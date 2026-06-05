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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

11.06.26 18:47 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

11-Jun-2026 / 17:47 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

 

 

The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the purchase of 2,915 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p at a price of £0.66 per share on 10 June 2026.

 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

Enquiries to:

 

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

11 June 2026

.
 

 


Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir James Fuller

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

 

Unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£0.66

2,915

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

2,915

Price

£1,923.90

e)

Date of the transaction

10 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 431259
EQS News ID: 2344590

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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