Franklin Covey to Report Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Companys third-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Companys financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Interested persons can participate by dialing 888-771-4371 (International participants may dial 847-585-4405), access code: 48751632. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uof8kmnt.

A replay will be available starting June 27, 2019 (7:30 p.m. ET) through July 4, 2019 by dialing 888-843-7419 (International participants may dial 630-652-3042), access code: 48751632#. The webcast will also remain accessible through July 4, 2019 on the Investor Relations area of the Companys website at: http://investor.franklincovey.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102601&p=irol-IRHome.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Franklin Covey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.

