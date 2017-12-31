+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
02.08.2018 17:45
Bewerten
(0)

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as Company of the Year for the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry in Europe

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it was named Company of the Year in the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry for Europe by Frost & Sullivan. This marks the second consecutive year Teleperformance has been recognized as the top company in its category for demonstrating excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan analysts independently compared market participants and measured performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. They scored each company according to two key factorsVisionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impactand determined that Teleperformance is truly delivering unique value to customers and operating at a best-in-class level.

Praxidia, Teleperformances consultancy business focused on omnichannel CX and customer behavior, was cited as an innovative approach to help customers thrive at a time of rapid technological change. Praxidia leverages Teleperformance CX Labs research and TP Analytics capabilities to determine how new technologies like AI, analytics and machine learning will impact the customer service experience and transform the industry.

Teleperformance has garnered over 30 Frost & Sullivan Awards over the last eight years in every major region of the world and has been recognized for excellence in categories such as Customer Value Enhancement, Growth Excellence of the Year, Industry Innovation and Advancement, Market Leadership, Company of the Year, Outsourcer of the Year, Product Differentiation Excellence, Market Share Leadership, Competitive Strategy Innovation, Customer Service Leadership and Green Excellence. This includes winning the Company of the Year Award in all world regions.

"No other company in its space has been recognized with the variety, type and number of Frost & Sullivan Awards, said Stephen Loynd, Digital Transformation Practice Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "We believe that Teleperformance achieved this milestone based on combination of its global footprint, a comprehensive customer contact solutions portfolio, strategic growth initiatives, excellent financial management, a unique security practice, deep industry expertise across geographies, customer service leadership and global best practices.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "We are proud of our people for their consistent effectiveness and passion in serving clients across all of Europes complex markets and cultures. We understand each customer interaction matters and this totally independent region-wide recognition underscores our sustained commitment to customer experience excellence both in Europe and all around the world.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (TEP  ISIN: FR0000051807  Reuters: ROCH.PA  Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on 1 = $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT FROST & SULLIVAN
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu SR.Teleperformance S.A. (SR Teleperformance

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SR.Teleperformance News
RSS Feed
SR.Teleperformance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SR.Teleperformance S.A. (SR Teleperformance

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SR.Teleperformance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SR.Teleperformance News
Anzeige

Inside

DAX, MDAX, TecDAX: Das ist der aktuelle langfristige Ausblick!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit starken Verlusten.
HSBC: Öl- und Gasmultis im Fokus!
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
UBS: Siemens  Gelingt der Ausbruch?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kein Durchkommen im MDAX
Das Risikomanagement von Scalable Capital
ING Markets: DAX verteidigt 12.700 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur SR.Teleperformance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

SR.Teleperformance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der eigentliche Währungsmanipulator ist Trump selbst
Wenn ein einziger Kaffee zwei Millionen Bolivar kostet
Die manische Liebe der Deutschen zum Bargeld
Eines der größten geldpolitischen Experimente der Wirtschaftsgeschichte
Wird das iPhone X nun doch zum Verkaufsschlager?

News von

Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Geheimtipps: Vier heiße Nebenwerte, die kaum jemand kennt
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Warum Anleger schon jetzt zugreifen sollten
Daimler-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Bei diesen fünf Aktien sehen die UBS-Analysten noch ganz viel Luft nach oben
VW-Aktie: Konzern warnt vor schwierigem Halbjahr - Dieselrechnung wächst auf 27,4 Milliarden Euro

News von

"Perverser Effekt": Wie der Staat von der Wohnungsnot der Deutschen profitiert
Kanadas wichtigste Provinz beendet überraschend Grundeinkommen-Experiment
Warum Deutschlands Job-Boom schon bald zu Ende sein könnte
Daimler und Porsche investieren in eine Firma aus Israel, deren Projekt vielen Menschen Angst macht
Eine neue Münze soll zum begehrten Anlageobjekt werden - sie hat jedoch einen gravierenden Nachteil

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW, LANXESS, METRO im Fokus

Fitbit macht weniger Verlust als befürchtet. US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet. Evonik steigert freien Mittelzufluss kräftig. Delivery Hero verabschiedet sich vom Gewinnziel. ProSiebenSat.1 mit weniger Umsatz. Dialog Semiconductor rechnet mit langsamerem Wachstum. Bank of England erhöht Leitzins.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW, LANXESS, METRO im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:52 Uhr
Apple knackt Billionen-Dollar-Marke - was den iKonzern bisher ausbremste
Aktie im Fokus
17:51 Uhr
Siemens-Aktie mit Gewinnmitnahmen: Siemens verdient operativ mehr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610
Daimler AG710000
Netflix Inc.552484
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Amazon906866
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681