisory Board Company in a highly successful 1999 Initial Public Offering. In his role as Chief Research Officer for the Corporate Executive Board, Derek directed teams studying best practices in strategy, innovation, talent management, finance and governance in the large-corporate sector worldwide. Following the IPO, Mr. van Bever oversaw the development and launch of Corporate Executive Boards new practice areas and he led the development of the firms internal corporate academy. Derek also co-authored the book Stall Points, an analysis of the growth experience of the Fortune 100 across the past half-century, which was published by Yale University Press in 2008. Bob Whitman, Franklin Coveys Chairman and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our Board of Directors. We believe Dereks experience, thought leadership, and expertise in business growth, innovation, subscription businesses and strategy will be an extremely valuable addition to our Board of Directors and to the direction of our Company.

Mr. van Bever received his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1988, and is a 2011 graduate of Harvard Divinity School. His divinity school thesis, "A Mission Beyond Commerce, examines the challenges to personal and corporate mission posed by pivot points such as a change of ownership or leadership transition and suggests practices and disciplines for retaining a sense of perspective in the "high hurry of business life.

Derek has been appointed to Chair the Companys Innovation Committee and to serve on the Companys Growth Committee and on its Nominating and Governance Committee.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) (www.franklincovey.com) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Over its history, Franklin Covey clients have included 90% of the Fortune 100, more than 75% of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.

Nachrichten zu Franklin Covey CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Franklin Covey News
RSS Feed
Franklin Covey zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Franklin Covey CoShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2018Franklin Covey OutperformBarrington Research
28.12.2016Franklin Covey Mkt PerformBarrington Research
05.11.2015Franklin Covey BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
02.07.2015Franklin Covey BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
09.01.2018Franklin Covey OutperformBarrington Research
05.11.2015Franklin Covey BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
02.07.2015Franklin Covey BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
28.12.2016Franklin Covey Mkt PerformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Franklin Covey CoShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Franklin Covey News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Franklin Covey News
Werbung

Inside

DekaBank: Es fehlen positive Konjunkturimpulse
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kennt keinen Halt
Katrin Müller-Hohenstein im Interview mit Scalable Capital
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
Vontobel: MTU Aero Engines wird neues DAX-Mitglied
Siemens  Gap vor Schließung?
ING Markets: DAX vor nächstem Gap-up!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Franklin Covey-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Franklin Covey Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gerecht oder gemein? So denken die Deutschen über ihre Miete
Selbst eine beispiellose Revolte konnte Draghi nicht stoppen
Mit positiven Renditen können deutsche Sparer nicht mehr kalkulieren
Mario Draghi begründet Zinssenkung und erneute Anleihenkäufe
Fünf Dax-Aktien versprechen jetzt den größten Erfolg

News von

DAX im Plus: EZB dreht den Geldhahn auf - Euro unter Druck
DAX stärker: Bewegung im Zollstreit gibt Börsen Auftrieb - EZB im Blick
Osram-Übernahmekampf: Top-Manager wandern ab - Allianz macht Druck
DAX schließt stark in der Wochenmitte - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie bricht ein: Was ist da los?

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich mit Gewinn -- Wall Street legt zu -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Aurora Cannabis, Oracle, Apple, Dermapharm, VW im Fokus

Google zahlt in Steuerstreit eine Milliarde Dollar an Frankreich. Trump verschiebt Anhebung von China-Strafzöllen - Berater denken wohl über vorläufigen Deal nach. Banken tagen in Dubai zur Einleitung des Aramco-Underwritings. ams hat potenzielle Käufer für OSRAM-Digitalsparte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:04 Uhr
DAX letztlich mit Gewinn -- Wall Street legt zu -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Aurora Cannabis, Oracle, Apple, Dermapharm, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:27 Uhr
Google zahlt in Steuerstreit eine Milliarde Dollar an Frankreich - Aktie dennoch höher
Sonstiges
20:49 Uhr
Darum belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB