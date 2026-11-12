

EQS-Media / 12.11.2026 / 11:43 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

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From Organic Residues to Tomorrow’s Jet Fuel: FFG-Funded REPLOID Project Aims to Unlock a Local, Independent Feedstock Source for Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Europe

Demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is growing, but Europe faces a shortage of the necessary feedstocks.

REPLOID extracts fat from Black Soldier Fly larvae that locally convert organic residues.

The project will assess whether this insect fat can be used as a feedstock for SAF.

Wels, Austria – November 12, 2026 – The Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) is providing six-figure funding for a research project by REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) through its Basic Programs funding scheme. The project aims to demonstrate that fat from insect larvae can be used as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”). This would unlock a new, scalable feedstock source for one of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

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A Global Market Facing a Feedstock Shortage

The aviation industry is undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history. Since 2025, the ReFuelEU Aviation regulation has required fuel supplied for flights departing from EU airports to contain a minimum of 2% SAF. This share will rise to 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035, and 70% in 2050.

Global SAF production in 2026 is expected to reach approximately 2.4 million metric tons – just 0.8% of global jet fuel demand. To achieve aviation’s net-zero target, around 500 million metric tons will be needed annually by 2050. Closing the gap between supply and demand represents one of the greatest challenges – and opportunities – of the energy transition.

Feedstock availability is the main bottleneck. Approximately 80% of SAF is currently produced from used cooking oil, which is available only in limited quantities. Around 85% of the feedstocks used for SAF in Europe are sourced from outside the EU, primarily from China. Europe is expanding production but remains heavily dependent on imported feedstocks, bringing additional costs, emissions, and geopolitical risks.

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A Solution Close to Home

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID Group AG: “Europe is urgently looking for feedstocks for sustainable aviation fuel. Yet considerable potential lies right on our doorstep: in the organic residues generated every day. Our insect larvae enable us to turn these residues into a high-quality, regionally available feedstock. The FFG’s support for this project validates our approach. We want to demonstrate that insect fat can make a meaningful contribution to supply security and the decarbonization of aviation – in Austria, across Europe and around the world.”

The research project supports the development of an approach designed to strengthen regional circular economies, reduce dependence on imported fats, and open up additional applications in the chemical and energy sectors.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.

The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.

REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu