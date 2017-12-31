Franklin Covey Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company
that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes,
and tools that organizations and individuals use to transform their
results, today announced financial results for its second quarter of
fiscal 2018, which ended on February 28, 2018.
Introduction
With the fiscal 2016 launch of the All Access Pass (AAP), the Company
began a major transition in its business model. Previously, the Company
sold content and solutions one course, or one solution at a time, and
often to only one team at a time. However, two years ago the Company
determined that it could better serve its clients, and substantially
expand the breadth and depth of its client impact by offering its
world-class content and offerings through subscription-based services,
featuring the All Access Pass in the Enterprise Division and The
Leader in Me membership in the Education Division. These new
offerings are changing the way in which clients engage with the Company;
the extent of both the impact and reach they can have within their
organizations; and the flexibility and agility with which they can
develop leaders and teams to improve their organizations results. For
example, the All Access Pass subscription provides the Companys clients
with a compelling value proposition in which they receive:
(1)
unlimited access to the Companys current and continually-updated and
expanding assemblage of some of the worlds most impactful content and
solutions; (2) the ability to assemble, integrate, and deliver these
solutions through an almost limitless combination of delivery
modalities, in 16 languages worldwide; (3) the services of an
implementation specialist to help them curate and organize the content
and solutions in the AAP into "impact journeys that exactly meet their
needs; (4) at a cost per population trained which is less than or equal
to that offered by other providers for just a single course through a
single delivery modality; and with (5) an array of affordable add-on
implementation services to help clients accomplish their key
"jobs-to-be-done. In the Education Division, The Leader In Me
membership provides the Companys educational institution clients with a
portal to access content and tools as well as a coach to help schools
successfully develop, implement, and utilize The
Leader In Me
program.
While the transition to this new, flexible subscription model has
impacted the portion of the Companys contracted revenue which is
recognized in a given period (since subscription revenue is generally
deferred and recognized over the corresponding contract period), its
progress is increasingly evident both with clients, and in the Companys
reported financial results. Subscription clients are generally making
larger initial purchases than they did traditionally, then further
expanding the populations covered by their subscription, and are
purchasing significant amounts of additional services to help them
increase the impact within their organizations. With retention of these
customers subscription revenue at more than 90%, combined with a
significant increase in the sales of add-on services, the benefits of
this business model became evident in the first two quarters of fiscal
2018 as sales increased 15% over the prior year to $94.5 million (net of
the disruption of the Companys legacy facilitator and onsite sales
channels). Gross profit for the first half of fiscal 2018 increased to
$65.6 million, growth of 23%, and gross margin percentage improved to
69.4% compared with 65.1% in the first two quarters of fiscal 2017.
Increased sales and gross profit during the first two quarters of fiscal
2018 were partially offset by increased operating expenses, as the
Company continues to transition to a subscription model and makes
investments in content and technology portals to support the future
growth of this business. The Company believes that fiscal 2018
represents a key inflection point that will generally begin a pattern of
accelerated increases in financial performance compared with prior
periods. The continued growth and momentum in the Companys subscription
and subscription-related revenues is reflected in the 39% increase in
the number of paid subscribers to approximately 510,000, compared with
February 28, 2017, and the significant growth in add-on service sales.
The ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is
expected to result in an increasing portion of the Companys sales being
subscription-related, thereby increasing the amount of the Companys
contracted revenue which is deferred, compared with the prior year.
Financial Overview
The following is a summary of key financial results for the quarter
ended February 28, 2018:
-
Revenue: Consolidated revenue for the
second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 10% and totaled $46.5 million,
compared with $42.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. In
addition to the recognition of previously deferred high-margin
subscription revenues, the Companys sales were also favorably
impacted by increased Education Division revenues, increased
international direct office sales (each of which posted year-over-year
growth in the quarter), the impact of businesses acquired in the
second half of fiscal 2017, increased book and audio sales, and
increased government office sales. These increases were partially
offset by decreased legacy facilitator and onsite training revenues.
