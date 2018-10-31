finanzen.net
31.10.2018 21:15
Fresh Del Monte Produce's Board of Directors Declares Cash Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) today announced that its board of directors declared an interim cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share, payable on December 7, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2018.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte is one of the worlds leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intents, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to various matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described under the caption "Key Information - Risk Factors in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2017, along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to the Editor: This release and other press releases are available on the Company's web site, www.freshdelmonte.com.

02.11.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
11.05.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
04.05.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
05.01.2016Fresh Del Monte Produce BuyWunderlich
20.09.2012Fresh Del Monte Produce buyBB&T Capital Markets
