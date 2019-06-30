finanzen.net
30.07.2019 12:00
Bewerten
(0)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019. The Company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.78 for the second quarter of 2019, compared with a loss per share of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.69 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.14 in the second quarter of 2018.

"Our stronger financial performance during the second quarter of 2019 signals that our recent strategic shift towards becoming a value-added and more diversified Company is the right direction for Fresh Del Monte, said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our movement away from being a volume based business helped us navigate the challenges of adverse weather and low industry volumes far better than we would have in the past. Rather than struggle against less-than-ideal market conditions, we are focused on ways to position Fresh Del Monte for further growth opportunities that we believe will drive profitability, and increase shareholder value over the long-term.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $1,239.4 million, compared with $1,272.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net sales, compared with the prior year period, decreased in the Company's banana and fresh and value-added business segments, primarily due to lower sales volume and the weakening of currencies against the U.S. dollar in selling countries.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $96.3 million, compared with $78.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in gross profit was the result of higher profitability in all of the Company's business segments, primarily due to higher selling prices of bananas in Europe and Asia, and higher selling prices in the fresh and value-added business segment. The increase was partially offset by increased fruit production and procurement, and ocean freight costs as well as the negative impact of unfavorable exchange rates.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $57.2 million, compared with operating income of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in operating income was primarily the result of higher gross profit, lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower asset impairment and other charges, net. Adjusted operating income was $52.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted operating income of $28.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for the second quarter of 2019 was $38.1 million, compared with net loss attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. of $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income was $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted net income of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The change was primarily the result of higher operating income.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of Operations:

June 28,
2019

 

June 29,
2018

 

June 28,
2019

 

June 29,
2018

Net sales

$

1,239.4

 

 

$

1,272.4

 

 

$

2,393.6

 

 

$

2,378.5

 

Cost of products sold

1,142.5

 

 

1,193.9

 

 

2,203.4

 

 

2,193.5

 

Other charges

0.6

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.2

 

Gross profit

96.3

 

 

78.3

 

 

189.6

 

 

184.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

44.0

 

 

49.9

 

 

96.5

 

 

98.5

 

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

5.7

 

 

5.7

 

 

9.2

 

 

5.9

 

Asset impairment and other charges, net

0.8

 

 

20.3

 

 

3.8

 

 

21.9

 

Operating income

57.2

 

 

13.8

 

 

98.5

 

 

70.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

6.8

 

 

5.7

 

 

13.6

 

 

9.3

 

Other (expense) income, net

(2.9

)

 

(7.3

)

 

8.4

 

 

(10.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

47.5

 

 

0.8

 

 

93.3

 

 

50.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

8.5

 

 

6.4

 

 

17.1

 

 

12.7

 

Net income (loss)

$

39.0

 

 

$

(5.6

)

 

$

76.2

 

 

$

37.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable and noncontrolling interests

0.9

 

 

2.3

 

 

2.0

 

 

4.0

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

$

38.1

 

 

$

(7.9

)

 

$

74.2

 

 

$

33.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Basic

$

0.79

 

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Diluted

$

0.78

 

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per ordinary share

$



 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$



 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

48,533,444

 

 

48,753,227

 

 

48,540,571

 

 

48,767,411

 

Diluted

48,582,135

 

 

48,753,227

 

 

48,624,956

 

 

49,012,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Statement of Operations Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

24.3

 

 

$

23.5

 

 

$

49.0

 

 

$

44.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures (per share)1:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net income - Diluted

$

0.78

 

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

0.69

 

Other charges

0.01

 

 



 

 

0.01

 

 



 

Asset impairment and other charges, net

0.02

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.45

 

(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

(0.12

)

 

(0.12

)

 

(0.19

)

 

(0.12

)

(Gain) on settlement of litigation, net



 

 



 

 

(0.26

)

 



 

Adjusted net income - Diluted

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

1.02

 

1. Refer to Non-GAAP measures section for further reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

 

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Business Segment Data

 

(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter ended

 

June 28, 2019

 

June 29, 2018

Segment Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

Gross Profit

 

Net Sales

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fresh and value-added products

$

764.3

 

 

62

%

 

$

58.1

 

 

60

%

 

$

780.7

 

 

61

%

 

$

51.3

 

 

66

%

Banana

440.0

 

 

35

%

 

35.0

 

 

37

%

 

457.8

 

 

36

%

 

23.8

 

 

30

%

Other products and services

35.1

 

 

3

%

 

3.2

 

 

3

%

 

33.9

 

 

3

%

 

3.2

 

 

4

%

 

$

1,239.4

 

 

100

%

 

$

96.3

 

 

100

%

 

$

1,272.4

 

 

100

%

 

$

78.3

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

Net Sales by Geographic Region:

June 28,
2019

 

June 29,
2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

$

816.8

 

 

66

%

 

$

814.8

 

 

64

%

Europe

171.2

 

 

14

%

 

175.8

 

 

14

%

Asia

131.1

 

 

10

%

 

135.8

 

 

11

%

Middle East

109.3

 

 

9

%

 

126.0

 

 

10

%

Other

11.0

 

 

1

%

 

20.0

 

 

1

%

 

$

1,239.4

 

 

100

%

 

$

1,272.4

 

 

100

%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

June 28,
2019

 

December 28,
2018

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16.2

 

 

$

21.3

 

Trade and other accounts receivable, net

496.2

 

 

473.5

 

Inventories, net

530.7

 

 

565.3

 

Other current assets

51.6

 

 

78.7

 

Total current assets

1,094.7

 

 

1,138.8

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated companies

2.5

 

 

6.1

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,416.1

 

 

1,392.2

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

182.1

 

 



 

Goodwill

423.7

 

 

423.4

 

Intangible assets, net

162.8

 

 

166.9

 

Other noncurrent assets

136.7

 

 

127.8

 

Total assets

$

3,418.6

 

 

$

3,255.2

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

497.4

 

 

$

576.6

 

Current maturities of debt and finance leases

640.0

 

 

0.5

 

Current maturities of operating leases

49.9

 

 



 

Other current liabilities

13.1

 

 

8.9

 

Total current liabilities

1,200.4

 

 

586.0

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt and finance leases

0.4

 

 

661.9

 

Operating leases, less current maturities

104.6

 

 



 

Other noncurrent liabilities

290.8

 

 

237.7

 

Total liabilities

1,596.2

 

 

1,485.6

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

53.8

 

 

51.8

 

 

 

 

 

Total Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shareholders' equity

1,743.4

 

 

1,692.0

 

Noncontrolling interests

25.2

 

 

25.8

 

Total shareholders' equity

1,768.6

 

 

1,717.8

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity

$

3,418.6

 

 

$

3,255.2

 

 

 

 

 

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)

 

Six months ended

 

June 28,
2019

 

June 29,
2018

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

76.2

 

 

$

37.6

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

48.5

 

 

44.3

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

0.5

 

 

0.3

 

Asset impairment, net

3.3

 

 

18.3

 

Share-based compensation expense

6.1

 

 

7.0

 

Deferred income taxes

7.6

 

 

1.6

 

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

(9.2

)

 

(5.9

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1.2

)

 

(1.8

)

Other



 

 

0.1

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables

(20.6

)

 

(22.3

)

Inventories

30.0

 

 

51.6

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1.6

 

 

(11.4

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(73.7

)

 

53.1

 

Other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(4.1

)

 

(10.2

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

65.0

 

 

162.3

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(70.2

)

 

(81.8

)

Investments in unconsolidated companies



 

 

(4.2

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

28.0

 

 

8.2

 

Proceeds from sale of investment

0.7

 

 



 

Purchase of business, net of cash acquired



 

 

(373.3

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(41.5

)

 

(451.1

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Net (repayments) borrowings on debt

(24.7

)

 

329.4

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net

(1.8

)

 

(1.8

)

Net proceeds related to share-based awards

(0.6

)

 

0.4

 

Dividends paid



 

 

(14.6

)

Repurchase and retirement of ordinary shares

(9.2

)

 

(9.8

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(36.3

)

 

303.6

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

7.7

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5.1

)

 

14.7

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning

21.3

 

 

25.1

 

Cash and cash equivalents, ending

$

16.2

 

 

$

39.8

 

Second Quarter 2019 Business Segment Performance and Selected Financial Data

(As reported in business segment data)

Fresh and Value-Added Products

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $764.3 million, compared with $780.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower net sales in the Company's non-tropical and gold pineapple product lines. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $58.1 million, compared with gross profit of $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Gold pineapple - Net sales were $126.1 million, compared with $139.4 million in the prior year period. Volume was 16% lower. Pricing was 8% higher. Unit cost was 1% higher.

Fresh-cut fruit - Net sales were $147.0 million, in line with the prior year period. Volume increased 1%. Pricing was 1% lower. Unit cost was 3% lower.

Fresh-cut vegetables - Net sales were $121.4 million, compared with $125.2 million in the prior year period. Volume was 6% lower. Pricing was 3% higher. Unit cost was 10% higher.

Avocados - Net sales were $124.9 million, compared with $95.1 million in the prior year period. Volume decreased 4%. Pricing increased 37%. Unit cost was 45% higher.

Vegetables - Net sales were $40.6 million, compared with $38.7 million in the prior year period. Volume increased 10%. Pricing was 5% lower. Unit cost was 7% lower.

Non-tropical - Net sales were $69.5 million, compared with $86.5 million in the prior year period. Volume decreased 24%. Pricing was 6% higher. Unit cost was 3% higher.

Prepared food - Includes the Company's prepared traditional products, and meals and snacks product lines. Net sales and gross profit were impacted by a reduction in the Company's prepared traditional products.

Bananas

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $440.0 million, compared with $457.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Volume was 7% lower than the prior year. Worldwide pricing increased $0.42, or 3%, to $14.94 per unit, compared with $14.52 per unit in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $35.0 million, compared with $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Unit cost was in line with the prior year period.

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2019 was $65.0 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $162.3 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily attributable to higher net income, and lower accounts payable and accrued expenses, as a result of the timing and amount of payments made to vegetable growers.

Total Debt

Total debt decreased from $662.4 million at the end of 2018 to $640.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The debt is reported as current due to its April 2020 maturity date.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million, compared with $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was due to higher borrowing rates.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's results are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Some of the information presented in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as amounts related to restructuring, asset impairment and other charges, net, gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net, and certain other special items, if any. Management believes these adjustments provide a more comparable analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. These adjustments result in non-GAAP financial measures and are referred to in this press release as adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share. Because all companies do not use identical calculations, our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income and adjusted net (loss) income provide us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. We use adjusted operating income and adjusted net (loss) income to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because management believes they provide more comparable measures of our continuing business as they adjust for special items that are not reflective of the normal earnings of our business. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business because these measures:

  1. Are used by investors to measure a company's comparable operating performance;
  2. Are financial measurements that are used by lenders and other parties to evaluate creditworthiness; and
  3. Are used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of performance of our operating entities and as a basis of strategic planning and forecasting.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) - (Unaudited)

 

Quarter ended

 

June 28,
2019

 

June 29,
2018

 

Gross
profit

 

Operating
income

 

Net income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.

 

Net income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.
per diluted
share

 

Gross
profit

 

Operating
income

 

Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.

 

Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.
per diluted
share

As reported

$

96.3

 

 

$

57.2

 

 

$

38.1

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

78.3

 

 

$

13.8

 

 

$

(7.9

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other charges 1

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 



 

Asset impairment and other charges, net 2



 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.02

 

 



 

 

20.3

 

 

20.3

 

 

0.42

 

(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 3



 

 

(5.7

)

 

(5.7

)

 

(0.12

)

 



 

 

(5.7

)

 

(5.7

)

 

(0.12

)

As adjusted

$

96.9

 

 

$

52.9

 

 

$

33.8

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

78.5

 

 

$

28.6

 

 

$

6.9

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

 

June 28,
2019

 

June 29,
2018

 

Gross
profit

 

Operating
income

 

Net income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.

 

Net income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.
per diluted
share

 

Gross
profit

 

Operating
income

 

Net income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.

 

Net income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.
per diluted
share

As reported

$

189.6

 

 

$

98.5

 

 

$

74.2

 

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

184.8

 

 

$

70.3

 

 

$

33.6

 

 

$

0.69

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other charges 1

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 



 

Asset impairment and other charges, net 2



 

 

3.8

 

 

3.8

 

 

0.08

 

 



 

 

21.9

 

 

21.9

 

 

0.45

 

(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 3



 

 

(9.2

)

 

(9.2

)

 

(0.19

)

 



 

 

(5.9

)

 

(5.9

)

 

(0.12

)

(Gain) on settlement of litigation, net of tax 4



 

 



 

 

(12.4

)

 

(0.26

)

 



 

 



 

 



 

 



 

As adjusted

$

190.2

 

 

$

93.7

 

 

$

57.0

 

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

185.0

 

 

$

86.5

 

 

$

49.8

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Other Charges, net for the quarter ended June 28, 2019 related to inclement weather in Central America.
  2. Asset impairment and other charges, net for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019 primarily related to an impairment of an equity investment and contract termination charges in the Philippines related to previously announced restructuring. Additionally, asset impairment and other charges, net for the six months ended June 28, 2019 primarily related to underutilized assets in South America. Asset impairment and other charges, net for the quarter and six months ended June 29, 2018 included restructuring activities in Asia and South America and acquisition costs in North America. Asset impairment and other charges, net for the six months ended June 29, 2018 also included acquisition costs related to Mann Packing and insurance proceeds in North America.
  3. Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019 primarily related to gains on sale of underutilized tomato assets in North America and on sale of vessels. Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net for the quarter and six months ended June 29, 2018 primarily related to a gain on sale of property and assets in Europe and South America offset by asset disposals in South America due to restructuring activities.
  4. Gain on settlement of litigation, net of tax for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019 was $12.4 million with proceeds of $17.0 million, net of tax of $4.3 million and $0.3 million of legal fees.

