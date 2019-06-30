finanzen.net
02.08.2019 01:07
Bewerten
(0)

Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it has priced $1.2 billion of senior notes (collectively, the Notes). Following is a summary of the two tranches of debt:

 

Description

Amount
(in millions)

Maturity

5.000% Senior Notes

$600

Due September 1, 2027

5.250% Senior Notes

$600

Due September 1, 2029

Total

$1,200

 

The sale of the senior notes is expected to settle on August 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Concurrently with this offering, FCX is conducting cash tender offers for up to $430.0 million aggregate purchase price, subject to increase or decrease and exclusive of accrued interest, of its 4.00% Senior Notes due 2021, 3.55% Senior Notes due 2022 and 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (collectively, the Tender Offers). FCX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023, the Tender Offers and the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses in connection therewith, thereby enabling FCX to extend the maturities of certain of its outstanding indebtedness.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering, with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC serving as the lead left book-running manager. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering can be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by calling (866)-803-9204.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The registration statement and the prospectus supplement are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCXs portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, such as plans, projections and expectations related to the proposed offering, including the use of proceeds therefrom. The words "anticipates, "may, "can, "plans, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "projects, "targets," "intends, "likely, "will, "should, "to be, potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, FCXs ability to consummate the offering, corporate developments that could preclude, impair or delay the proposed offering due to restrictions under the federal securities laws, changes in the credit ratings of FCX; changes in FCXs cash requirements, financial position, financing plans or investment plans; changes in general market, economic, tax, regulatory or industry conditions and other factors described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Freeport-McMoRan Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.07.19
Wie Experten die Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie im Juli einstuften (finanzen.net)
26.07.19
Freeport-McMoRan präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.07.19
Ausblick: Freeport-McMoRan präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.06.19
Freeport-McMoRan schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Freeport-McMoRan zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.03.19
Rohstoffkonzern Freeport-McMoRan meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
22.01.19
Ausblick: Freeport-McMoRan stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
20.12.18
Rohstoffkonzern Freeport-McMoRan gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Freeport-McMoRan News
RSS Feed
Freeport-McMoRan zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Freeport-McMoRan Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.09.2018Freeport-McMoRan NeutralClarksons Platou
23.05.2018Freeport-McMoRan BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
25.04.2018Freeport-McMoRan OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.05.2018Freeport-McMoRan BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
25.04.2018Freeport-McMoRan OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.02.2018Freeport-McMoRan HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.01.2018Freeport-McMoRan OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.07.2019Freeport-McMoRan Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.09.2018Freeport-McMoRan NeutralClarksons Platou
18.01.2018Freeport-McMoRan NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
11.12.2017Freeport-McMoRan NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.05.2017Freeport-McMoRan Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
21.02.2017Freeport-McMoRan SellDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Freeport-McMoRan Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Freeport-McMoRan News

22.07.19Ausblick: Freeport-McMoRan präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
26.07.19Freeport-McMoRan präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.07.19Wie Experten die Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie im Juli einstuften
09.07.19Freeport-McMoRan stock price target cut to $13 from $15 at J.P. Morgan
01.08.19Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie: Technische Analyse zeigt long -Chartsignal
01.08.19Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie: GD 50 nach unten gekreuzt deutet auf down-Strategie hin
04.07.19Freeport-McMoRan Announces Update for Q2 2019
01.07.19Freeport-McMoran expects to post Q2 loss
01.07.19Why Freeport-McMoRan. Coty. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Slumped Today
17.07.19Earnings Preview: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
Weitere Freeport-McMoRan News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
8 Mythen über ETFs
ETFs: Do-It-Yourself
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones durchbricht Support
Vontobel: Neue Ära der Gaming-Industrie
Gilead Sciences mit Expansionsdrang
Ausblick: Wo steht der S&P 500 in einem Jahr?
Infineon  Bullen müssen liefern
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Freeport-McMoRan-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Freeport-McMoRan Peer Group News

02:04 UhrRio Tinto reveals ‘significant’ Winu intercepts
01:00 UhrErzrivalen: So baggern Anleger nach guten Gewinnen
01.08.19Rio Tinto : Total Voting Rights
01.08.19Rio Tinto addresses operational problems. delivers record payout
01.08.19ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank startet Aurubis mit 'Hold' - Ziel 50 Euro
01.08.19MÄRKTE ASIEN/Enttäuschung über Fed verdirbt Kauflaune
01.08.19Rio Tinto announces $1bn special dividend
01.08.19Rio Tinto announces $1bn special dividend
01.08.19Rio Tinto : Rio Tinto 2019 half year results - presentation
01.08.19Rio Tinto : Rio Tinto Exploration Update - Winu project

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Dow knickt ein -- DAX schließt höher -- Trump kündigt Starfzölle gegen China an -- BMW verzeichnet Umsatzplus -- Siemens verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Infineon schlägt sich wacker

US-Kongress verabschiedet Haushaltspaket über Wahl 2020 hinaus. Telecom Italia wie erwartet mit weniger Umsatz und Gewinn. Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW steigern US-Absatz im Juli erneut kräftig. General Motors macht trotz Umsatzminus mehr Gewinn. Altaktionäre von Beyond Meat machen Kasse - Weitere Aktien platziert. Verizon toppt Gewinnerwartung und verfehlt Umsatzschätzung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Juli 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Juli 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
01.08.19
Dow knickt ein -- DAX schließt höher -- Trump kündigt Starfzölle gegen China an -- BMW verzeichnet Umsatzplus -- Siemens verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Infineon schlägt sich wacker
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Erzrivalen: So baggern Anleger nach guten Gewinnen
Sonstiges
01.08.19
5 entscheid­ende Fakten über ETF-Sparpläne
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
UnterhachingA2TR91
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M