-
Deferred Subscription Revenue and Unbilled
Deferred Revenue: During the quarter ended February 28, 2018,
the Company invoiced $14.4 million of new subscription contracts and
recognized $13.7 million of previously deferred revenue. At February
28, 2018, the Company had $32.1 million of deferred subscription
revenue on its balance sheet, a $16.0 million, or 99%, increase over
deferred subscription revenues on its balance sheet at February 28,
2017. At February 28, 2018, the Company had $15.1 million of unbilled
deferred revenue, compared with $1.7 million of unbilled revenue at
February 28, 2017. Unbilled deferred revenue represents business that
is contracted but unbilled, and excluded from the Companys balance
sheet.
-
Gross profit: Second quarter 2018 gross
profit was $32.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 17%,
compared with $28.0 million in the prior year. The Companys gross
margin for the quarter ended February 28, 2018 increased to 70.3% of
sales compared with 66.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The
increase in gross profit and improved gross margin was primarily due
to a change in the mix of revenues, as subscription revenues,
including the All Access Pass, continue to grow.
-
Operating Expenses: The Companys
operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by
$5.4 million compared with the prior year, which was primarily due to
a $5.7 million increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A)
expenses primarily related to investments to support the growth of the
All Access Pass, a $0.7 million increase in amortization expense, and
a $0.5 million increase in depreciation expense. These increases were
partially offset by $1.5 million of contract termination costs that
did not repeat in fiscal 2018. Increased SG&A expenses were primarily
due to increased associate costs resulting from investments in new
implementation specialists, additional sales and sales related
personnel, especially in the Education Division, and increased
commission expense related to increased sales; $1.4 million of
increased expense from the change in the fair value of contingent
liabilities from previous business acquisitions; SG&A expense from
businesses acquired in the second half of fiscal 2017; increased
advertising expense to promote the All Access Pass; and increased
computer expenses primarily related to the implementation of a new
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, which successfully launched
in December 2017.
-
Operating Income (Loss): The Company
reported a loss from operations for the second quarter of $(5.1)
million compared with a loss from operations of $(4.5) million in the
second quarter of the prior year.
-
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the
second quarter was a loss of $(0.7) million, compared with a loss of
$(0.4) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.
-
Net Income (Loss): The Company reported a
net loss of $(2.7) million, or $(.20) per share, for the quarter ended
February 28, 2018, compared with a net loss of $(3.3) million, or
$(.24) per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, reflecting the
above-noted factors. The Companys income tax benefit was larger than
the prior year primarily due to a $1.2 million one-time benefit from
the recently enacted Tax Cut and Jobs Act.
-
Cash and Liquidity Remain Strong: The
Companys balance sheet and liquidity position remained healthy
through the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company had $10.8
million of cash at February 28, 2018, compared with $8.9 million at
August 31, 2017. Cash flows from operating activities increased to
$9.4 million compared with $6.8 million in the prior year. At February
28, 2018, the Company had $20.1 million of available borrowing
capacity on its revolving line of credit facility.
-
Fiscal 2018 Outlook: Based on anticipated
increases in its subscription business, the Company reaffirms its
previously announced Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2018, which
is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.
Bob Whitman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are
excited about the impact which the All Access Pass and The Leader In
Me membership subscription offerings are having on the ability of
our clients to impact their organizations. We are also pleased that the
transition to the subscription model continues to accelerate, with
subscription and related revenue growing 55% in the quarter, and our
number of paying subscribers increasing 39% to 510,000. We believe that
fiscal 2018 represents an important inflection point, where we expect to
achieve strong revenue growth, increased gross profit, continued strong
gross margins, and a significantly increasing and accelerating
flow-through of this revenue to increases in Adjusted EBITDA and cash
flows under any of a wide variety of revenue growth scenarios.
