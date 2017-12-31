FRMO Corp. Announces Results for Fiscal 2018

FRMO Corp. (the "Company or "FRMO) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its
financial results for the fiscal year 2018, which ended May 31, 2018.
Financial Highlights
FRMOs 2018 book value as of May 31, 2018 was $146.9 million ($3.34 per
share on a fully diluted basis), including $27.6 million of
non-controlling interests. The figure from the prior fiscal year-end as
of May 31, 2017 was $114.2 million ($ 2.60 per share), which includes
$10.9 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised
primarily of cash and equivalents and investments available for sale,
amounted to $93.2 million as of May 31, 2018, and $71.3 million as of
May 31, 2017. Total liabilities were $13.5 million as of May 31, 2018,
compared to $13.1 million as of May 31, 2017, the majority of each being
deferred taxes. As a result of the new tax act, the Company reduced its
previously recorded deferred tax liability by $4.5 million.
FRMOs 2018 net income attributable to the Company for the fiscal year
ended May 31, 2018 was $14,052,518 ($0.32 per share basic and diluted)
compared to $3,493,948 ($0.08 per share basic and diluted) for the 2017
fiscal year. Income from operations for the 2018 fiscal year was
$15,605,398, compared to $6,915,986, for the prior year. Comprehensive
income attributable to the Company for the same periods was $14,835,607
up from $4,335,956.
As of May 31, 2018 and May 31, 2017, investments in limited partnerships
and limited liability companies are valued using data inputs from March
31, 2018 and March 31, 2017, respectively, the dates of the most current
available information.
Further details are available in the Companys Consolidated Financial
Statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. These statements and
the Letter to Shareholders have been filed on the OTC Markets Group
Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.
These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.
Annual Meeting Information
The Chairman, President, and Board of Directors of FRMO Corp. cordially
invite shareholders to attend the Companys Annual Meeting of
Shareholders at which the Chairman and President will review the Fiscal
2018 financial results and the outlook for the future. Board members
will be available to answer questions.
Date:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at
3PM.
Location:
The Harvard Club of New York
City
35 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036
Admission to the FRMO Annual Meeting is limited to stockholders
who owned Common Stock as of the close of business on July 25, 2018, the
record date, or their duly appointed proxies, and one guest. Proof of
ownership of FRMO stock and valid government-issued photo identification
must be presented in order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting.
Each guest must also present valid government-issued photo
identification. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker,
or other holder of record, you must bring a brokerage statement or other
proof of ownership (or the equivalent proof of ownership as of the close
of business on the record date of the stockholder who granted you the
Proxy). If your shares are held in certificate form, ownership will be
verified by consulting the list of Registered Shareholders as of the
record date. Registration will begin at 2:00 p.m. No cameras,
recording equipment, electronic devices, large bags, briefcases, or
packages will be permitted in the Annual Meeting. Dress code for the
Harvard Club is business casual (no jeans, sneakers, or athletic wear
permitted).
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 31,
|
|
May 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
53,617
|
|
$
|
51,125
|
Bond and equity securities, available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
38,522
|
|
|
18,933
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
1,219
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
93,234
|
|
|
71,277
|
Computer equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
-
|
Investment in South LaSalle Partners, LP
|
|
|
6,262
|
|
|
5,743
|
Investment in Winland Holdings Corporation, Inc.
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
739
|
Investments in managed funds
|
|
|
34,372
|
|
|
24,833
|
Investment in The Bermuda Stock Exchange
|
|
|
2,721
|
|
|
2,704
|
Investments in other stock exchanges
|
|
|
988
|
|
|
988
|
Investment in Digital Currency Group Inc.
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
76
|
Investment in cryptocurrency mining entities
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
-
|
Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC
|
|
|
11,624
|
|
|
10,773
|
Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream
|
|
|
10,200
|
|
|
10,200
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
160,439
|
|
$
|
127,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Securities sold, not yet purchased
|
|
$
|
5,495
|
|
$
|
4,131
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
140
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
5,688
|
|
|
4,271
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
|
7,757
|
|
|
8,842
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
13,445
|
|
|
13,113
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
146,994
|
|
|
114,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
160,439
|
|
$
|
127,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
May 31,
|
|
May 31,
|
|
May 31,
|
|
May 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consultancy and advisory fees
|
|
$
|
509
|
|
|
$
|
542
|
|
|
$
|
3,252
|
|
$
|
1,994
|
|
Equity earnings (loss) from partnerships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and limited liability companies
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
3,782
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Unrealized (loss) gain from investments
|
|
|
(6,508
|
)
|
|
|
(391
|
)
|
|
|
8,351
|
|
|
4,161
|
|
Equity earnings from investment in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bermuda Stock Exchange
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
62
|
|
Other
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
1,424
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
(5,033
|
)
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
16,413
|
|
|
7,620
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) Income from Operations
|
|
|
(5,231
|
)
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
15,605
|
|
|
6,916
|
|
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(1,172
|
)
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
3,261
|
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
|
|
(4,059
|
)
|
|
|
(239
|
)
|
|
|
14,223
|
|
|
3,655
|
|
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
161
|
|
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation
|
|
$
|
(4,265
|
)
|
|
$
|
(316
|
)
|
|
$
|
14,052
|
|
$
|
3,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Common Share
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
43,973,781
|
|
|
|
43,953,155
|
|
|
|
43,959,554
|
|
|
43,953,155
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
43,973,781
|
|
|
|
43,998,274
|
|
|
|
44,007,828
|
|
|
44,000,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About FRMO Corp.
FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and
advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.
FRMO had 43,973,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 31,
2018.
For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 With the exception of historical information, the
matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,
"expect and "anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of
this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or
anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual
future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors
that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the
general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance
growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms
favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly
and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com
and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.
