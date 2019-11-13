finanzen.net
+++ Solidvest - die prämierte Online-Vermögensverwaltung der DJE Kapital AG mit bis zu 500 EUR Bonus. Zu den Experten. +++-w-
13.11.2019 22:20
Bewerten
(0)

Fuel Tech Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ("Q3 2019) and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

"Our results for Q3 2019 reflect the ongoing delays in closing new Air Pollution Control ("APC) business awards, said Vincent J. Arnone, Chairman, President and CEO of Fuel Tech. "The strong financial condition and the operating leverage that we have created via our domestic and international restructuring efforts over these past several years has served to mitigate the impact caused by these delays. We are beginning to see modest progress with respect to business development, as evidenced by our recent contract announcement. Near-term challenges notwithstanding, we remain confident in the long-term APC opportunity and continue to track an active global sales pipeline of approximately $80 million to $100 million in potential project work. We expect to close on new contract awards before the end of 2019.

Mr. Arnone continued, "The suspension of our underperforming China operation ("Beijing Fuel Tech) is nearing completion and, as expected, the associated losses narrowed significantly in Q3 2019. The wind down of these operations is expected to be completed by the end of 2019 and will result in the removal of approximately $2 million in annual operating losses, the full benefit of which we will realize in 2020. Our liquidity is strong, and we ended the third quarter with $15.3 million in total cash and no debt.

Q3 2019 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues declined to $6.4 million from $16.1 million in Q3 2018, primarily reflecting significantly lower revenues at APC. Results for Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 included revenues from Beijing Fuel Tech of approximately $0 and $1.1 million, respectively.

Gross margin was 44.8% of revenues compared to 33.7% of revenues in Q3 2018, reflecting the mix between APC and FUEL CHEM revenues recognized during the quarter.

SG&A expenses declined by 7.0% to $3.8 million from $4.1 million in Q3 2018.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(1.3) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q3 2018. Net loss from continuing operations in Q3 2019 included losses at Beijing Fuel Tech of $0.2 million.

Capital projects backlog at September 30, 2019 was $6.8 million, $5.4 million of which was domestic. Capital projects backlog at September 30, 2019 does not include new awards in the amount of approximately $2 million announced subsequent to the close of the quarter.

APC segment revenues declined to $1.8 million from $10.9 million in Q3 2018, primarily the result of a lower capital projects backlog and a delay in new contract awards. APC gross margin was $0.6 million, or 34.1%, as compared to $2.8 million, or 25.4%, in Q3 2018. APC results for Q3 2019 included $0 revenues from Beijing Fuel Tech and an operating loss of $0.2 million. In Q3 2018, revenues from Beijing Fuel Tech were $1.1 million and the operating loss was $0.4 million.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues were $4.6 million compared to $5.2 million in Q3 2018. This segment will likely continue to be affected by a reduction in electricity demand from coal-fired combustion units and low natural gas prices, which leads to fuel switching, unscheduled outages, and combustion units operating at less than capacity. Segment gross margin was 49.0% in Q3 2019 and 51.1% in Q3 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.8) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in Q3 2018.

Nine Month 2019 Overview

Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $25.6 million as compared to $40.7 million in the same period last year, due primarily to the reasons cited above.

Gross margin was 42.3% as compared to 34.8% of revenues, due to the mix between APC and FUEL CHEM revenues recognized during the year and to year on year improvement in APC gross margins.

SG&A expenses for the 2019 nine-month period declined 7.6% to $12.7 million from $13.8 million in comparable 2018 period. On a total dollar basis, SG&A for the 2019 nine-month period decreased by $1.1 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(3.5) million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $(0.8) million, $(0.04) per share, in the 2018 nine-month period.

Results for the 2019 and 2018 nine-month periods included revenues from Beijing Fuel Tech of $0.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and operating losses of $1.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.3) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in last years nine-month period.