Fiscal 2018 Year-to-Date Financial Results
Consolidated revenue for the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 increased
15% to $94.5 million compared with $82.0 million in the first half of
fiscal 2017. In addition to the recognition of deferred subscription
revenues as previously described, the Companys sales were also
favorably impacted by businesses acquired during the second half of
fiscal 2017, increased Education Division revenues, increased
international direct office sales, and increased government office
sales. During the two quarters ended February 28, 2018, the Company
invoiced $22.3 million of new subscription contracts and recognized
$26.6 million of previously deferred revenues. Consolidated gross profit
was $65.6 million compared with $53.3 million in the first two quarters
of the prior year. Gross margin for the first half of fiscal 2018
improved to 69.4% compared with 65.1% in the prior year. The increase in
gross profit and improved gross margin percentage was primarily due to a
change in the mix of revenues that featured increased high-margin
subscription sales.
Operating expenses for the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 increased
$10.8 million compared with the corresponding quarters of fiscal 2017.
The increase was primarily due to a $10.5 million increase in SG&A
expenses primarily driven by investments expected to produce future
growth, a $1.3 million increase in amortization expense resulting from
recent business acquisitions, and a $0.5 million increase in
depreciation expense. The Companys SG&A expenses increased primarily
due to investments in new implementation specialists, sales and
sales-related personnel (including new personnel from acquired
businesses), and increased commissions on higher sales; a $2.6 million
change in expense from adjusting the fair value of estimated contingent
consideration liabilities from previous business acquisitions; and
increased computer expenses primarily related to the implementation of
the Companys new ERP system. The Companys loss from operations through
February 28, 2018 was $(8.4) million compared with a loss of $(9.9)
million in the first half of fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the two
quarters ended February 28, 2018 improved $3.1 million to a loss of
$(0.1) million compared with a $(3.2) million loss in fiscal 2017. Net
loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 was $(5.1) million, or
$(.37) per share, compared with a $(7.3) million loss, or $(.53) per
share, in the first half of fiscal 2017.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
including those statements related to the Companys future results and
profitability; expected Adjusted EBITDA and growth in deferred revenues
in fiscal 2018; expected growth and improved profitability of the
subscription-based business model; and other goals relating to the
growth of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based upon
managements current expectations and are subject to various risks and
uncertainties including, but not limited to: general economic
conditions; renewals of subscription contracts; the impact of new sales
personnel; the impact of deferred revenues on future financial results;
market acceptance of new products or services, including the new AAP
portal; the ability to achieve sustainable growth in future periods; and
other factors identified and discussed in the Companys most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these conditions are beyond
the Companys control or influence, any one of which may cause future
results to differ materially from the Companys current expectations,
and there can be no assurance that the Companys actual future
performance will meet managements expectations. These forward-looking
statements are based on managements current expectations and the
Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances subsequent
to this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of a non-GAAP
financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA, to consolidated net loss, the most
comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA
as net income or loss from operations excluding the impact of interest
expense, income taxes, amortization, depreciation, stock-based
compensation expense, and certain other items such as adjustments to the
fair value of expected contingent consideration liabilities arising from
business acquisitions. The Company references this non-GAAP financial
measure in its decision-making because it provides supplemental
information that facilitates consistent internal comparisons to the
historical operating performance of prior periods and the Company
believes it provides investors with greater transparency to evaluate
operational activities and financial results. The Company is unable to
provide a reconciliation of the above forward-looking estimate of
non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP measures because certain information
needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate is difficult to
estimate and dependent on future events which may be uncertain or out of
the Companys control, including the amount of AAP contracts invoiced,
the number of AAP contracts that are renewed, necessary costs to deliver
our offerings such as unanticipated curriculum development costs, and
other potential variables. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not
available without unreasonable effort.
About Franklin Covey Co.
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) (www.franklincovey.com),
is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance
improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that
require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas:
leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer
loyalty and education. Over its history, Franklin Covey clients have
included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the
Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as
numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin
Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing
professional services in over 150 countries and territories.
