Franklin Covey to Report Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance
improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the
Companys third-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results will take place on
Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Companys
financial results are expected to be released after the close of the
market on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Interested persons can participate by dialing 888-771-4371
(International participants may dial 847-585-4405), access code:
48751632. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following
website: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uof8kmnt.
A replay will be available starting June 27, 2019 (7:30 p.m. ET) through
July 4, 2019 by dialing 888-843-7419 (International participants may
dial 630-652-3042), access code: 48751632#. The webcast will also remain
accessible through July 4, 2019 on the Investor Relations area of the
Companys website at: http://investor.franklincovey.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102601&p=irol-IRHome.
About Franklin Covey Co.
Franklin
Covey Co.
(NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing
in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and
individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our
expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust,
sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Franklin Covey
clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75
percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses,
as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions.
Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing
professional services in over 150 countries and territories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005732/en/