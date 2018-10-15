Fuel Tech Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) a technology company providing
advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion
systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial
applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results
for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Monday, November 12,
2018 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a
conference call on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am
CT to discuss the results and business activities.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
-
(877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
-
(201) 493-6749 (International)
The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events
section of the Companys web site at www.ftek.com.
Following managements opening remarks, there will be a question and
answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or
alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will
be available at www.ftek.com.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide
development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art
proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process
optimization, water treatment and advanced engineering services. These
technologies enable customers to produce energy and processed materials
and deliver water treatment solutions in a cost-effective and
environmentally sustainable manner.
The Companys nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction technologies
include advanced combustion modification techniques and post-combustion
NOx control approaches, including NOxOUT®,
HERT, and Advanced SNCR systems, ASCR Advanced Selective Catalytic
Reduction systems, and I-NOx® Integrated NOx
Reduction Systems, which utilize various combinations of these systems,
along UDI Urea Direct Injection system for SCR reagent supply, and the
ULTRA® process for safe ammonia generation. These
technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in NOx
reduction, with installations on over 900 units worldwide.
Fuel Techs technologies for particulate control include Electrostatic
Precipitator (ESP) products and services including complete turnkey
capability for ESP retrofits, with experience on units up to 700 MW.
Flue gas conditioning (FGC) systems include treatment using sulfur
trioxide (SO3) and ammonia (NH3) based
conditioning to improve the performance of ESPs by modifying the
properties of fly ash particles. Fuel Techs particulate control
technologies have been installed on more than 125 units worldwide.
The Companys FUEL CHEM® technology revolves around the
unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency, reliability,
fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of
combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity
and improving boiler operations. The Company has experience with this
technology, in the form of a customizable FUEL CHEM program, on over 110
units.
Water treatment technologies include DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems
which utilize a patented nozzle to provide a competitive advantage over
conventional utility and industrial aeration. An innovative alternative
to current aeration technology among other applications, DGI systems can
deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations
to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion
process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater
industries, including remediation, treatment, biological activity and
wastewater odor management. DGI technology benefits include reduced
energy consumption, installation costs, and operating costs, while
improving treatment performance.
Fuel Tech also provides a range of services, including boiler tuning and
selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization services. In addition,
flow corrective devices and physical and computational modeling services
are available to optimize flue gas distribution and mixing in both power
plant and industrial applications.
Many of Fuel Techs products and services rely heavily on the Companys
exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which
are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software.
These capabilities, coupled with the Companys innovative technologies
and multi-disciplined team approach, enable Fuel Tech to provide
practical solutions to some of our customers most challenging problems.
For more information, visit Fuel Techs web site at www.ftek.com.
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Techs current
expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows,
performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as
assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our
management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements
by using words such as "anticipate, "believe, "plan, "expect,
"estimate, "intend, "will, and similar expressions, but these words
are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel
Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors,
including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Techs Annual
Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors, and
subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, which could cause Fuel Techs actual growth, results of
operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business
prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed
in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation
to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events,
developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason.
Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Techs filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005857/en/