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of
Operations
|
(in thousands, except per-share amounts, and
unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Two Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
46,547
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,196
|
|
|
|
$
|
94,479
|
|
|
|
$
|
81,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
13,803
|
|
|
|
|
14,165
|
|
|
|
|
28,867
|
|
|
|
|
28,643
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
32,744
|
|
|
|
|
28,031
|
|
|
|
|
65,612
|
|
|
|
|
53,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
35,097
|
|
|
|
|
29,370
|
|
|
|
|
68,921
|
|
|
|
|
58,465
|
|
Contract termination costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
|
1,794
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(5,127
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,488
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,380
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,862
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(638
|
)
|
|
|
|
(514
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,125
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,019
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(5,765
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,002
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,505
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,881
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
3,025
|
|
|
|
|
1,669
|
|
|
|
|
4,373
|
|
|
|
|
3,590
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,740
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,333
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,132
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,291
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
13,867
|
|
|
|
|
13,825
|
|
|
|
|
13,796
|
|
|
|
|
13,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
(668
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(367
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,186
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
The term Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and certain
other items) is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company
believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results. For a
reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP
equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted
EBITDA as shown below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted
EBITDA
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Two Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,740
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,333
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,132
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,291
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
(3,025
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,669
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,373
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,590
|
)
|
Amortization
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
|
1,794
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
|
1,564
|
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
Contract termination costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
Increase (reduction) to contingent earnout liability
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
|
(924
|
)
|
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
|
(1,936
|
)
|
ERP implementation costs
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
China start-up costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(668
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(367
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,186
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
-3.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Additional Sales Information
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Two Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Sales Detail by Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct offices
|
|
$
|
33,275
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,137
|
|
|
|
$
|
67,471
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,520
|
|
Education
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
|
|
|
7,848
|
|
|
|
|
18,183
|
|
|
|
|
16,591
|
|
International licensees
|
|
|
3,046
|
|
|
|
|
2,937
|
|
|
|
|
6,366
|
|
|
|
|
6,369
|
|
Corporate and other
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
|
|
2,459
|
|
|
|
|
2,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
46,547
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,196
|
|
|
|
$
|
94,479
|
|
|
|
$
|
81,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
10,760
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,924
|
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of
$2,933 and $2,310
|
|
|
48,730
|
|
|
|
|
66,343
|
|
Receivable from related party
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,520
|
|
|
|
|
3,353
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
11,997
|
|
|
|
|
11,936
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
76,350
|
|
|
|
|
91,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
21,294
|
|
|
|
|
19,730
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
54,512
|
|
|
|
|
57,294
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
24,220
|
|
|
|
|
24,220
|
|
Long-term receivable from related party
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|
5,936
|
|
|
|
|
1,647
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
14,585
|
|
|
|
|
15,278
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,946
|
|
|
|
$
|
210,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of financing obligation
|
|
$
|
1,978
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,868
|
|
Current portion of term notes payable
|
|
|
6,250
|
|
|
|
|
6,250
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
9,108
|
|
|
|
|
9,119
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
36,136
|
|
|
|
|
40,772
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
18,986
|
|
|
|
|
22,617
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
72,458
|
|
|
|
|
80,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
|
9,919
|
|
|
|
|
4,377
|
|
Term notes payable, less current portion
|
|
|
9,688
|
|
|
|
|
12,813
|
|
Financing obligation, less current portion
|
|
|
20,055
|
|
|
|
|
21,075
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
4,421
|
|
|
|
|
5,742
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
116,582
|
|
|
|
|
125,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
210,007
|
|
|
|
|
212,484
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
64,324
|
|
|
|
|
69,456
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 13,179 and 13,414 shares
|
|
|
(196,339
|
)
|
|
|
|
(198,895
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
80,364
|
|
|
|
|
85,065
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,946
|
|
|
|
$
|
210,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