Mr. Arnone concluded, "Regarding our progress in developing our DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion (water) technology business, we continue to advance conversations with multiple potential customers across a variety of industries, with a primary focus currently on the pulp & paper industry and the oil & gas industry. In addition to our own discovery and selling efforts, we have added two subject matter experts on a consulting basis to aid in the identification and diagnosis of specific problems that our DGI system can address in these industries. We target to have a demonstration up-and-running by the end of this year or early in 2020. While we do not expect our water treatment technology venture to have a significant impact on near-term results, we do look forward to it being a significant contributor in future years.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2019, total cash was $15.3 million including restricted cash of $2.5 million, down from restricted cash of $6.0 million at December 31, 2018 reflecting the Companys new credit agreement and reductions in outstanding letters of credit with existing customers. Stockholders equity was $30.7 million, or $1.27 per share, and the Company had zero debt.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Companys web site at www.ftek.com. Following managements opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Companys FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Techs products and services rely heavily on the Companys exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Techs web site at www.ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Techs current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate, "believe, "plan, "expect, "estimate, "intend, "will, and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Techs Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors, and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Techs actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Techs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,850

 

$

12,039

 

Restricted cash

988

 

6,020

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,175 and $1,411, respectively

10,124

 

18,399

 

Inventories, net

291

 

957

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,834

 

3,184

 

Income taxes receivable

130

 

118

 

Total current assets

26,217

 

40,717

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $25,993 and $26,528, respectively

5,712

 

5,976

 

Goodwill

2,116

 

2,116

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,611 and $6,608, respectively

966

 

1,164

 

Restricted cash

1,494

 



 

Right-of-use operating lease assets

1,104

 



 

Assets held for sale



 

485

 

Other assets

270

 

1,261

 

Total assets

$

37,879

 

$

51,719

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,618

 

$

9,499

 

Accrued liabilities:

 

 

Operating lease liabilities - current

376

 



 

Employee compensation

661

 

1,563

 

Other accrued liabilities

2,419

 

6,099

 

Total current liabilities

6,074

 

17,161

 

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

715

 



 

Deferred income taxes

171

 

171

 

Other liabilities

278

 

335

 

Total liabilities

7,238

 

17,667

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 14)

 

 

Stockholders equity:

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 24,843,668 and 24,825,891 shares issued, and 24,186,824 and 24,170,585 shares outstanding, respectively

248

 

248

 

Additional paid-in capital

139,349

 

138,992

 

Accumulated deficit

(105,985

)

(102,495

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,561

)

(1,285

)

Nil coupon perpetual loan notes

76

 

76

 

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,486

)

(1,484

)

Total stockholders equity

30,641

 

34,052

 

Total liabilities and stockholders equity

$

37,879

 

$

51,719

 

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per-share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

$

6,452

 

$

16,070

 

$

25,555

 

$

40,708

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

3,563

 

10,654

 

14,754

 

26,545

 

Selling, general and administrative

3,822

 

4,105

 

12,735

 

13,789

 

Restructuring charge



 



 

625

 



 

Research and development

352

 

265

 

823

 

814

 

Intangible assets abandonment

76

 



 

127

 

317

 

 

7,813

 

15,024

 

29,064

 

41,465

 

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,361

)

1,046

 

(3,509

)

(757

)

Interest expense

(4

)



 

(8

)



 

Interest income

19

 

1

 

30

 

3

 

Other expense

71

 

8

 

(1

)

(59

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,275

)

1,055

 

(3,488

)

(813

)

Income tax expense

(21

)



 

(23

)

(2

)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,296

)

1,055

 

(3,511

)

(815

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of income tax benefit of $0 in 2019 and 2018)

18

 

(10

)

(1

)

(109

)

Net income (loss)

$

(1,278

)

$

1,045

 

$

(3,512

)

$

(924

)

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.05

)

$

0.04

 

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.04

)

Discontinued operations

$



 

$



 

$



 

$



 

Basic net income (loss) per common share

$

(0.05

)

$

0.04

 

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.04

)

Diluted

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.05

)

$

0.04

 

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.04

)

Discontinued operations

$



 

$



 

$



 

$



 

Diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.05

)

$

0.04

 

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.04

)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

24,187,000

 

24,171,000

 

24,183,000

 

24,162,000

 

Diluted

24,187,000

 

24,588,000

 

24,183,000

 

24,162,000

 

 

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(1,278

)

$

1,045

 

$

(3,512

)

$

(924

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(337

)

(263

)

(276

)

(441

)

Unrealized losses from marketable securities, net of tax



 



 



 

(3

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(337

)

(263

)

(276

)

(444

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(1,615

)

$

782

 

$

(3,788

)

$

(1,368

)

 

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

2018

Operating Activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,512

)

$

(924

)

Loss from discontinued operations

1

 

109

 

Net loss from continuing operations

(3,511

)

(815

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation

644

 

502

 

Amortization

118

 

158

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment

4

 

(11

)

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries



 

(62

)

Intangible assets abandonment

127

 

317

 

Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures

357

 

135

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Accounts receivable

8,601

 

(7,192

)

Inventories

654

 

280

 

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets

1,804

 

1,840

 

Accounts payable

(6,812

)

3,896

 

Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities

(4,306

)

(1,378

)

Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations

(2,320

)

(2,330

)

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

(21

)

(334

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,341

)

(2,664

)

Investing Activities

 

 

Purchases of equipment and patents

(431

)

(392

)

Proceeds from the sale of equipment



 

1

 

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(431

)

(391

)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

505

 



 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

74

 

(391

)

Financing Activities

 

 

Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants

(2

)

(12

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2

)

(12

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(458

)

(601

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,727

)

(3,668

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

18,059

 

14,386

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

15,332

 

$

10,718

 

 

FUEL TECH, INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Air Pollution
Control Segment

FUEL CHEM
Segment

Other

Total

Revenues from external customers

$

1,816

 

$

4,636

 

$



 

$

6,452

 

Cost of sales

(1,197

)

(2,366

)



 

(3,563

)

Gross margin

619

 

2,270

 



 

2,889

 

Selling, general and administrative



 



 

(3,822

)

(3,822

)

Research and development



 



 

(352

)

(352

)

Intangible assets abandonment



 



 

(76

)

(76

)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$

619

 

$

2,270

 

$

(4,250

)

$

(1,361

)

 

Three months ended September 30, 2018

Air Pollution
Control Segment

FUEL CHEM
Segment

Other

Total

Revenues from external customers

$

10,882

 

$

5,188

 

$



 

$

16,070

 

Cost of sales

(8,116

)

(2,538

)



 

(10,654

)

Gross margin

2,766

 

2,650

 



 

5,416

 

Selling, general and administrative



 



 

(4,105

)

(4,105

)

Research and development



 



 

(265

)

(265

)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2,766

 

$

2,650

 

$

(4,370

)

$

1,046

 

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Air Pollution
Control Segment

FUEL CHEM
Segment

Other

Total

Revenues from external customers

$

12,408

 

$

13,147

 

$



 

$

25,555

 

Cost of sales

(8,061

)

(6,693

)



 

(14,754

)

Gross margin

4,347

 

6,454

 



 

10,801

 

Selling, general and administrative



 



 

(12,735

)

(12,735

)

Restructuring charge



 



 

(625

)

(625

)

Research and development



 



 

(823

)

(823

)

Intangible assets abandonment

 

 

(127

)

(127

)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4,347

 

$

6,454

 

$

(14,310

)

$

(3,509

)

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2018

Air Pollution
Control Segment

FUEL CHEM
Segment

Other

Total

Revenues from external customers

$

27,872

 

$

12,836

 

$



 

$

40,708

 

Cost of sales

(20,040

)

(6,505

)



 

(26,545

)

Gross margin

7,832

 

6,331

 



 

14,163

 

Selling, general and administrative



 



 

(13,789

)

(13,789

)

Research and development



 



 

(814

)

(814

)

Intangible assets abandonment



 



 

(317

)

(317

)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$

7,832

 

$

6,331

 

$

(14,920

)

$

(757

)

Note: Fuel Tech is an integrated company that segregates its financial results into three reportable segments. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM®technology segment, which uses chemical processes in combination with advanced CFD and CKM boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI®Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology. The "Other classification includes those profit and loss items not allocated by Fuel Tech to each reportable segment.

FUEL TECH, INC.

GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Information concerning Fuel Techs operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the customer. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

United States

5,727

11,629

22,104

30,701

Foreign

725

4,441

3,451

10,007

 

6,452

16,070

25,555

40,708

 

 

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

 

Assets:

 

 

 

United States

$

29,437

 

$

36,784

 

 

Foreign

8,442

 

14,935

 

 

 

$

37,879

 

$

51,719

 

 

 

FUEL TECH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(1,278

)

$

1,045

 

$

(3,512

)

$

(924

)

Interest income

(19

)

(1

)

(30

)

(3

)

Interest expense

4

 



 

8

 



 

Income tax expense

21

 



 

23

 

2

 

Depreciation expense

166

 

147

 

644

 

502

 

Amortization expense

50

 

52

 

118

 

158

 

EBITDA

(1,056

)

1,243

 

(2,749

)

(265

)

Intangible assets abandonment

76

 



 

127

 

374

 

Stock compensation expense

138

 

97

 

357

 

135

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(842

)

1,340

 

(2,265

)

244

 

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

Nachrichten zu Fuel Tech IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fuel Tech News
RSS Feed
Fuel Tech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fuel Tech IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.10.2009Fuel Technologies buyBrean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
15.01.2009Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
11.11.2008Fuel Technologies holdROTH Capital Partners, LLC
12.08.2008Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
26.06.2008Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
16.10.2009Fuel Technologies buyBrean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
06.03.2008Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
04.01.2008Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
07.12.2007Fuel Tech kaufenJaindl & Mautz
17.10.2007Fuel Technologies neues KurszielJMP Securities
15.01.2009Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
11.11.2008Fuel Technologies holdROTH Capital Partners, LLC
12.08.2008Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
26.06.2008Fuel Technologies neues KurszielROTH Capital Partners, LLC
07.05.2008Fuel Technologies DowngradeROTH Capital Partners, LLC
22.10.2007Fuel Technologies DowngradeMerriman Curhan Ford & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fuel Tech IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fuel Tech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Fuel Tech News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT HENRY PHILIPPSON - KRITISCHER RÜCKBLICK VON DRAGHIS EZB-AMTSZEIT
DZ BANK - Alibaba Group Holding: chinesischer Onlineriese vor Ausbruch?
Nikkei 225: Gelingt der nachhaltige Ausbruch aus der Range?
HSBC: Deutsche Post setzt auf starkes Weihnachtsgeschäft
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Schulter-Kopf-Schulter Formationen. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
Deutsche Telekom mit rekordstarkem Wachstum
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Infineon, Lufthansa
Wertpapier-Depot zu Scalable Capital
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fuel Tech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Fuel Tech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist die beste Sparidee für den Rest Ihres Lebens
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Der Negativzins befeuert das Dilemma der deutschen Prekär-Sparer
Die deutsche Angst vor dem Bitcoin
Produkte israelischer Siedler müssen gekennzeichnet sein

News von

DAX im Minus: Trumps neue Zolldrohungen verunsichern Europa-Anleger - Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie im Aufwind
Viel mehr Schulden als während der Finanzkrise: Warum den Aktien ein heftiger Crash droht
DAX: Auf dem Weg zum Jahresendziel
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: SAP verspricht Aktionären "ziemlich signifikante Ausschüttungen"

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt freundlich -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Nordex rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen -- LEONI mit Verlust -- Enel, LANXESS, Tesla, Sixt, Schaeffler, Tilray im Fokus

Thermo Fisher erwägt anscheinend Übernahme von QIAGEN. Twitter, Netflix und Co.: Massive Störungen bei Online-Diensten. PATRIZIA Immobilien steigert Transaktionsvolumen deutlich. Alibaba geht auch in Hongkong an die Börse. Deutsche Euroshop: Umsatz- und operatives Ergebnisplus. Hauptaktionär von CTS Eventim verkauft Aktienpaket.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.11.19
Dow schließt freundlich -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Nordex rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen -- LEONI mit Verlust -- Enel, LANXESS, Tesla, Sixt, Schaeffler, Tilray im Fokus
Webinare
13.11.19
Trading-Webinar: So handeln Sie Knockout-Zertifikate mithilfe der Bouhmidi-Bänder
Sonstiges
13.11.19
Altersvorsorge mithilfe von ETFs
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Nordex AGA0D655
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400