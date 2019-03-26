Fuel Tech Awarded Air Pollution Control Orders Totaling $2.7 Million

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced
engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems,
emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial
applications, today announced the receipt of multiple air pollution
control (APC) contracts from customers in the US and China. These awards
have an aggregate value of approximately $2.7 million.
A US contract was received for a NOxOUT® Selective
Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) system for a utility coal-fired unit.
Fuel Techs SNCR technology is a proven solution as utility and
industrial combustion unit owners look to comply with more stringent NOx
control requirements. In addition, multiple orders were received for
NOxOUT system upgrades looking to improve the reliability and
performance of existing systems firing municipal solid waste.
Engineering orders for utility and industrial customers conducting
studies to evaluate future NOx reduction needs were also
received. Deliveries for all these orders will be completed by the
fourth quarter of 2019.
An order from China was received for an ULTRA® system for an
industrial unit firing municipal solid waste being retrofitted with
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology. Fuel Techs ULTRA
process provides for the safe and cost-effective on-site conversion of
urea to ammonia for use as a reagent where SCR is used to reduce
nitrogen oxide (NOx), eliminating the hazards associated with
the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia.
Delivery will be completed in the second quarter of 2019.
Vincent J. Arnone, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We
are pleased to announce these contracts as we continue to provide a wide
range of environmental and emission control solutions for our diverse
global customer base utilizing a variety of fuel sources. We have
announced approximately $6 million in contract bookings in 2019, which
is a solid start to our year.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary
technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water
treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable
customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable
manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx)
reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have
been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units
worldwide. The Companys FUEL CHEM® technology improves the
efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and
environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging,
fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include
DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to
deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations
to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion
process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater
industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and
wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Techs products and services
rely heavily on the Companys exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics
modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed,
high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Techs
web site at www.ftek.com.
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Techs current
expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows,
performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as
assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our
management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements
by using words such as "anticipate, "believe, "plan, "expect,
"estimate, "intend, "will, and similar expressions, but these words
are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel
Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors,
including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Techs Annual
Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors, and
subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, which could cause Fuel Techs actual growth, results of
operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business
prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed
in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation
to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events,
developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason.
Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Techs filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