Conference Call and Webcast Data

Fresh Del Monte will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results and to review the Companys progress and outlook. The webcast can be accessed on the Companys Investor Relations home page at www.freshdelmonte.com. The call will be available for re-broadcast on the Companys website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte is one of the worlds leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the Mann's® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intent, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the Companys plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. In this press release, these statements appear in a number of places and include statements regarding the intent, beliefs or current expectations of us or our officers (including statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believes, "expects, "anticipates or similar expressions) with respect to various matters, including our plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Fresh Del Montes actual plans and performance may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including (i) the uncertain global economic environment and the timing and strength of a recovery in the markets we serve, and the extent to which adverse economic conditions continue to affect our sales volume and results, including our ability to command premium prices for certain of our principal products, or increase competitive pressures within the industry, (ii) the impact of governmental initiatives in the United States and abroad to spur economic activity, including the effects of significant government monetary or other market interventions on inflation, price controls and foreign exchange rates, (iii) the impact of governmental trade restrictions, including adverse governmental regulation that may impact our ability to access certain markets such as uncertainty surrounding the recent vote in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (often referred as Brexit), including spillover effects to other Eurozone countries, (iv) our anticipated cash needs in light of our liquidity, (v) the continued ability of our distributors and suppliers to have access to sufficient liquidity to fund their operations, (vi) trends and other factors affecting our financial condition or results of operations from period to period, including changes in product mix or consumer demand for branded products such as ours, particularly as consumers remain price-conscious in the current economic environment; anticipated price and expense levels; the impact of crop disease, severe weather conditions, such as flooding, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, on crop quality and yields and on our ability to grow, procure or export our products; the impact of prices for petroleum-based products and packaging materials; and the availability of sufficient labor during peak growing and harvesting seasons, (vii) the impact of pricing and other actions by our competitors, particularly during periods of low consumer confidence and spending levels, (viii) the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, (ix) our plans for expansion of our business (including through acquisitions) and cost savings, (x) our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations, (xi) the impact of impairment or other charges associated with exit activities, crop or facility damage or otherwise, (xii) the timing and cost of resolution of pending and future legal and environmental proceedings or investigations, (xiii) the impact of changes in tax accounting or tax laws (or interpretations thereof), and the impact of settlements of adjustments proposed by the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing authorities in connection with our tax audits, and (xiv) the cost and other implications of changes in regulations applicable to our business, including potential legislative or regulatory initiatives in the United States or elsewhere directed at mitigating the effects of climate change. All forward-looking statements in this report are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The Companys plans and performance may also be affected by the factors described in Item 1A. - "Risk Factors in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018 along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fresh Del Monte Produce News
RSS Feed
Fresh Del Monte Produce zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
11.05.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
04.05.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
05.01.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
20.09.2012Fresh Del Monte Produce buyBB&T Capital Markets
02.11.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
11.05.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
04.05.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
05.01.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
20.09.2012Fresh Del Monte Produce buyBB&T Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fresh Del Monte Produce News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Fresh Del Monte Produce News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Chiphersteller erklimmen Allzeithochs
Das Brexit-Gespenst ist zurück
Jetzt persönliches Gespräch mit den Scalable-Capital-Experten vereinbaren
HSBC: Apple und GE  Spannung vor den Zahlen
ING Markets: DAX nahezu unverändert
DAX  Ruhiges Fahrwasser nach volatiler Handelswoche
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Warten auf Impulse!
Grenke-Aktie crasht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fresh Del Monte Produce-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Fresh Del Monte Produce Peer Group News

28.07.19Ausblick: CH Robinson Worldwide zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
03.05.19CH Robinson Worldwide: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
28.04.19Ausblick: CH Robinson Worldwide verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
22.03.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Robert Half. Virtu. Interpublic. CH Robinson and AXA
21.03.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Robert Half International. Virtu Financial. The Interpublic Group of Companies. CH Robinson Worldwide and AXA Equitable
27.01.19Ausblick: CH Robinson Worldwide stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
28.10.18Ausblick: CH Robinson Worldwide gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
29.07.18Ausblick: CH Robinson Worldwide gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
29.04.18Ausblick: CH Robinson Worldwide mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
30.01.18CH Robinson Worldwide's Earnings Preview

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Lufthansa: Weniger Umsatz und Gewinn -- US-Wetter bremst Bayer - Jahresausblick ambitioniert -- Fresenius meldet mehr Gewinn -- FMC, Dialog, RWE im Fokus

GRENKE gibt Gewinnwarnung aus. Schaeffler schockt mit Umsatzwarnung. Beyond Meat steigert Umsatz - mehr Verlust als erwartet. HeidelbergCement verbessert Gewinn. China und USA nehmen Handelsgespräche auf. METRO-Großaktionäre wollen Stimmrichte bündeln - gegen Übernahmepläne von Kretinsky. GfK: Konsumoptimismus sinkt weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 30: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:55 Uhr
DAX mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Lufthansa: Weniger Umsatz und Gewinn -- US-Wetter bremst Bayer - Jahresausblick ambitioniert -- Fresenius meldet mehr Gewinn -- FMC, Dialog, RWE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
11:54 Uhr
Bayer-Aktie gibt nach: Bayer nennt Jahresausblick zunehmend ambitioniert - Zahl der US-Glyphosat-Klagen rasant gestiegen
Aktie im Fokus
11:59 Uhr
BP überrascht mit besserem Ergebnis - Aktie in Grün
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7