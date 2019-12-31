finanzen.net
02.04.2020 13:03

Free Remote Monitoring Solution Now Available for All Clinical Research Sites

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new remote monitoring capabilities in Veeva SiteVault Free for source document review and verification in clinical trials. Veeva SiteVault Free gives research sites a free eRegulatory application to efficiently manage study documentation and now with remote monitoring, allows study monitors to access, review, and collaborate on content online. Sites can centralize monitoring and communication with sponsors and CROs using a free system that is compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and HIPAA requirements.

"Remote monitoring supports the immediate need for sites and study monitors to continue working together while onsite visits have largely stopped, said Bree Burks, RN, MSN, vice president of site strategy at Veeva and a former clinical research director. "Veeva SiteVault Free gives sites access to remote monitoring capabilities, at no cost, so they can keep running studies and treating patients.

SiteVault Free allows sites, sponsors, and CROs to remotely manage and track the workflow and downstream processes for source document review and verification. Sites and study monitors can easily view, comment, and respond to questions in a single, centralized system. Reporting, dashboards, and automatic notifications enable stakeholders to organize their tasks, get complete visibility into documents, and prioritize activities for immediate action.

Remote monitoring is available today in Veeva SiteVault Free. See a demo and learn more at sites.veeva.com/RemoteMonitoring.

What Sites are Saying About Remote Monitoring in Veeva SiteVault Free

"Im excited by what Veeva is doing to help the industry, said Trisha Locke, chief executive officer at Keystone Research. "As a high-volume ophthalmology site, we needed a solution that allows sponsors to access our study data. Veeva SiteVault Free gives us a free, compliant solution to manage regulatory documents and provide remote access to source information.

"COVID-19 has impacted our ability to see patients and monitors onsite, said William Chrvala, CCRC, managing director of Mid Hudson Medical Research, PLLC. "Veeva SiteVault Free helps us quickly respond to changing business practices and focus on what matters most  our study participants.

"The ability to monitor studies remotely improves data quality and real-time responsiveness, said Amanda Wright, vice president of partnership development at Javara. "Solutions like Veeva SiteVault Free can help sites improve engagement with sponsors and CROs.

About Veeva SiteVault

Veeva SiteVault reduces the administrative burden of managing regulatory documents and processes for all trials with capabilities such as remote monitoring, electronic signatures, certified copy workflows, and reporting. Available in two editions, SiteVault Free comes with full training and support, and SiteVault Enterprise provides customized reports, tailored workflows, and open APIs for integrations. For more information about Veeva SiteVault or to sign-up for SiteVault Free, visit sites.veeva.com.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2020. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Nachrichten zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Veeva Systems A-Aktie: Was Analysten von Veeva Systems A erwarten (finanzen.net)
02.03.20
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Veeva Systems A-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Veeva Systems A im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
25.08.19
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.06.19
Veeva Systems A: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Veeva Systems A News
RSS Feed
Veeva Systems A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.04.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.10.2018Veeva Systems A HoldCanaccord Adams
28.08.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.04.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
24.08.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.10.2018Veeva Systems A HoldCanaccord Adams
25.11.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Veeva Systems Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Veeva Systems A News

02.03.20Ausblick: Veeva Systems A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.03.20Veeva Systems A-Aktie: Was Analysten von Veeva Systems A erwarten
Weitere Veeva Systems A News
Werbung

Inside

Finance & Chill - Ein Tag voller Finanzexpertise mit vielen Tipps und Strategien für Ihren Anlageerfolg.
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Markt in April-Scherz-Laune
Corona-Virus Update 2. April 2020
BASF  Neue Abwärtswelle?
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, RWE, Deutsche Börse
Podcast mit Dr. Gerd Kommer: "Coronakrise: Wie sollten Anleger reagieren?"
DZ BANK - Stabilisierungszone fängt Korrekturbewegung auf
BP-Chef spricht von brutalstem Umfeld seit Jahrzehnten
5 Argumente für Aktien, 2 dagegen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Veeva Systems A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Veeva Systems A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist die Liste der unverwüstlichen Dividenden-Aktien
Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Sie meiden
Wann Miete nicht gezahlt werden muss, was Vermieter beachten müssen
An diesen sieben Kennziffern erkennen Sie den perfekten Einstiegsmoment
Jetzt spricht viel für Gold  und so können Sie investieren

News von

DAX auf Talfahrt: Rezessionsangst zieht Börsen nach unten - "Suche nach Talsohle dauert an"
DAX-Chartanalyse: Der Trend bleibt negativ
Explodiert die Wirecard-Aktie bald? Diesen Stichtag sollten Anleger jetzt kennen
Frisches Geld händeringend gesucht: Droht bei Carnival bald das Ende?
Newsticker Corona: Schweiz rechnet spätestens im Sommer mit Ende von Corona-Epidemie

Heute im Fokus

DAX freundlich -- Rocket Internet steigert Gewinn -- Vapiano stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz -- Commerzbank will weiter sparen -- Carl Zeiss, LEG, GRENKE, HELLA im Fokus

US-Wettbewerbshüter gegen Einstieg von Altria bei Juul. EVOTEC erhält mit Partnerschaft Zugang zu Zelllinien. Krise lässt US-Autoverkäufe einbrechen. Novartis-Verkauf von Sandoz-Teilen an Aurobindo ist geplatzt. Daimler-Vorstände verzichten wegen Corona auf Teile ihres Gehalts.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash und Chaostage an den Börsen. Wie handeln Sie in unsicheren Zeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:04 Uhr
DAX freundlich -- Rocket Internet steigert Gewinn -- Vapiano stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz -- Commerzbank will weiter sparen -- Carl Zeiss, LEG, GRENKE, HELLA im Fokus
Ausland
13:05 Uhr
Hinweise verdichten sich: Neues iPhone könnte schon in wenigen Tagen kommen
Ausland
13:08 Uhr
Softbank-Aktie legt zu: Großaktionär Softbank verzichtet auf geplanten Kauf von WeWork-Aktien
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400