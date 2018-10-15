Fuel Tech Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Monday, November 12, 2018 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or

) or (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Companys web site at www.ftek.com. Following managements opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce energy and processed materials and deliver water treatment solutions in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner.

The Companys nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction technologies include advanced combustion modification techniques and post-combustion NO x control approaches, including NO x OUT®, HERT, and Advanced SNCR systems, ASCR Advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction systems, and I-NO x ® Integrated NO x Reduction Systems, which utilize various combinations of these systems, along UDI Urea Direct Injection system for SCR reagent supply, and the ULTRA® process for safe ammonia generation. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in NO x reduction, with installations on over 900 units worldwide.

Fuel Techs technologies for particulate control include Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) products and services including complete turnkey capability for ESP retrofits, with experience on units up to 700 MW. Flue gas conditioning (FGC) systems include treatment using sulfur trioxide (SO 3 ) and ammonia (NH 3 ) based conditioning to improve the performance of ESPs by modifying the properties of fly ash particles. Fuel Techs particulate control technologies have been installed on more than 125 units worldwide.

The Companys FUEL CHEM® technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and improving boiler operations. The Company has experience with this technology, in the form of a customizable FUEL CHEM program, on over 110 units.

Water treatment technologies include DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to provide a competitive advantage over conventional utility and industrial aeration. An innovative alternative to current aeration technology among other applications, DGI systems can deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, treatment, biological activity and wastewater odor management. DGI technology benefits include reduced energy consumption, installation costs, and operating costs, while improving treatment performance.

Fuel Tech also provides a range of services, including boiler tuning and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization services. In addition, flow corrective devices and physical and computational modeling services are available to optimize flue gas distribution and mixing in both power plant and industrial applications.

Many of Fuel Techs products and services rely heavily on the Companys exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. These capabilities, coupled with the Companys innovative technologies and multi-disciplined team approach, enable Fuel Tech to provide practical solutions to some of our customers most challenging problems. For more information, visit Fuel Techs web site at www.ftek.com.

