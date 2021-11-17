  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wechseln Sie zum Testsieger und sichern Sie sich bis zu 4.000  Prämie für Ihr Fondsdepot!-w-
18.01.2022 09:30

FSD Pharma Congratulates Dr. Eleanor Fish on Being Named to the Order of Canada

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) ("FSD Pharma or the "Company), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, warmly congratulates Eleanor N. Fish, Ph.D., a member of its Research and Clinical Advisory Board, on her appointment to the Order of Canada.

Dr. Fish was named a Member of the Order for her contributions to immunology, including her groundbreaking studies on the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease.

"On behalf of everyone at FSD Pharma, I would like to congratulate Dr. Fish on receiving Canada's highest honour that recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to scientific research and service to the nation, said Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, B.Pharm. (Hons), Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., FSD Pharmas wholly-owned subsidiary. "Since joining our Research and Clinical Advisory Board in November 2021, Eleanors contributions have already made a significant impact, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her expertise and insights as we advance the development of our next-generation therapeutics in pursuit of a healthier world.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the countrys highest civilian honours and recognizes those "whose service shapes our society; whose innovations ignite our imaginations; and whose compassion unites our communities." Appointments are made by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statement can be identified by the use of words such as "plans, "expects, "expected, "scheduled, "estimates, "intends, "anticipates, "hopes, "planned or "believes, or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might, "potentially or "will be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the comments made with respect to the Companys normal course issuer bid, advancing the Companys research and efforts to enhance shareholder value. FSD cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such material differences include without limitation: the fact that the drug development efforts of both Lucid and FSD BioSciences are at a very early stage; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by COVID-19 related issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; and other risks. Further information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are included in the Companys annual and other reports filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under the heading "Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement contained in this release speaks only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Nachrichten zu FSD Pharma Inc Registered Shs -B- Subordinate Vtg

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr FSD Pharma B News
RSS Feed
FSD Pharma B zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu FSD Pharma Inc Registered Shs -B- Subordinate Vtg

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene FSD Pharma B News

30.12.21FSD Pharma Announces Share Repurchase Program
04.01.22FSD Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference on January 10-13th
Weitere FSD Pharma B News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ende der Konsolidierung ermöglicht Trendschub
Google kämpft gegen Corona
DAX: Inside Day
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, E.ON, Munich Re
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Marktkommentar Januar mit Markus Koch: Gute Zeiten für Stockpicker
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Muskelspiele der Fed
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur FSD Pharma B-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

FSD Pharma B Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock
20 Jahre alt, mehrere Lamborghinis und ein Luxus-Schuhgeschäft
Justizminister Buschmann kündigt Aufhebung des umstrittenen Paragrafen 219a an
Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten

News von

TecDAX mit Verkaufssignal: Auch die Aktien von Morphosys, SMA Solar und Varta sehen schlecht aus
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
DAX im Plus: Europas Aktienmärkte auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
DAX-Check zum Jahresstart: Neun neue Favoriten - Dauerläufer, Durchstarter und die besten Dividendentitel

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Siemens verkauft Yunex für fast eine Milliarde Euro -- AUTO1 mit Rekordverkäufen -- HUGO BOSS steigert EBIT kräftig -- CureVac im Fokus

Covestro erwirbt restliche Anteile an Japan Fine Coatings. Nordex verzeichnet 2021 deutlich mehr Auftragseingänge. Daimler Truck steigert Absatz 2021 um ein Fünftel. EVOTEC und Eliy Lilly kooperieren bei Stoffwechselerkrankungen. Allianz: Cyberattacken weltweit größte Gefahr für Unternehmen. Japanische Notenbank erhöht Inflationserwartungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen