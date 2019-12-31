finanzen.net
04.03.2020 19:20

Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.3 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Early Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes and Redemption of Remaining 2021 Senior Notes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it has completed the sale of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028 and $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2030.

FCX intends to use the net proceeds from the $1.3 billion senior notes offering and cash on hand to fund its purchase of:

Series of
Notes

Purchase
Method

CUSIP
Number(s)

Aggregate Principal
Amount Being
Repurchased/Redeemed
(in millions)

Aggregate Principal Amount
Outstanding

After
Repurchase/Redemption
(in millions)

 

4.00% Senior
Notes due
2021

Tendered as of
the Early
Tender
Deadline(1)

35671DBH7

$40.4

$154.8

 

3.55% Senior
Notes due
2022

Tendered as of
the Early
Tender
Deadline(1)

35671DAU9

$1,074.5

$805.7

 

4.00% Senior
Notes due
2021

Make-whole
Redemption(2)

35671DBH7

$154.8

$-

 

 

Total

$1,269.7

 

 

(1) As defined below pursuant to previously announced cash tender offers, and the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses.

(2) Not validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Deadline.

 

FCX also announced today that it has further amended its previously announced tender offers to increase the aggregate purchase price from $1.1 billion to $1,141,899,000 (the Aggregate Purchase Price) that it may use to purchase a portion of its outstanding 2021 Notes, 2022 Notes, 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Notes) and 4.55% Senior Notes due 2024 (the 2024 Notes and together with the 2021 Notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the Notes), upon the terms and conditions, including the acceptance priority levels, set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 19, 2020 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the Offer to Purchase). All other terms and conditions of the tender offers as previously announced in the Offer to Purchase as amended and supplemented from time to time, remain unchanged. The financing condition for the tender offers was satisfied upon completion of the senior notes offering.

In addition, FCX announced today that a notice has been issued to redeem approximately $154.8 million aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes not validly tendered prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2020 (the Early Tender Deadline) on April 3, 2020, at a make-whole redemption price to be calculated in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2021 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2021 Notes to be redeemed from the last interest payment date of November 14, 2019, to, but not including, April 3, 2020.

Based on information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender and Information Agent, as of the Early Tender Deadline, FCX expects to accept for purchase tenders of (1) all of the 2021 Notes, (2) a portion of the 2022 Notes using a proration factor of approximately 86.86%, (3) none of the 2023 Notes, and (4) none of the 2024 Notes. Settlement of 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes accepted for purchase is expected to occur on March 5, 2020 (the Early Settlement Date).

Holders of 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline, and whose 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes are accepted for purchase, will be entitled to receive total consideration of $1,037.66 per $1,000 2021 Notes and $1,023.75 per $1,000 2022 Notes (in both cases, which includes the $30.00 early tender premium), plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date. Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline cannot be withdrawn, except as provided for in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law.

FCX does not expect to accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline because the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered would result in an Aggregate Purchase Price that exceeds the Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap. The tender offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 17, 2020, unless extended, earlier expired or terminated by FCX.

FCX has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities as dealer managers for the tender offers. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the Tender and Information Agent for the tender offers. For additional information regarding the terms of the tender offers, please contact J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-3424 or toll-free at (866) 834-4666 or BofA Securities collect at (646) 855-0173 or toll-free at (888) 292-0070. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or (800) 628-8510 (all others, toll-free) or email fcx@dfking.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase any securities or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This press release is not a notice to redeem the 2021 Notes. The completion of the tender offers is not conditioned upon redemption of the 2021 Notes and the redemption of the 2021 Notes is not conditioned on the completion of the tender offers. Written notice of the terms of the make-whole redemption was distributed to registered noteholders on March 4, 2020, by U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for the 2021 Notes.

None of FCX, the Tender and Information Agent, the Dealer Managers or the Trustee (nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees or affiliates) makes any recommendation as to whether holders should tender their Notes pursuant to either tender offer, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCXs portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, such as plans, projections and expectations related to the redemption and the tender offers, and the senior notes offering, including the use of proceeds therefrom. The words "anticipates, "may, "can, "plans, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "projects, "targets," "intends, "likely, "will, "should, "to be, potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, FCXs ability to consummate the redemption and tender offers, corporate developments that could preclude, impair or delay the aforementioned transactions due to restrictions under the federal securities laws, changes in the credit ratings of FCX; changes in FCXs cash requirements, financial position, financing plans or investment plans; changes in general market, economic, tax, regulatory or industry conditions and other factors described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Freeport-McMoRan Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Freeport-McMoRan News
RSS Feed
Freeport-McMoRan zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Freeport-McMoRan Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.09.2018Freeport-McMoRan NeutralClarksons Platou
23.05.2018Freeport-McMoRan BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
25.04.2018Freeport-McMoRan OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.05.2018Freeport-McMoRan BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
25.04.2018Freeport-McMoRan OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.02.2018Freeport-McMoRan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.01.2018Freeport-McMoRan OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.09.2018Freeport-McMoRan NeutralClarksons Platou
18.01.2018Freeport-McMoRan NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
11.12.2017Freeport-McMoRan NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.05.2017Freeport-McMoRan Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
21.02.2017Freeport-McMoRan SellDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Freeport-McMoRan Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Freeport-McMoRan News

22.02.20Why Is Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
10.02.20Here's Why Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Dropped 15% in January
13.02.20Stocks To Watch: Freeport McMoRan Sees RS Rating Jump To 81
06.02.20Freeport McMoRan IBD RS Rating Climbs To 77 Amid Improving Sales
Weitere Freeport-McMoRan News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Nasdaq Composite Index überzeugt mit relativer Stärke im internationalen Indexvergleich
Vontobel: Aufwärtsbewegung sorgt für Erholung bei Apple
SAS zieht Jahresprognose zurück - Lufthansa ist schwächster DAX-Wert
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones irre Achterbahnfahrt
DZ BANK - Linde: Profite aus Luft
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Euro Stoxx 50  Die Erholung droht zu verpuffen
Events von Solidvest / DJE Vermögensverwaltung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Freeport-McMoRan Peer Group News

14:59 UhrNewmont Corporation Launches a Tender Offer. Up to the Applicable Maximum Principal Tender Amount. for its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022. its 3.700% Notes due 2023 and Goldcorp’s 3.700% Notes due 2023
14:58 UhrNewmont Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
14:38 UhrAurubis geht bei Metallo-Übernahme auf die Wettbewerbshüter zu - Aktie gewinnt
07:27 UhrRio Tinto : Resolutions requisitioned by shareholders
03:12 UhrNewmont Files Early Warning Reports
03.03.20Rio Tinto : Director/PDMR Shareholding
03.03.20Rio Tinto CEO pockets $11.3m in salary
02.03.20Rio Tinto : Total Voting Rights
29.02.20Newmont Mining-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Newmont Mining im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
29.02.20Analysten sehen für Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie)-Aktie Luft nach oben

News von

Die kleine, aber praktische Hilfe für Heimwerker
Hier verdienen Sie als Fachkraft am meisten
Der Trick mit dem zweiten Vertragsjahr könnte bald verboten sein
Es wird volatil bleiben
Haushaltsbuch  So bekam ich meine Finanzen in den Griff

News von

DAX: Düstere Lage, entsprechend positionieren
Milliardenschwerer IPO steht bevor: Nel Asa-Partner Nikola Motors geht an die Börse
Lufthansa-Aktie: Muss man jetzt einsteigen?
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen steigen - Dialog Semi-Aktie im Aufwind
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Ist die Korrektur schon vorbei?

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- Kanada senkt Leitzins -- Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Evonik gibt vorsichtigen Ausblick -- SAF-Holland, Bayer, METRO, TeamViewer, Brenntag im Fokus

Zalando plant Outlet auf der Düsseldorfer Kö. Aurubis geht bei Metallo-Übernahme auf die Wettbewerbshüter zu. E.ON präzisiert Synergieziele für innogy-Integration. STADA schließt Rekord-Übernahme ab. Munich Re-Aktie erholt sich weiter: Jefferies lobt Kapitalausstattung. S&P stellt besseres Rating für thyssenkrupp in Aussicht. BayWa meldet Gewinnsprung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:04 Uhr
DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- Kanada senkt Leitzins -- Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Evonik gibt vorsichtigen Ausblick -- SAF-Holland, Bayer, METRO, TeamViewer, Brenntag im Fokus
Reise
19:19 Uhr
Sonntagsregel & Co: Wie Sie beim Flüge buchen Geld sparen können
Webinare
19:30 Uhr
Besseres Investieren mit Markteffekten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Microsoft Corp.870747
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
SteinhoffA14XB9
BayerBAY001