Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Werbung
Werbung
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Werbung
Werbung
The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the purchase of 2,915 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p at a price of £0.66 per share on 10 June 2026.
Werbung
Werbung
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries to:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
11 June 2026
.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|431259
|EQS News ID:
|2344590
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Fuller Smith Turner A
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Fuller Smith Turner A
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent