Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



11-Jun-2026 / 17:47 GMT/BST





Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the purchase of 2,915 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p at a price of £0.66 per share on 10 June 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

11 June 2026

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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them