FRMO Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

FRMO Corp. (the "Company or "FRMO) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2019 third quarter, which ended February 28, 2019 (May Fiscal Year).

Financial Highlights

FRMOs book value as of February 28, 2019 was $171.0 million ($3.89 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $46.8 million of non-controlling interests. The figure from the prior fiscal year-end as of May 31, 2018 was $146.9 million ($3.34 per share), including $27.6 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $115.8 million as of February 28, 2019, and $93.2 million as of May 31, 2018. Total liabilities were $14.6 million as of February 28, 2019, compared to $13.5 million as of May 31, 2018, the majority of each being deferred taxes.

FRMOs net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the three months ended February 28, 2019 was $(686,989) ($(0.02) per share basic and diluted) compared to $13,053,961 ($0.30 per share) for the quarter ended February 28, 2018. For the nine months ended February 28, 2019, net income attributable to the company was $3,108,131 ($0.07 per share basic and diluted) compared to $18,317,781 ($0.42 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company was $(686,989) compared to $12,743,418 in the prior year. For the nine months ended February 28, 2019, comprehensive income attributable to the Company was $3,108,131 and for the prior year it was $18,220,191.

FRMOs net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended February 28, 2019 was $587,901 ($0.01 per diluted share) compared to $13,053,961 ($0.30 per share) for the three months ended February 28, 2018. For the nine months ended February 28, 2019, the amount was $5,628,657 ($0.13 per share) compared to $18,317,781 ($0.42 per share) for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures at the end of this release.

As of February, 28, 2019 and May 31, 2018, investments in limited partnerships and limited liability companies are valued using data inputs from December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively, the dates of the most currently available information. Management reviews relevant market and related data to reconcile for the period from January 1 through February 28. Because of its significance, subsequent market volatility has been reflected in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

FRMOs Board of Directors approved a 2019 Stock Repurchase Plan whereby the company will buy back up to 360,000 shares of its common stock in the open market, from time to time during 2019, as it sees fit.

Further details are available in the Quarterly Report of the Companys Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended February 28, 2019. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-260-1479 (domestic toll free) or +1 334-323-0522 (international toll) and entering the following conference ID: 8638052. A replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. on the day of the teleconference until Saturday, May 25, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (US/Canada) or +1 719-457-0820 (International Toll) and enter conference ID number 8638052.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) February 28, May 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,823 $ 53,617 Equity securities, at fair value 61,501 38,522 Other current assets 1,506 1,095 Total Current Assets 115,830 93,234 Computer equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 96 76 Investment in limited partnerships and other

equity investments, at fair value 44,166 41,407 Investments in stock exchanges 3,647 3,709 Other investments 314 189 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 11,348 11,624 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 185,601 $ 160,439 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 7,000 $ 5,495 Other current liabilities 172 193 Total Current Liabilities 7,172 5,688 Deferred Tax Liability 7,403 7,757 Total Liabilities 14,575 13,445 Stockholders' Equity: Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 124,166 119,411 Noncontrolling interests 46,860 27,583 Total Stockholders' Equity 171,026 146,994 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 185,601 $ 160,439

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Consultancy and advisory fees $ 462 $ 1,782 $ 1,505 $ 2,746 Equity earnings (losses) from partnerships

and limited liability companies (1,463 ) 1,901 200 3,465 Unrealized gains (losses) from investments subject to fair value valuation (2,658 ) 8,923 2,556 14,859 Equity earnings (loss) from investment in The Bermuda Stock Exchange 70 (3 ) 187 14 Other 3,186 175 3,364 363 Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities (403 ) 12,778 7,812 21,447 Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities (7,228 ) - 10,101 - Total Revenue (7,631 ) 12,778 17,913 21,447 Total Expenses 282 198 987 610 Income (Loss) from Operations (7,913 ) 12,580 16,926 20,837 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes (1,254 ) (465 ) 365 2,554 Net Income (Loss) (6,659 ) 13,045 16,561 18,283 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,972 ) (9 ) 13,453 (35 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ (687 ) $ 13,054 $ 3,108 $ 18,318 Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.42 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 43,975,414 43,956,155 43,974,319 43,954,759 Diluted 43,975,414 44,015,852 43,974,319 44,002,613

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 43,976,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 28, 2019.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995  With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe, "expect and "anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Companys performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Companys overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, 2019 February 28, 2018 February 28, 2019 February 28, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share (000s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the

Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and

Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (687 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 13,054 $ 0.30 $ 3,108 $ 0.07 $ 18,318 $ 0.42 Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities (7,228 ) - 10,101 - Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities attributable to

noncontrolling interests (5,969 ) - 13,454 - Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the

Company (1,259 ) - (3,353 ) - Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities

attributable to the company (16 ) - 832 - Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the

Company, net of taxes (1,275 ) $ (0.03 ) - $ 0.00 (2,521 ) $ (0.06 ) - $ 0.00 Net income attributable to the Company excluding the

effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities $ 588 $ 0.01 $ 13,054 $ 0.30 $ 5,629 $ 0.13 $ 18,318 $ 0.42 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 43,975,414 44,015,852 43,974,319 44,002,613

