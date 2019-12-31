finanzen.net
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
21.04.2020 14:55

FRISS Fraud Detection Add-on for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRISS, a global provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for Property and Casualty insurance carriers and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced the FRISS add-on for Fraud Detection, created using the Guidewire DevConnect developer environment, has successfully completed the Ready for Guidewire validation process and is available for download by Guidewire customers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance fraud is a global issue. In the US alone, the cost of insurance fraud exceeds $40 billion per year, costing the average family hundreds in increased premiums (FBI). According to the ABI, 1,300 insurance scams were uncovered every day in the UK in 2018 with the average fraudulent act costing £12,000.

"Fraud detection tools are becoming increasingly important to insurers. With the strain on the global economy, experts are predicting a rise in fraud rates, says Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Celents North American Property Casualty business. "Pre-integration of fraud tools into a claims or policy admin system allows insurers to rapidly deploy these capabilities and stay ahead of the projected rise in fraudulent claims.

FRISS add-on tackles insurance fraud by helping insurers automatically check claims for potential fraud and risks at multiple stages of the claim workflow in Guidewire ClaimCenter. Claim scoring results, including actionable insights, are available to claims adjustors directly within ClaimCenter. As an integrated part of an established workflow this add-on ensures claims are screened consistently and processed automatically and quickly. In addition, claims adjustors or investigators can provide feedback on the scoring that supports ongoing training and improvement of the fraud models employed.

Insurers using FRISSs Guidewire integration can:

  • Provide straight-through claims processing for meritorious claims by automating fraud scoring capabilities in real-time within the claims workflow;
  • Trigger automated actions (workflows) within ClaimCenter based on a FRISS fraud score; and
  • Help claims adjusters and investigators focus on suspicious claims and provide support to detect and investigate fraudulent claims.

"As an established Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, we are pleased to offer a new automated fraud detection solution. Co-developed and validated with a joint customer, our add-on combines AI and machine-learning with out-of-the-box expert knowledge rules, said Bas de Graaf, Global Partner Manager, FRISS. "This add-on supports both operational excellence and digitalization within the claims process, making processes more efficient without losing the necessary controls. Like Guidewire, FRISS has a singular focus on P&C insurance. The combination of a proven core platform provider like Guidewire and an insurtech like FRISS offers insurers the best of both worlds.

"We congratulate FRISS on the publication of their add-on for Fraud Detection, another important tool in an insurers armory, said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "Demand for anti-fraud insurance solutions is high, and process automation for fraud identification and management is an important element for insurers in their work to ensure honest insurance.

About FRISS

FRISS is 100% focused on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU help 175+ insurers grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 4 months, realize 10 times ROI and 80% increase in straight through processing of policy application and claims.

FRISS solutions help lower loss ratios, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.friss.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform products. DevConnect add-ons feature straight forward installation, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Nachrichten zu Guidewire Software Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Guidewire Software-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
03.03.20
Ausblick: Guidewire Software stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Guidewire Software-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
03.09.19
Ausblick: Guidewire Software mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.06.19
Guidewire Software: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.06.19
Ausblick: Guidewire Software gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Guidewire Software News
RSS Feed
Guidewire Software zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Guidewire Software Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Guidewire Software Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Guidewire Software News

31.03.20Guidewire Software-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
03.04.20Guidewire Software (GWRE) Down 20.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Weitere Guidewire Software News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Daimler, ThyssenKrupp
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Einbruch des Ölpreises belastet DAX - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Ihr Robo-Advisor für ein individuelles ETF-Portfolio
EUR-USD im Schwebezustand
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Daimler  Fahrt komplett auf Sicht
DZ BANK - Bullen testen Stabilität der Erholungsbewegung
Exporo: Zahl der 16. Woche: 69
Philips erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Guidewire Software-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Guidewire Software Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
So verhilft Ihnen Ihr Chef zu einem E-Bike oder Rennrad

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- DAX verlustreich -- HelloFresh-Aktie mit neuem Rekord -- Coca-Cola verkauft in Corona-Krise ein Viertel weniger -- HBSC, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus

Merck erweitert US-Standort für virale Vektoren und Gentherapie. Co-Chefin Morgan verlässt SAP. Anleger meiden Öl- und Energiewerte nach Preissturz. Danone streicht trotz Umsatzanstieg die Prognose. Wienerberger sieht zweites Quartal am stärksten von Corona betroffen. ZEW-Index steigt im April deutlich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:06 Uhr
Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- DAX verlustreich -- HelloFresh-Aktie mit neuem Rekord -- Coca-Cola verkauft in Corona-Krise ein Viertel weniger -- HBSC, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:46 Uhr
Sartorius wird optimistischer für das laufende Jahr - Aktie springt auf neues Hoch
Sonstiges
14:48 Uhr
Jetzt Ölpreis handeln?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2